27 Of The Most Beautiful Dresses At New York Fashion Week

New York Fashion Week has descended on both New York City and Instagram, taking over abandoned subway platforms, feeding attendees both food and fashion, and showcasing some of the most beautiful dresses we’ve ever seen.
There are bold brights and soft pastels, feathers, tulle and florals galore in the Spring 2020 collections, including one Carolina Herrera polka-dot number that is going straight to the top of our wish list.
Below, check out some of the most beautiful dresses to hit the runway so far.
Self-Portrait
Brandon Maxwell
Self-Portrait
Christopher John Rogers
Jason Wu
Jason Wu
Prabal Gurung
Tory Burch
Tory Burch
Tommy Hilfiger
Jason Wu
Jason Wu
Prabal Gurung
Prabal Gurung
Pyer Moss
Jonathan Simkhai
Jonathan Simkhai
Carolina Herrera
Carolina Herrera
Carolina Herrera
Carolina Herrera
Bibhu Mohapatra
Bibhu Mohapatra
Bibhu Mohapatra
Naeem Khan
Oscar de la Renta
Oscar de la Renta
