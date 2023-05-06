Since your mom gave you life, shouldn’t her Mother’s Day gifts be a little lively?
If finding a perfectly weird gift for your perfectly weird mom is a challenge this year, HuffPost Weird News can help.
We’ve gathered some of the year’s strangest gifts for Mom in one place to make things easier for you.
There’s something for every kind of weird mom, and chances are, yours will probably appreciate that chainsaw more than yet another Mother’s Day meal at a crowded chain restaurant.
Sebastian The Crab Baby Carrier
Eyelashes For Your Car
Pretty Punisher Water Cannon
Bigfoot Carries Gnomes Statue
Disco Ball Purse
Habanero Linguini
Hostage Tape To Stop Snoring
Less-Than-Welcoming Welcome Mat
Purple Hookah
Device That Turns Smartphone Into Bug Bite Zapper
Yu-Gi-Oh Fuzzy Slippers
Mobile Warming Blanket
Tech-Assisted Meditation Cushions
Beetlejuice Blazer
Hideout Hoodie
Uterus Clutch Purse
Phone Soap
Menstruation Crustacean
Chinese Takeout Box Handbag
Camera-Shaped Mini Fan
THC-Laced Crackers
Underwear With Important Message In Crotch
Really Baggy Romper
Salteez