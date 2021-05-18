HuffPost Finds

27 Things For Kids That Could Be Useful For Adults, Too

Cat sticky notes, mess-free paint sticks and more practical goods loved by adults and kiddos.
By Nusrat Sultana and Genevieve Scarano, BuzzFeed Shopping

Buying colorful highlighters, retro spooky books or squishy night lights may make you feel a little nostalgic, especially if you enjoyed them as a kid.

Even if you’re grown up now, you can still use these goods for WFH tasks or art projects. From cat sticky notes to twinkling string lights, here are products that are useful for both kids and adults.

HuffPost may receive a share from purchases made via links on this page. Prices and availability subject to change.

1
A set of waterproof fairy lights
Amazon
Hang them on curtains to transform a dull room into a twinkling hangout spot.

Promising review: "These lights are a hit in our bedroom. I wanted vertical hanging lights on our 12-foot-high walls. Makes great ambience, and now our two kids want them in their rooms." — Raeanna

Get it from Amazon for $15.28+ (available in two colors).
2
A pack of cat-shaped sticky notes
Amazon
Use them as bookmarks or tiny reminders so you can remember where you stopped reading or the date of your next doctor's appointment!

Promising review: "These cute sticky notes are not just for kids; any cat lover would love them. It makes me smile when I see the cute cat marking my place without destroying the book. Thank you for these cute cats. They bring smiles to others when I use them as gifts as well." — Anonymous

Get them from Amazon for $7.99.
3
A Winnie the Pooh vintage-style art print
DeWoozles / Etsy
This cute art print will be a little reminder to start each day on a positive note.

DeWoozles is a woman-owned business based in Oregon that sells children's classic art prints, illustrations and posters.

Get it from DeWoozles on Etsy for $9+ (available in four sizes and two styles).
4
A "Frozen 2" 16-piece dining collection
Tonyk
This darling set comes with four complete settings and will get the kiddos excited for meals. Plus, it'll look really elegant on your dining room table.

Promising review: "Gorgeous set! Elegantly designed and wonderfully subtle!" — Brian H.

Get it from Toynk for $119.99.
5
A retro set of classic "Goosebumps" books
Amazon
Introduce the kiddos to these fun spooky tales you used to read while you were tucked in bed with a flashlight.

Promising review: "For anyone who was a kid in the '90s, this is such a fun throwback. I have no idea what happened to my original 'Goosebumps' collection, but I was so disappointed when I saw that they've all be re-released with new cover art. This set with the original covers is like a little time capsule back to 1994. Although the 'Goosebumps' title on the cover doesn't have the raised texture punched into the paper like the originals, everything else is true to my memories." — Forrest

Get it from Amazon for $18.95.
6
A laser projector
Amazon
With swirling stars and galaxies, it'll make your living space so relaxing and be great for family movie nights.

Promising review: "This light is so cool. Probably one of the coolest Amazon purchases I have ever made. If you're a '90s kid and had those glow-in-the-dark sticky stars, you absolutely need this light. I bought it as an impulsive birthday cheer-me-up quarantine present for myself. And I'm not disappointed. I've used it every day for like two weeks." — Chelsea

Get it from Amazon for $49.99.
7
A box of Colors of the World crayons
Crayola
These crayons are inclusive, easy to use and will be a big help when you and the little ones want to work on a coloring book together.

Get this 24-crayon set from Crayola for $2.99.
8
An illustrated Jiji journal
chroniclebooks / Instagram
If you're a Studio Ghibli fan, you'll love using this small journal that also doubles up as adorable desk decor.

Get it from Amazon for $15.93 or from Chronicle Books for $16.95.
9
A copy of "The Boy, the Mole, the Fox and the Horse"
HarperOne
People of all ages will adore this novel, which explores life's universal lessons, unlikely friendship and the positive impact of kindness.

Get it from Bookshop for $21.15+(to support independent bookstores) or Amazon for $11.99+.
10
A Pixar-inspired popcorn machine
Amazon
Make a fun snack for the entire fam when it's movie night and you're watching "The Incredibles" or "Finding Nemo."

Promising review: "Couldn’t resist the adorable outside. Purchased to make popcorn in my preschool classroom. It is one of my favorite purchases! Kids LOVE watching the popcorn pop inside, and the outside doesn’t get too hot. Popcorn is delicious and doesn’t burn. We are really enjoying it!" — msmelly

Get it from Amazon for $35.99.
11
A squishy night light
Amazon
This little lamp has seven colors and light modes, making it a perfect bedside light for late-night reading or a calming night light to help your little one fall asleep.

Promising review: "These kitty lights are super adorable, super fun and super loved by my kid. I bought this light as a gift for my daughter for her birthday, she loves it. The kitty is soft and squishy, the light colors are bright and pretty, and it has good battery life. I loved it so much that I bought another for a friend's daughter. Great little light." — KMMR

Get it from Amazon for $18.99.
12
A 100% natural geode kit
Amazon
Go back to earth science class with this fun set that comes with 10 breakable crystal-filled geodes, three display stands, safety goggles and a learning guideline.

