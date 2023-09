27 Products On Amazon With More Than 1,000 5-Star Reviews

A reusable pet hair remover that has soared to internet fame thanks to how well it works

"This is a tool you definitely need if you have pets! I struggle to vacuum out my vehicles after the dogs have ridden in them multiple times. When I use a vacuum, a lot of the hair will not be picked up and I end up having to use my fingers and scratch at the fabric to try to get the hair out of it.Simply roll it a few times one direction and then try a different direction and a lot of the hair just goes right up into the device. All you have to do is pop it open and you can easily wipe it out to clean it. It also works great on furniture! Doesn’t matter if you have a short hair or long hair animal it works on them all!!" — Hawkeye