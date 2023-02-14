25 TikTok Cleaning Products With Satisfying Results

Popular items from this list:
- A fume-free oven cleaner that cleans all of your baking accidents that left their mark in your oven.
- An absolutely ingenious purse-cleaning sticky ball, because you can’t believe how many crumbs have found their way to the bottom of your bag.
- A power scrubber brush that can be attached to a drill.
A fume-free oven cleaner
Promising review
: "I saw this on a TikTok. I have used Easy Off in the past but hated the smell. This is so much better, and let me tell you, I am super sensitive to smells. Works great in the oven, and also, as I saw on the video, works great in shower stalls and tubs!"
—Amy L Viau
A no-scrub weekly shower cleaner you'll literally "set and forget"
Promising review:
"I have well water. Something in my well water reacts with copper plumbing and turns my shower tiles blue. Since my bathroom color scheme isn't on the blue spectrum, this is problematic. The well water also causes the shower glass to film up quickly. I've tried dozens and dozens of cleaners and scrubbed 'til my arms ached trying to get ahead of the blue and scumminess
. My ambition in life is NOT to be a full-time bathroom scrubber! I saw this stuff on a professional house cleaner's TikTok (sorry, don't remember which one) and thought 'what the heck, might as well give it a try.'
Oh my goodness, the first day after my shower, I sprayed this stuff all over and walked away. The next morning, there was a NOTICEABLE reduction in the blue, and the glass looked clearer, too. Day two, sprayed again and walked away. The next morning, the blue was gone except for a few spots on the floor tile, and the glass looked amazing. Day three, I sprayed the remaining spots, and the next morning, the shower practically looked new. NO SCRUBBING AT ALL!!!! This is my new favorite shower cleaner.
The ONLY con I have is that it makes me sneeze while I'm spraying from inside the shower, but I can live with that." —L. J. Petillo
A Bissell multipurpose carpet and upholstery cleaner designed to deep clean and effortlessly remove stains from your carpets, rugs and furniture
Promising review
: "Yep! TikTok made me buy it, and I loved it.
Looked for it online, and on Walmart, they were about $150 for some reason?? Got it here, and I am LOVING IT. Things definitely look cleaner. Spots on my carpet are gone, and my carseats look brand new for the first time since I bought it!
Directions are easy. Just a heads up, MAKE SURE TO USE WARM WATER. If you leave water in it and it gets cold, it's not as effective, so just follow instructions, and it should be wonderful!" —Carlos
A jar of The Pink Stuff, because you need something that pretty much works on everything
Promising review:
"I saw someone using this on TikTok and I was skeptical at first, but for $7 I thought I'd try it anyway. I am SO glad I bought this! I had a hair dye stain on the bottom of my bathtub for about a year from dyeing my hair at home, and I tried EVERYTHING...nail polish remover, Mr. Clean Magic Erasers, Scrubbing Bubbles foam spray, etc., with no avail. I also had calcium stains on the drain of my bathtub and sink that were a pain to get out. This product erased all of these stains with ease and made it look like they were never there! This is your sign to buy this...I am so happy!" —Savannah M.
A fast-acting ChomChom pet hair remover roller that is loved dearly by pet owners
Promising review:
"Heard about this through TikTok and after some time sitting in my cart, I decided to give it a try and I’m glad I did! It works great and it’s small enough to put away in a convenient spot (I keep mine tucked away under in my TV stand). It’s amazing when you’re tidying up the place in a hurry and you want don’t have much time to vacuum! It’s also very easy to clean. Great purchase!." —Becca
A bottle of Folex Instant Carpet Stain Remover, a water-based cleaning spray that will protect your carpets from all types of stains
Promising review:
“There are products that you love and buy again. And then, there are products that you love and can’t live without. And then, above that, there are a few select products that you revere and hold with the highest honor. Folex is that product. I have used Folex for years, and it works wonders on everything from spilt coffee, wine, and dog messes, without any chemical smells or residue.
But my love for Folex grew so much deeper when I dropped a 32-ounce jar of salsa down the stairs. My husband took one look and declared that the stairs were ruined and would need to be replaced. I took a look, grabbed the Folex, and said, 'We’ve got this.' If you have children, pets, or are very clumsy with your canned goods, you need this bulk-sized jug in your arsenal of cleaning supplies.” —Carobnty
An Angry Mama microwave cleaner if you're eternally disgusted with how your microwave looks
Promising reviews:
"I'm embarrassed to say I hadn't cleaned my microwave in about six months. It's an awful task. I ran Angry Mama one time, wiped down easily, then ran it one more time to get it really clean. Highly recommend using it more often than once every six months for a super fast, super clean microwave!" —Kelsey
"TikTok made me buy this!
