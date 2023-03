27 Products To Prop You Up When Life Gets Busy

A versatile cooking pan that can be used in so many ways

When you really need dinner to come together fast, try this beloved 8-in-1 kitchen tool. The 10-inch pan boasts a slew of cooking functions, including braising, searing, steaming, sautèing, and frying. (Don’t forget you can also strain and boil water.) In addition, the vessel is pretty enough to put on the table, and you can stick in right in the fridge when you’re ready to stash your leftovers.“Worth every penny!I am obsessed with this pan. I didn’t really buy into the hype of them replacing multiple pans, but I was oh so wrong! The only pan is not only beautiful with its wide variety of colors, but so functional. It makes clean up a complete breeze. There’s no need to soak it ever, as everything slides right off with a little soap and light sponge scrub. I loved it so much, I bought a set for my sister to enjoy. I think I’ll be upgrading all my kitchen items to Our place items as time goes on. Seriously buy it, you won’t regret the purchase.” — Anonymous