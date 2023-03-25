27 Things From Amazon With Such Great Reviews, You May Want To Own Them Yourself

Popular items from this list include:
A mattress pad if a new mattress isn’t in the budget right now, but your back begs you for one every morning.
A 14-piece knife block set that looks as sharp as it cuts.
A car trunk organizer so you’re not afraid to open your trunk for fear of all that’s going to fall on you. Again.
A cropped waffle knit top
Available in sizes XS–XL and in 29 colors.
Promising review:
"I ordered these in white and black and they have been a staple in my wardrobe! Super cute and comfortable, highly recommended!" — Morgan Ashley
Or a slouchy sweater
Available in sizes S–XXL and in 11 colors.
romising review:
"These sweaters are incredibly soft and smooth like butter. They are the perfect length to wear with leggings or tucked in with jeans. I want one in every color! Highly recommend." — Nadina B. Iadimarco
A personal-size blender
Promising review:
"I love, love this product! It is so easy to use and has good blending power for the size. I have a Vitamix, but it’s such a hassle to get it out and large volume. This makes doing a single serving smoothie a breeze.
And I like having the blender in the travel cup. If home and I can’t finish the whole smoothie, I put the lid on, pop it in the fridge, and take it out later and whip up again on the base. I’m buying a second unit for my vacation home. I would highly recommend." — Katie H.
A mattress pad
Promising review:
"When I opened the package, I knew I was going to love it. Super soft and super padded. I slept better that night than I had in a very long time. Couldn't believe how comfortable it made my mattress and woke up happy that I'd slept all night. I was surprised that it could make that big of a difference.
I've now had it over a week and sleep amazingly well. Great quality, soft, and perfect fit. I'm going to buy one for my guest room now. Overly happy with my purchase!" — Elise West
A spoon and lid rest
Promising review:
"This is the most awesome kitchen item. It will hold large and small lids and your tools also. Easy to clean. Best thing since the wheel." — Loretta P
A three-in-one wireless charging station
Promising review:
"I absolutely love this charger!!! I use this to charge my Apple Watch, AirPod Pros, and iPhone 12 every day/night.
I've bought other 'all-in-one' chargers before, but this one is far superior to any of the others
, in addition to being cheaper. I love that the stand has the ability to flatten making this charger very portable and compact. It's also a huge benefit that the watch portion of the charger is built in, so you're not dealing with multiple cords. Lastly, the fact that it comes with the charging block makes this the most convenient and best all-in-one charger on the market!!" — Bailey
A 36-pack of pimple patches
Promising review:
"I put these on before bed, it sticks well to the skin but doesn't feel like it's even on. Sometimes I forget it's there. I love how effective these are. I recommend them to my friends." — Janelle
A mini Keurig coffee maker
Promising review:
"Best machine ever, very convenient, easy, small, portable, simple, perfect. 10/10." — Brittney(AZ Native)
A faux wrap dress
Available in sizes 0–22 and in 65 colors.
Promising review:
"This dress is the best thing I have ever purchased. I bought for both anniversary pictures and a wedding and both occasions I had women seeking me out to tell me they loved my dress. I have never owned ANYTHING that has made me feel so put together and happy." — Jessica Maxwell
A four-pack of lazy Susans
Promising review:
"I love organized cabinets and shelves. These are the best for those cupboards or shelves where one would have to dig in order to see what the inventory is. I no longer have to get the footstool to find the items that are in the back: a light touch, a half of spin and...WA-LAA!
Nothing is hidden, no more digging, frustration gone! Oh, and time saved." — Wendac
A car trunk organizer
Promising review:
"I was tired of having things roll around in my trunk. This is perfect. Lightweight, has two compartments, and the best part is the velcro on the bottom helps it from moving all around the trunk while driving. I would recommend this item." — Amazon customer
A water bottle with motivational markers
Available in two sizes and three colors.
