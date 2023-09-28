27 Products On Amazon With More Than 1,000 5-Star Reviews

Popular items from this list:
HuffPost and its publishing partners receive a share from retailers on this page. Prices and availability are subject to change.
A pistachio and salted caramel-scented body spray you need in your cart if you love Sol de Janeiro's cult favorite Bum Bum cream
Promising review:
"This is probably one of the best body sprays/perfumes I've ever purchased! The scent is amazing and lasts forever.
I bought as a gift for my daughter but ended up purchasing for myself as well as the body butter. Well worth the price!" — Kristen Spencer
And since we're on the subject, a tub of the aforementioned Bum Bum cream
Promising review:
"The original that cannot be duplicated bum bum cream! Absorbs quickly, never sticky and always leaves your body feeling awesome! This is a lifetime holy grail item
." — Dee A.
A storage container lid organizer if the majority of your kitchen cabinets contain random Tupperware lids
Promising review:
"My lids were a mess and always falling out of the cupboard. This organizer was truly a Godsend. I was able to organize all my lids, from tiny to large and keep them at bay. Now when I need a lid, I take out the whole organizer, find what I need and simply slide it back into place. AWESOME!" — Marlene W
A two-pack of stylish storage baskets to take your closet from hot mess to organized by a pro
Promising review:
"Absolutely love these baskets. I ordered more for all of my closets. They fit perfectly in my closets. I used them for linens and towels and they have plenty of room to store these items. The metal bars keep them Upright and make organization so easy! Highly recommend!" — calliesmith09
A shoe cabinet that doubles as a bench and is a sure way to eliminate shoe piles by the front door
Promising review:
"Love this shoe storage bench! It looks great and is perfect for smaller, narrower spaces." — Stephen Clark
A freestanding coat rack so you can actually see that cute chair you just bought
Promising review:
"Honestly, so pleasantly surprised by this one. I put together the entire thing before my pot of coffee was done brewing. Easy, stable, well worth the cost." — JohnaR
A three-tier rolling utility cart for those tiny spaces that inevitably turn into dust collectors
Promising review:
"I needed something in my small bathroom to hold misc. supplies, and this cart is perfect for the space. The three shelves/baskets hold a lot of stuff for its size, and it's sturdy. I'm very happy with this purchase." — jwt
A five-drawer storage cabinet that'll work just as well for office supplies as it will for your extensive makeup collection
Promising review:
"Easy to put together, easy to clean. Holds all of your things and even is easy to move. It's on wheels. Made great." — Lisa Hall
A 30-pack of wood polish wipes so you can give your furniture a quick wipe down and instant shine
Promising review:
"These wipes are so easy to use. Makes cleaning my wood furniture a breeze. I will always have these around." — Sandra
A two-pack of motion sensor wireless lights to give your kitchen an inexpensive update
Promising review:
"I had just redone my kitchen in its entirety and was looking for finishing touches. Underneath lighting to achieve a classic finish
as well as providing enough
light to pop in and out of the kitchen without turning a light on. Motion sensors work perfectly
. Customer service with this vendor is awesome." — Nancy White
A 36-pack of non-stick silicone baking cups that are reusable
Promising review:
"I've used these several times and everything comes out so easily without using any oils or sprays
. Just this morning I used them for banana nut bread and blueberry banana nut muffins and there was no sticking, they came out easily and are super easy to clean
." — KaJuZo
And while we're on the subject of baking, a set of two non-stick baking mats that eliminate the need for parchment paper
Promising review:
"I'd never used silicone baking mats before, and I'm SO happy with how easy they are to use, how my cookies turned out, and how easy they are to clean!!" — Charles Asbell
A three-pack of mini floating shelves to make use of blank wall space
Promising review:
"Wonderful adhesion, lightweight, perfect for those spots you need a little something!" — Fonda Trusskey
A cat brush so you can stop finding giant tufts of hair all over your home
Promising review:
"I have tried gloves, ninja groomers, brushes, but this cat brush is by far the best tool ever. Both my cats love it, and I am able to de-shed them without chasing them and without fur flying all over the place. The fur stays together and releases with the push of a button. Seriously the best!" — AlexiaMontali
A NYX eyeshadow palette with gorgeous shades that'll take you from day to night
Promising review:
"A day-to-night palette! The many options make it easy to create more nude/natural looks during the day, then slip the little palette into your purse and blend in the more dramatic colors on your way out for the evening. Quality is good
: no noticeable fallout under my eyes from application so far, and it's easy to blend. Really happy with this purchase." — Coastal Cat
A reusable pet hair remover that has soared to internet fame thanks to how well it works
Promising review:
"This is a tool you definitely need if you have pets! I struggle to vacuum out my vehicles after the dogs have ridden in them multiple times. When I use a vacuum, a lot of the hair will not be picked up and I end up having to use my fingers and scratch at the fabric to try to get the hair out of it. Chomp chomp does the trick!
