27 Of The Most Beautiful Dresses At New York Fashion Week

So. Much. Eye candy.

New York Fashion Week has descended on both New York City and Instagram, taking over abandoned subway platforms, feeding attendees both food and fashion, and showcasing some of the most beautiful dresses we’ve ever seen.

There are bold brights and soft pastels, feathers, tulle and florals galore in the Spring 2020 collections, including one Carolina Herrera polka-dot number that is going straight to the top of our wish list.

Below, check out some of the most beautiful dresses to hit the runway so far.

Self-Portrait
Fernanda Calfat via Getty Images
A model walks the runway for Self-Portrait during New York Fashion Week on Sept. 7.
Brandon Maxwell
Slaven Vlasic via Getty Images
A model walks the runway for Brandon Maxwell during New York Fashion Week on Sept. 7.
Self-Portrait
Fernanda Calfat via Getty Images
A model walks the runway for Self-Portrait during New York Fashion Week on Sept. 7.
Christopher John Rogers
Dia Dipasupil via Getty Images
A model walks the runway for Christopher John Rogers during New York Fashion Week on Sept. 7.
Jason Wu
JP Yim via Getty Images
A model walks the runway for Jason Wu during New York Fashion Week on Sept. 8.
Jason Wu
JP Yim via Getty Images
A model walks the runway for Jason Wu during New York Fashion Week on Sept. 8.
Prabal Gurung
Mike Coppola via Getty Images
A model walks the runway for Prabal Gurung during New York Fashion Week on Sept. 8.
Tory Burch
Slaven Vlasic via Getty Images
Natalia Vodianova walks the runway for Tory Burch during New York Fashion Week on Sept. 8.
Tory Burch
Slaven Vlasic via Getty Images
Adesuwa Aighewi walks the runway for Tory Burch during New York Fashion Week on Sept. 8.
Tommy Hilfiger
Victor VIRGILE via Getty Images
A model walks the runway for Tommy Hilfiger during New York Fashion Week on Sept. 8.
Jason Wu
JP Yim via Getty Images
A model walks the runway for Jason Wu during New York Fashion Week on Sept. 8.
Jason Wu
JP Yim via Getty Images
A model walks the runway for Jason Wu during New York Fashion Week on Sept. 8.
Prabal Gurung
Mike Coppola via Getty Images
A model walks the runway for Prabal Gurung during New York Fashion Week on Sept. 8.
Prabal Gurung
Mike Coppola via Getty Images
A model walks the runway for Prabal Gurung during New York Fashion Week on Sept. 8.
Pyer Moss
Fernanda Calfat via Getty Images
A model walks for Pyer Moss during New York Fashion Week on Sept. 8.
Jonathan Simkhai
JP Yim via Getty Images
A model walks the runway for Jonathan Simkhai during New York Fashion Week on Sept. 9.
Jonathan Simkhai
JP Yim via Getty Images
A model walks the runway for Jonathan Simkhai during New York Fashion Week on Sept. 9.
Carolina Herrera
Fernanda Calfat via Getty Images
Models walk the runway at the Carolina Herrera show during New York Fashion Week on Sept. 9.
Carolina Herrera
Fernanda Calfat via Getty Images
A model walks the Carolina Herrera runway during New York Fashion Week on Sept. 9.
Carolina Herrera
Fernanda Calfat via Getty Images
A model walks the Carolina Herrera runway during New York Fashion Week on Sept. 9.
Carolina Herrera
Fernanda Calfat via Getty Images
A model walks the Carolina Herrera runway during New York Fashion Week on Sept. 9.
Bibhu Mohapatra
Dia Dipasupil via Getty Images
A model walks the runway for Bibhu Mohapatra during New York Fashion Week on Sept. 10.
Bibhu Mohapatra
Dia Dipasupil via Getty Images
A model walks the runway for Bibhu Mohapatra during New York Fashion Week on Sept. 10.
Bibhu Mohapatra
Dia Dipasupil via Getty Images
A model walks the runway for Bibhu Mohapatra during New York Fashion Week on Sept. 10.
Naeem Khan
John Lamparski via Getty Images
A model walks the runway for Naeem Khan during New York Fashion Week on Sept. 10.
Oscar de la Renta
Slaven Vlasic via Getty Images
Candice Swanepoel walks the runway for Oscar de la Renta during New York Fashion Week on Sept. 10.
Oscar de la Renta
Slaven Vlasic via Getty Images
A model walks the runway for Oscar de la Renta during New York Fashion Week on Sept. 10.