Love it!!! It does work! Cleaned my microwave! It’s hilarious to see this angry mama blowing off the steam! Hahaaa." —Leah
A shower door cleaner that will eliminate soap scum and hard water stains
Promising review:
"This product works beautifully. I tried a lot of products to remove the hard water from my glass shower. I have to admit the first time I used it with a cloth, it was not very effective. The second time, I used a nonabrasive sponge for glass, and it turned out beautiful, just like the first day the glass was installed." —EJP
A plant-based stainless steel cleaner that removes fingerprints, water marks and residue
Promising review:
"The stainless steel appliances in our rental were so stained and smudged. Regular cleaners didn't work. I saw this product recommended on TikTok and immediately looked it up on Amazon.
The reviews were good, and the price was right, but what won me over was the plant-based ingredient list and lavender scent. I used the product the day it arrived in the mail. Worked like a charm! Easy-to-use spray, microfiber cloth included. So now, my stainless steel appliances look shiny, and my kitchen smells amazing! Highly recommend." —diana
A foaming garbage disposal cleaner if your sink smells like a combination of every meal you've had in the past five years
Promising review:
"Saw on TikTok (don’t judge) and automatically added to cart.
So easy to use, takes probably a minute to fully bubble up and clean, and you’re left with a clean sink! I use with other drain cleaning products, but would 100% recommend for weekly maintenance." —Jessica Hamilton
An absolutely ingenious purse-cleaning sticky ball
Promising review:
"I found out about this little gadget on a TikTok video, and I thought I'd give it a try.
I usually keep some sort of snack in my purse, and as much as I try to keep the containers sealed and to keep my bags clean, I inevitably end up with those annoying little 'micro-crumbs' at the bottom. As soon as I ordered this ball, I put it straight into my purse, and within a day or two, it was already time to wash it! It picks up a lot for being so small! Pro tip: to open it, squeeze the thick ring around the middle and it should pop apart pretty easily. Rinse off the sticky ball part with just water, then put it back together and let it air dry for a couple of hours. Good as new! I highly recommend this product. Whether you have kids or not, bags just get lint and teeny tiny little crumbs over time. Buy it!!" —Sarah C.
An EasyWring microfiber spin mop, a must-have for a totally clean floor
Promising review:
"I had had it with my broken basic mop and bucket. I tried to just get a dollar store Swiffer to get us by, but that wasn't cutting it at all. With three boys and a dog that makes his rounds on all the furniture and every exposed corner, I had to do something. After seeing a TikTok where a woman demonstrated this mop to clean her walls, and hearing my boss raving about it, I decided to click the Amazon button.
Let me tell you, I HATE cleaning, I HATE mopping, but I LOVE for things to be clean. I was able to mop the entire house TWICE (Because it was that dirty. Please don't judge.) within an hour.
A few days later I mopped the entire house again within 10 minutes because they weren't quite as dirty. On another positive note, my boys love the spinner and think it’s a toy! So, every time I get the bucket out my 10-year-old and 4-year-old ask to mop the house because they think it’s fun.
MAJOR BONUS!" —Molly
A pack of six cleaning K-Cups you might need if you've never deep cleaned your Keurig
Promising review:
"I had no idea that cleaning a Keurig was a thing. I bought these because I saw them on TikTok believe it or not. I wanted to give it a go because my Keurig isn’t that old and I didn’t think it would do anything. IT WORKS SO WELL! My Keurig wasn’t as nasty as some I’ve seen lucky. I would highly recommend, keeps everything runny correctly and clean." —Lauren
A bagless, touchless stationary vacuum that'll keep you from trying to sweep up that little line of dirt
Promising review:
"Saw it on TikTok and knew I had to have one. I hate cleaning but get annoyed with the clumps of dog hair and bits of things on my kitchen floor. I usually just vacuum my tile with the vacuum which is a pain. This thing is so easy to just sweet things into and it sucks them right up.
Sure, it's more expensive than my actual vacuum, but I've only had it three days and have used it two times." —Amazon customer
A drain snake if you're disgusted with the water building up in your tub when you shower
Promising review
: "I saw this on TikTok and was tired of spending so much money on drain cleaner. I was blown away by how much hair and gunk came out of the sink and tub drain
. Disgusting, but also so helpful to actually clean it out. I will recommend this to my family and friends." —Lisa S.
A broom for pet and human hair you can use to bring up strands from the carpet fiber abyss
Promising review:
"I have two long-haired dogs and my larger dog (a standard Aussie) sheds a lot. It's a constant hassle to clean up and it doesn't seem to matter how often we vacuum, there's always more hair.
I saw this product on TikTok and thought it might be worth a try to get up more hair from our carpets. It worked really well. I personally found the 'squeegee' side worked best on the carpet, but the brush side worked well on the tile." —Amazon customer
An electric pressure washer because the outside of your home is covered in dirt, and it's looking kinda drab
This pressure washer has a powerful 1,800-watt motor, five quick-connect spray tips, a 20-foot hose, and a 40.6 fluid ounce detergent tank.