Simply roll it a few times one direction and then try a different direction and a lot of the hair just goes right up into the device. All you have to do is pop it open and you can easily wipe it out to clean it. It also works great on furniture! Doesn’t matter if you have a short hair or long hair animal it works on them all! Definitely a game changer
!" — Hawkeye
A leather conditioner to make your furniture look as good as new
Promising review:
"I was so scared my leather couch was garbage. It was so rough and dried out. I was searching for a new couch, and I figured I’d give a conditioner a shot because I trashed this sectional we JUST got. One application of this, and it’s brought back to life.
It soaked in the conditioner overnight and looked like a brand new couch in the morning! I am SO amazed with this product! Highly recommend." — Alexa Freeborn
A two-tier organizer if your vanity resembles the aftermath of a volcano explosion
Promising review:
"Easy to put together. Slides out great and holds a lot of items. I have it in my linen closet with bath towels and items I need for the shower, etc. Very well made and worth the purchase." — Donna
A facial steamer that feels like the ultimate luxury
Promising review:
"I bought this hoping it would help with sinus congestion. Not only did it help with that, it has been great for my face. It feels wonderful; so soothing and adds much-need moisture to my face. I am very happy with this steamer and would highly recommend it." — Putty's mom
An over-the-door towel rack to maximize space in your teeny-tiny bathroom
Promising review:
"Exactly what was needed in my small bathroom. Fit perfectly over our door and stays put well." — Amazon customer
A facial ice roller for the most refreshing way to start the day
Promising review:
"Not only does this feel so nice and soothing on my skin, it creates a noticeable difference in the puffiness of my skin. love this product, so easy to just keep it in the freezer until i’m ready to use." — Abby
A two-piece ribbed workout set that is about to be the cutest workout wear you own
Promising review:
"I love this set, got it in brown and I must say the quality is up to Gymshark, maybe even better. I sweat profusely on all my workouts and this was sweat proof, no weird sweat spots since the fabric is thick
. Perfect for squatting as well, no see through. Recommend 100%." — Anna Victoria
A three-tier cooling rack because the faster the cookies cool, the sooner they can be eaten
Promising review:
"This cooling rack holds about three dozen cookies. What I love the most about it is that it stacks on top of each other so it takes up a lot less space
. Great product for the price." — Amazon customer
A six-pack of animal-themed dryer balls that aren't just ridiculously adorable, but are also way better than disposable dryer sheets
Promising review:
"I have been saying for a really really long time that I wanted to buy some dryer balls. I wanted pure wool and am concerned about the environment I am leaving for my grandkids. I love that they are sustainable. I finally did it and wondered why I waited so long. I love them. My sheets and blankets are completely dry and not tangled and bunched up. I purchased new microfiber towels to use for cleaning and don’t want to mess them up with dryer sheets. Also, I love the cute little faces on them." — Donah
A silicone exfoliating brush that deep cleans pores and builds up a nice lather that'll leave your skin feeling oh-so-soft
Promising review:
"Adding this to an ever-growing list of things I never knew I needed. My skin is very sensitive, so most exfoliating is too rough for me; this little guy is perfect! Worked up a really nice lather, and left my skin soft and smooth without turning it bright red.
The massage side is really nice, too. And it’s so cute!" — Michelle D.
An extendable over-the-sink strainer destined to become your most-used kitchen accessory
Promising review:
"Love the bright yellow color; it’s so cheerful. Very useful tool in the kitchen. I have a large sink; this strainer stretches completely across my sink and keeps my fruit and veggies off the sink bottom." — Amazon customer
A pack of eight heel cushions because no matter how cute the shoes are, the blisters aren't cute
Promising review:
"Truly a heels saver, comfortable and just [the] right size to fill the gap in the back of my pump." — Agnes