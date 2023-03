27 Things From Amazon With Such Great Reviews, You May Want To Own Them Yourself

A personal-size blender

"I love, love this product! It is so easy to use and has good blending power for the size. I have a Vitamix, but it’s such a hassle to get it out and large volume.And I like having the blender in the travel cup. If home and I can’t finish the whole smoothie, I put the lid on, pop it in the fridge, and take it out later and whip up again on the base. I’m buying a second unit for my vacation home. I would highly recommend." — Katie H.