27 Of The Most Beautiful Dresses At New York Fashion Week

New York Fashion Week has descended on both New York City and Instagram, taking over abandoned subway platforms, feeding attendees both food and fashion, and showcasing some of the most beautiful dresses we’ve ever seen.

There are bold brights and soft pastels, feathers, tulle and florals galore in the Spring 2020 collections, including one Carolina Herrera polka-dot number that is going straight to the top of our wish list.

Below, check out some of the most beautiful dresses to hit the runway so far.