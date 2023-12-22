26 Tweets That Prove Hell Is Using A Dating App Around The Holidays

Not to be all “Bah! Humbug!” about it, but is there anything more dispiriting than swiping on a dating app during the holidays?

We’re mid-cuffing season, which means everyone who was diligently looking to couple up has probably already paired off and hopped off Hinge. Now, it’s like a (freezing, wintery) jungle out there: You basically get to choose from random people looking to secure a New Year’s Eve hookup or people you went to high school with who are also home for the holidays. (Or who never left to begin with.)