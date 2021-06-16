HuffPost Finds

27 Best-Selling Home And Kitchen Products From Amazon That Are Worth Your Money

Colorful knives, macrame wall art and more great products that are worth every penny.
By Gabrielle Moss and Genevieve Scarano, BuzzFeed Shopping

Your living space may need an update, except you’re scrolling through what feels like a million products and you aren’t sure what to get. If you’re looking for new storage solutions, home decor or cooking gadgets, we have you covered. From closet organization systems to rapid egg cookers, here are some home-friendly goods that are worth your time and budget.

1
A macrame wall hanging
Hang it above your bed to give your room a boho-inspired look.

Promising review: "Amazing quality for low price. This is huge, first of all, and it's also sturdy and heavy. Looks great! If I saw this in someone else's house, I'd guess they had spent $100 on it based on size and quality." — Amazon Customer

Price: $21.98
2
An LED Shelf Floor Lamp
With three open storage shelves and a sleek design, your living room will be will lit and look sophisticated. Display succulents, books and more knick-knacks on this gem.

Promising review: "Every piece was wrapped in plastic wrap so it wouldn't be damaged in transit, and it even came with its own lightbulb! Perfect for small spaces — I got two, one for each side of the sofa. Great alternative to bulky end tables and lamps. We have 800 square ft apartment, so these are perfect for our space. I can't say enough great things about these lamps. The light they give off is very comforting and lovely." — Yellowsky16

Price: $54.99+ (available in six colors)
3
A set of six Farberware knives
These colorful knives will chop your cooking time in half, thanks to their sharp blades and resin-coated material that doesn't let food stick.

This set includes an 8-inch chef knife, an 8-inch bread knife, an 8-inch slicing knife, a 7-inch Santoku knife, a 5.5-inch serrated utility knife and 3.5 inch paring knife, plus blade covers for each knife.

Promising review: "These knives are awesome! I especially love the different colors so that I know which knife I'm grabbing from the knife block. Definitely worth the purchase. They are sturdy and do not rust or break, and I haven't had any problems with them getting dull yet. I would purchase these knives over the $70 to $80 ones that I've used before." — Bethany McDowell

Price: $14.99
4
A set of hanging planter vases
Plant babies will look so good in these pretty planters that'll brighten up a bare wall.

Promising review: "They are already hanging up with succulents. A great purchase to brighten up any home. The quality is much better than I anticipated. The ceramic vases are made of a semi-matte thick and sturdy ceramic and the gold metal holder is sturdy and pretty. The hardware is different as the hanger is a drill bit-type screw with a screw-on head. I used a regular one-inch small head nail and slipped the gold caps on the nails and you can't tell the difference." — Camerola00

Price: Get a 2-pack for $17.39+ (available in two colors)
5
A vintage-inspired office chair
Don Draper would give the seal of approval to this desk chair that has a mid-century design and is really comfortable to sit in.

Promising review: "I bought this chair for my home 'office,' which is in my living room since I have a small, one-bedroom apartment. The grey color is a true grey and matches my grey couch. The wooden legs look much nicer than a normal desk chair with wheels, plus wheels would not work well on carpet. The chair is sturdy, it does not wobble. The swivel is very helpful so that I can easily get in and out from my desk by twisting it, as opposed to pulling the chair out each time. Overall, very happy with this chair." — Kirby

Price: $134.99+ (available in 11 colors)
6
A set of five meal prep storage containers
Pack all your meals into these glass containers, so all you have to do is heat and eat when you're hungry. Each container also comes with three compartments for food!

Promising review: "I purchased two five-packs of these containers for food prep and they are extremely high quality! The glass is thick and the lids fit very snug once locked into place, but they're also easy to take on and off. I love that they're microwave and dishwasher safe, too. I opted to purchase these over the flimsy plastic ones sometimes used for food prep and I don't regret. They're better for the environment and I know I'll save money in the end because these will last for years." — Destiny

Price: $35.99
7
A touchless trashcan
It has automatic sensors, so you can just wave your hand to open it! No more lifting a dirty lid when you throw something away.