Promising review:
"I always have the hardest time drinking enough water and I’ve tried all kinds of ways. This simple water bottle keeps me on track with the times marked.
At the end of the day I feel good knowing I’ve kept my body hydrated. The added feature is it’s pretty on my desk too. This was a gift to myself and I’m glad I did it. Well worth it!" — rhonda cordeiro
A set of four pastel-colored pasta bowls
Promising review:
"These bowls exceeded my expectations! They are my new favorite thing in my kitchen. They arrived overnight in perfect condition and make every meal look like it’s from a restaurant. 10/10 review" — Jacqueline Clayton
An oversized denim jacket
Promising review:
"I can’t love this enough! The distressing is perfect, the arm length is great for my long arms, and the fit is amazing! My true size is large but I ordered an XL for a more oversized look. I’m glad I did! Get this jacket, you won’t regret it!" — Seth & Abbey
A sandwich bread dispenser
Promising review:
"Great little item to store your bread in. Keeps it fresh for days longer than just having it in a bag. Would highly recommend!" — MEL G
A 28-piece spice bottle and tiered rack set
Promising review:
"This set is perfect for organizing all your spices. Labels are easy to read and fit perfectly on the jars.
Makes it so easy to find what spice you are looking for without hunting through the cabinet and moving stuff all around." — Jennifer Hurt
A pair of joggers
Promising review:
"These are so soft and comfortable! They fit me great! Best sweatpants I’ve found for my curves!" — Jennique Richter
A six-piece baking set
This baking set comes with a muffin pan, cookie sheet tray, round cake pan, wide baking pan, bread loaf pan, and a square bake pan.Promising review:
"Baking pans are not only quality, but very pretty with my kitchen color scheme. They are durable, functional, and the best set of pans I have owned." — Amanda Crosby
A lace-trim tank top
Available in sizes XS–5XL and in 22 colors.
Promising review:
"This is the most beautiful and versatile top. Looks gorgeous with dressy pants and super great with leather jacket, jeans, and boots. My favorite." — jackie griffith
A two-pack of bag sealers
Promising review:
"It's so easy to use and keeps everything fresh! The best part is not having to constantly buy clips for everything. I've had it for over a year and I would recommend it to a friend." — Amazon customer
A 14-piece knife block set
This knife set comes with an 8-inch chef's knife, 7-inch Santoku knife, 8-inch bread knife, 5-inch utility knife, 3. 5-Inch paring knife, six steak knives, kitchen shears, a heavy rubber-coated wood block, and a sharpener.Promising review:
"This knife set is sharp, elegant, and matches my coastal kitchen colors perfectly." — Betsy
A set of 12 plastic stemless flutes
Promising review:
"They look like glass but are super clear plastic. Perfect for large parties. I used them for brunch at my friend’s house and they were easy to transport. They look just like the picture. I washed them by hand (not the dish washer) and let them air dry. I snap them back together and put them back in the box to keep for a future party. Good purchase." — Maria Luna
A three-tier serving set
Promising review:
"This bowl set is perfect for entertaining. I used it for salsa, chips and limes for a party. It’s not too big and I like that. I got lots of compliments on it. I may even order another one!" — Eileen Mcguire
A 20-inch spring wreath
Promising review:
"This wreath is SO, SO pretty. It looks just like the picture and it’s big and full. They definitely didn’t skimp on the flowers. It has a mix of berries and pink foam flowers thrown in here too with the perfect amount of greenery. This is the best wreath I have found by far online or even in the stores.
Especially for the price. I just painted my front door this teal color and was looking for the perfect pink and this one nailed it.
" — Anthony and Tina
A rolling utility cart
Promising review:
"Exactly what I expected. Easy to assemble, lightweight, and rolls nicely. Color is perfect and doesn’t look cheap. Happy with this purchase." — Laurie Lutsch
And a tub of Crayola air-dry clay
Promising review:
"My 9-year-old has used this clay for several years, it really brings out her creativity!" — trp rtd2