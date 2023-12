A set of four under-shelf wire baskets for those of us who want storage in our storage

"I am seriously impressed with these under-the-shelf wire baskets. They are really well-made. I was worried that when I put them in my pantry and I actually put stuff in the basket, the back of the basket would sag, but they didn't do that at all. Very pleased about that! Also, the black baskets look great on my white shelves." — Leslie