Promising review: "Wow I am changed. This is probably my favorite Amazon purchase I’ve ever made. It works so well, the charcoal filter does it’s job and the size is perfect for my small kitchen. Also, now I do go around waving my hand over every trash can I come across, only to be disappointed (and honestly grossed out) that I have to touch it. Definitely love this trash can and would absolutely recommend it to anyone looking for a new one." — Emma

Price: $69.99
8
A drill brush attachment
The kit comes with three brushes: two for surface cleaning and a rounder one for getting in difficult corners. A power drill is not included, but you can get one for $54.21.

Promising review: "We have well water. We have terrible rust problems and I have never been able to scrub off the rust. Bought new sinks and tubs and boom, the problem was still there. I couldn’t get it off once it would start. I bought Bar Keepers Friend and this drill brush. I am so impressed. I thought we were stuck in the cycle of just having bad-looking things. Wow, it all looks brand new now! Posted before and afters so you can see for yourself!" — Ashley Williams

Get it from Amazon for 14.95+ (available in six brush types for different cleaning jobs).
9
A fringed pom-pom blanket
Keep your feet warm and stay cozy while you watch your favorite TV show in the living room.

Promising review: "So this was a total impulse buy, but I’m so glad I bought it! Literally no dislikes. I bought the mustard yellow in the 60x80 and it’s the greatest thing everrrr. So pretty and comfortable. I’m obsessed. 🥰 I will definitely be purchasing as a gift for family and friends in the future." — Kasandra Emerson

Price: $17.99+ (available in four sizes and 16 colors)
10
A pack of Mr. Clean Magic Eraser Sheets
They'll quickly wipe up gook from the inside of your microwave, sink drains and more surfaces around home.

Promising review: "I use Magic Erasers a lot! These were perfect for getting in harder-to-reach areas and worked great on my shower doors." — Jennifer Walker

Price: $14.49 for three packs of 16 sheets
11
A three-shelf industrial bookcase
You'll finally have a sturdy (and chic) spot to display small plants and your glass barware.

Promising review: "This was a great purchase. I needed a 'filler' on one of my living room walls. I'm a minimalist as well, so design had to be very clean lines, simple and color had to be hip, organic. I searched for hours until I came across this option. What a deal and what a find. Quality is good, nothing is flimsy or feels cheap. Packed and protected well, none of my shelves were scratched or dinged. The poles were all in perfect condition as well." — Tamsters

Price: $209.99+ (available with or without a side table)
12
An expandable under-sink organizer
That awkward space under your sink can now be used to store soap and other shower essentials.

Promising review: "Bought this and really love it! This under the sink expandable shelf unit really works great for me and my wife. I have a weird-shaped space under my kitchen sink where I store all of my cleaning supplies. The bottles and sponges were just thrown around before I bought this. I was able to adjust the width, height and depth to fit the odd shaped area under my kitchen sink. Appreciate how you can modify the size/shape to make it work. It also fit perfectly around the plumbing! That was nice. Now I don't have to sift through all the cleaning bottles to find the one I am looking for." — Evan

Price: $24.95
13
A three-in-one chopper, dicer, and peeler
If you need to prep veggies, fruit or eggs for recipes, this gadget can help you chop, peel and dice them up in minutes.

Promising review: "Ok, I bought this thinking it would occasionally come in handy. I am obsessed with it. I bought so many veggies just so I could use the different attachments. It works so well. I have told so many of my friends they also need it. I love:

1. That the container has a grip on the bottom so it doesn’t slide around while in use

2. I can fit all of the pieces back into the box when I’m done using it.

3. It’s easy to clean by using the cleaning tools that comes with it.

4. Obviously the attachments work as advertised and seem very sturdy." — Amazon customer

Price: $29.99
14
A fluffy faux fur shag rug
It'll add a cozy touch to any room, plus it's machine-washable in case you spill food or drinks on it.