Look at this TikTok to see just how effective this pressure washer
really is!Promising review:
"This product did everything as promised. I had used a relative's power cleaner on the siding on my vacation mobile home. There was no setting, and the pressure was too much, and it scored the aluminum siding. With this product, you have all of the separate tips to regulate the pressure of the spray. The tip for aluminum siding worked very well on the siding for my home. It was truly a great experience. I put on the tip for aluminum siding to rinse it and held the spray nozzle very close to the siding, and all of the algae was removed, and my siding looked like new (at 18 years old!). I would definitely recommend this product, which is so reasonably priced for a power washer.
" —John K
A power scrubber brush that can be attached to a dril
Promising review:
"So I kept seeing this item on TikTok and thought, 'heck, why not?' I love this item for deep cleaning, whether it's car mats, shoes, or the shower." —A. Givens
Or a Rubbermaid power scrubbing brush designed to fit in between the small spaces of your tiled floors
Batteries are included with the scrubbing brush.Promising review
: "You need one. Seriously. Saw this brush multiple times on TIkTok. It sold me. When I got it, I went into clean mode and the darn thing is just amazing.
You'll love it. It's so sturdy and works very well." —Kristin Haadsma
A pumice stone that will remove calcium buildup, limescale and hard-water rings
Promising review:
"TikTok made me buy this. This thing literally scoured away hard-water stains that I have been trying to get rid of for years in less than 30 seconds. 10/10 recommend." —Tleary25
A cooktop cleaner kit for glass and ceramic surfaces that is so effective at removing scorch marks
The kit comes with a 10 oz. cleaner and polish bottle, a scrubbing pad, and a razor.Promising review:
"This product is amazing!!! I cannot believe what it took off our stovetop!
We bought a house and the electric stove was left and I had tried everything to get it looking new and clean, EVERYTHING. I'd seen this on TikTok and figured I’d give it a shot and WOW am I glad I did.
Hello new clean stove." —Kindle customer
A grout cleaner used by professionals, and that comes with a brush you can attach to any standard broom pole
Here's a satisfying grout-cleaning Tiktok
.Clean-Eez
is a small business based in Indiana that sells cleaning products that help you take care of your tile and grout, remove stains and odors, polish wooden floors, and clean stone surfaces.Promising review:
"After trying to get my grout clean with everything I could think of and not having any success, I stumbled upon a TikTok using Grout-Eez so i thought I would try it. This stuff is legit. I’m confident a professional cleaner couldn’t get my grout cleaner. There is literally no dirt left. Very little scrubbing required and little to no odor. It’s amazing! The scrub brush included attached to my paint handle and I didn’t even have to bend over. I cleaned it twice because my grout was really dirty, then I sealed the grout in hopes it won’t get dirty again so fast. I can’t wait to do the rest of my house!" —Kathy
A game-changing dishwashing spray that might seriously replace your need for a dishwasher
Check out a TikTok of the Dawn Powerwash Spray
to see it in action!
The spray nozzle on the bottle is reusable and the set also comes with three refill bottles. Once you're finished with one bottle, just remove the nozzle and place it on any of the three refills.
Here's what BuzzFeeder Elizabeth Lilly
has to say about this spray: "I live in an apartment without a dishwasher, and I honestly use that as an excuse to order takeout food instead of cooking. But, as soon as I got my hands on a bottle of this stuff (regular Dawn is my go-to dish soap, BTW), I put it to use on both a saucepan I used to make homemade enchilada sauce and the casserole dish I baked those enchiladas, which had a ton of caked-on food. It really does work like I say it does!
Like, scary well."
A reusable squishy universal cleaning putty to collect any debris in between all the teeny-tiny spaces on your keyboard
Promising review:
"This product does exactly what it says it does. I saw this product from TikTok. I was surprised at how easily it picks up dust and small debris, especially from inside of vents and cup holders.
The only complaint is the very artificial smell when you use it. It doesn’t last, just when it’s out of the container!" —Loren
A stain and odor-eliminating spray that uses enzymes to get rid of the lovely surprises that your pets leave for you to clean up
Take a look at this TikTok on pet stain removers
!
Rocco & Roxie is a small business that sells all kinds of pet supplies like grooming products, toys, treats, and cleaning products.Promising review:
"I was a little skeptical of trying a new product but I am glad that I did. I started with the worst pet stain in my house to really test this. Sprayed the center of the stain, waited the recommended sitting time of 10 mins, (I scrubbed with a carpet brush
also) blotted with a towel and bam! The stain was demolished. Couldn't be happier with the product. This stuff works like a charm and I am very pleased with it. The scent isn't overpowering. Pictures from start to finish for proof that this stuff really works! I would also recommend a carpet brush for really bad stains such as mine, as it helps work the product into the carpet so it can do its magic." —This Product Works!!!!