Promising review: "This rug is so soft, like walking on air. I can’t explain how nice it feels. It has a non-slip bottom so it doesn’t slide or move around. My dogs think it is theirs now. I wasn’t sure about the tie-dye color when my daughter chose it, but wow, it is gorgeous." — Dads Home

Price: $14.99+ (available in three sizes and 16 colors)
15
A steel-frame drying rack
Washing dishes can be annoying, but this drying rack makes it a little easier: there are dedicated spots for glasses, mugs, plates and utensils.

Promising review: "I've owned this dish rack for over a year and can state unequivocally this is the best dish rack in the history of man. (How's that for drama?) It is easy to set up. While it sits on the counter, there is a pan beneath the rack that drains all water into the sink; it is just wonderful. The only way it could be improved upon would be to make it more collapsable for storage. You may pay a bit more, but you won't be disappointed in any way. There is even a rack for hanging your wineglasses to dry." — TobiGail

Price: $79.98
16
A black nightstand/end table
If you like to read in bed, you'll appreciate this sleek nightstand that'll make your books accessible within arm's reach.

Promising review: "I love these end tables! I put these tables together in about 20 minutes. It was probably the easiest piece of furniture i have ever assembled. I didn't even need the directions. It came with just enough screws and a wrench. The tables have a lot of surface space on top and down below. I think baskets would go really well under them. They are super light, too, so if you move a lot like me or like to change your furniture set-up, these are perfect. I'm probably going to buy a few more for my living room. Amazing end tables for the price. They look very nice and very modern and minimalistic." — Victoria

Price: $51.89
17
A set of expandable drawer organizers
Keep all your lingerie and clothes neat, thanks to these drawer organizers that'll double (or triple) drawer space.

Promising review: "Great product. I purchased these to help maximize the space in the drawers for our newborn, and I was not disappointed. The price point is very ideal, shipping only took one day and the packaging was simple as well. These are a very sturdy plastic and the lock feature holds the dividers in place at your preferred length. I used them in small drawers and larger ones with no problem. I highly recommend." — Adrena Anderson

Price: $19.99+ (available in six colors)
18
A baker's rack
With three shelves for ingredients, hanging storage for pots and utensils and a built-in wooden chopping block, you'll be cooking chef's kiss amazing meals.

Promising review: "Does exactly what I need it to. Fit and finish seem to be very good, and it took less than fifteen minutes to assemble. For smaller apartments, this is an absolute must. It's not too big, but it seriously helps store and organize everything in your kitchen (or wherever you decide to put it). I have a blender, microwave, ninja cooker, convection oven, induction burner, cutting boards and an entire pot/pan set on this thing and there's still plenty of room on the counter and the top shelf. I'd definitely recommend this to someone needing some extra kitchen space or storage. For me, this was a lifesaver." — JT

Price: $102.04
19
A two-tiered closet organizing system
Messy closets don't stand a chance with this unit that's what organization dreams are made of: it has shelves for accessories and plenty of racks that'll fit everything from shirts to blazers.

Promising review: "We absolutely love this closet system. It took my husband very little time to put it together. What is great about it is that once you have the main brackets up in the studs, you can rearrange the closet in any fashion you'd like. We are both very pleased and people who see it compliment on them all the time. My closet looks beautiful and professional, and it all cost less than $250." — Private Profile

Price: $123.61+ (available in two colors)
20
A set of photo clip string lights
Illuminate your bedroom and hang up cute photos with this fun piece of home decor.

Promising review: "These lights are gorgeous. The bulbs don’t hurt your eyes, but rather give off a soft yellow glow. Because the clips and strand are clear, the entire thing gives a glittery ambiance. I’m very happy with my purchase. These will work great for photos, holiday cards or children’s artwork. And, as a bonus, they have two settings, one of which, blink! They make my hall look fabulous. So far, the battery life is good. The clips are strong and the lights are well made. Great product." — Pamela

Price: $11.99+ (available in two colors and three quantities)
21
A wall-mounted broom holder
This organizer will leave you singing praises, because it has notches for brooms, rakes and mops that'll make them easily accessible when you need to clean.

Promising review: "I had my cleaning devices hung from adhesive hooks hanging on my laundry room wall, but they keep falling down. This holder is much better. It anchors right into the studs and not only holds all my mops and brooms and such, but also has some hooks to hold my cleaning cloths. It’s a great organizational item and is sturdy, along with being a great space-saver. Great purchase." — Kcuret

Price: $10.17+ (available in two colors)
22
A pack of dishwasher tablets
Get your dishwasher squeaky clean with these tablets that'll help wash away lime and mineral build-up.

Promising review: "This stuff is amazing! I used it in my dishwasher. Had standing water on the bottom, dropped one tablet in the water. Put it on light wash cycle and at the end of the cycle, the water was gone! It thoroughly cleans and I have not had any other problems. I now use this regularly. I recommend this highly to keep your dishwasher clean and eliminate clogs from build-up. It was recommended to me by my super, and after my positive experience, I am happy to co-sign his recommendation." — cheapchicshopper

Price: $5.99+ (available in 6 or 12 tablet packs)
23
A floating storage shelf
Securely store all your spices and prevent them from falling down with this shelf that comes with a safety rail.

Promising review: "I live in a micro flat that provides little storage. These shelves are amazingly attractive and practical. They provide storage as well as convenience. From a paper towel holder on one and cooking and baking utilities on the other, and that's only on the hanging bar and hooks. Atop the wooden selves are spices and canisters, an arm's reach but completely out of the way and handsomely displayed when not needed." — Ron

Price: $16.99
24
A Dash Rapid Egg Cooker
Whip up an eggcellent breakfast with this gadget that'll quickly heat up six hard boiled eggs at the same time.

Promising review: "I was a little hesitant buying this because of the reviews mentioning loud squealing and whistling (I have a dog that scares easily lol!), but I am so impressed! When it’s done, it plays a chime song. No whistles or anything! The eggs are cooked perfectly with no guesswork. This is seriously the best kitchen gadget I’ve ever bought! So easy! When my eggs were done, I unplugged the cooker and poured a bit of water in the bottom while it cooled, and left-behind residue easily sloshed off. No big deal at all." — livegracefully

Price: $16.99+ (available in five colors)
25
A circle mirror
Give your WFH space a stylish upgrade with this mirror that'll make your room appear bigger and let you check out your reflection.

Promising review: "I was initially hesitant to purchase this mirror because it had a rubber frame and I thought it might be cheap looking. This mirror is beautiful, excellent quality and looks much more like expensive than it is. The glass doesn't distort the reflection. And there's a simple wire hook on the back for hanging. Comes with wall anchor and screw. Very happy with this purchase." — Z. Leonard

Price: $50+ (available in six sizes and eight frame colors)
26
A set of bamboo cooking utensils
They're stain-resistant and make cooking a little easier, because they won't require heavy scrubbing and washing after you use them.

This set includes slotted and solid wooden spatulas, solid and slotted wooden spoons, spoon fork and a container to hold the utensils.

Promising review: "I bought this item as I was seeking an addition to the kitchen, but wanted something sustainable and modern looking. I was impressed by the durability and non-staining quality, as any colors from cooking washed off right away. I loved the compact tube the utensils fit into, which saves space, and for me that was really important. Totally worth it and exactly as described." — Julian

Price: $13.95+ (available in three different handle types)
27
And a set of measuring beakers
These glass containers will help you measure out ingredients, so you don't have to second guess how much sugar or flour to put in your mixing bowl again.

Promising review: "These measuring beakers are incredible. Where have they been all my life? With multiple measurements on each, including milliliters, cups, ounces, teaspoons and tablespoons, they are a must-have. I find them so useful in baking prep. I can measure all my ingredients ahead because they stand up, unlike a measuring spoon and most measuring cups. They are also an ingredient saver, because if you happen to add too much of something, you can simply pour the excess back into your ingredient container without waste or a mess because of the spout." — Cheryl Ann

Price: $11.89+ (available in two colors)

Some reviews have been edited for length and/or clarity.