Promising review: "We’ve only opened the first rock, but I’m already impressed. Normally these end up being duds but this one was really spectacular and large! My son is four and he’s excited to open the rest for his collection." — Amazon Customer

Get it from Amazon for $50.03.
13
A three-pack of modeling dough
The Dough Project
Engage in some hands-on art and use this plant-based dough to make so many cool things, like mini animal sculptures or geometric shapes.

The Dough Project is a small business founded by a preschool teacher in New York City and is known for organic, plant-based modeling dough that's adored by both kids and parents.

Promising review: "I've been using these jarred doughs for a couple weeks and lemme tell you: You don't have to be a kid to enjoy playing with them. They're super easy to mold and smooth into shapes, smell nice and have cute illustrations under each lid. I can't recommend this stuff enough! The dough gets a little dusty and shriveled when left in open air ... but you can preserve your creations with a layer of Glossy Mod Podge." — Rebecca O'Connell, BuzzFeed Editor

Get a pack of three from The Dough Project for $19.99 (available in four color schemes).
14
A mini baking set
Amazon
Whip up cute bite-sized sweets whenever you and your little ones are in the mood for some dessert!

This set comes with a storage tin, rolling pin, wee knife, pizza/dough cutter, mixing spoon, three wee spoons, mixing bowl, pizza/pie pan, pie server, sheet pan, silicone cake and cupcake molds, two silicone finger mitts and a 48-page recipe book.

Promising review: "I gave this to my sister for Christmas and she immediately used it to make mini treats with the kids. They LOVE it! I just kept getting texts and pictures from them about how functional and FUN it is." — Leslie Palmer

Get it from Amazon for $19.99.
15
A pack of mess-free paint sticks
Amazon
Paint your heart out without making a mess, thanks to these sticks that don't leave smudges on paper, wood and other craft-friendly surfaces.

Get a 24-pack on Amazon for $20.26.
16
Or this set of double-tipped highlighters
Amazon
They'll help make journaling, scrapbooking and taking notes a lot more colorful.

Promising review: "I bought these for my office. I was getting bored of using the same standard highlighters at work, so I decided to buy these to add more personality to my desk, and I was very pleased. They're very cute and work great." — Andrew & Roxana

Get it from Amazon for $5.98.
17
A National Geographic wood model kit
Amazon
Learn about the Red Planet with this fun hands-on model set that'll entertain you and the kiddos for hours on end.

Promising review: "Great for those who enjoyed Lego as a kid and those who can be careful! These models made the perfect gift for my husband. He loves everything space-related and was a Lego kid growing up. I told him he would need to be quite gentle with these parts (as reviews mention, they break easily). ... He is overjoyed with these models and can’t wait to display them at work!" — Amazon Customer

Get it from Amazon for $24.99.
18
A Yoshi egg bath bomb
BellBathBombs / Etsy
Drop in the tub when it's bath time. and it'll reveal a fun surprise (a mini Mario figure) that your kiddo (or you) can keep as a souvenir.

BellBathBombs is a Virginia-based Etsy shop that sells handmade bath bombs in fun and quirky varieties.

Get it from BellBathBombs on Etsy for $11.95.
19
A giant bag of colorful marshmallows
Amazon
Get your sweet tooth on with these marshmallows that'll be so good as an afternoon snack or topping for hot cocoa.

Promising review: "Buying these charms was one of the best decisions of my life. The bag is twice the size of my head. The marshmallows are aesthetically pleasing and delicious. It's everything I ever wanted in a snack." — Amazon Customer

Get it from Amazon for $10.99.
20
An all-natural soap bar
Zaaina
They're shaped like cute animals and made with moisturizing ingredients like coconut oil and lavender oil that'll help leave skin very soft.

Zaaina is a small bath and beauty business founded by a South Asian woman. The company is known for clean products made with simple ingredients that don't irritate sensitive skin.

Get it from Zaaina for $6.99 (available in five animals and three quantities).
21
A cute trinket dish
MadeByHakashi / Etsy
Stash rings, keys and more little things in this purr-fect storage solution.

MadeByHakashi is a small business run by an illustrator who lives in the Netherlands. It has cute ceramics and trinket dishes that double up as home decor.

Get it from MadeByHakashi on Etsy for $15.21+ (available in four styles).
22
A set of squishy toys
Amazon
Squeeze one of these babies whenever you (or your kids) need some stress relief.

Promising review: "Had to order them for two stressed teens and an overactive elementary school kid. All of them love these little stress relievers that they can squish to their hearts' content while focusing on something other than the anxiety they feel. So glad I bought them." — Cheryl C. Malandrinos

Get a pack of 16 squishies from Amazon for $8.99+ (available in two colors).
23
A heart-shaped waffle maker
Amazon
Give your family brunch a little love with this small gadget that'll whip up adorable waffles in minutes.

Promising review: "Adorable waffle maker for someone who doesn't need to churn out a big breakfast spread in limited time. I got this as a gift for my 12-year-old daughter, who is becoming exceptionally interested in cooking and baking. The waffle maker is adorable, so we got major points for that; it's also very easy to use, with no bells and whistles — not even a power switch. The iron plates are very nonstick and hopefully will stay that way. For a family of four, we found the most efficient way to make waffles for everyone was to make as many waffles as we could as quickly as we could — two minutes or so will give you a pale but cooked waffle. Once you've stacked up a decent number of waffles, load them up into the toaster oven and you'll have a nice tall stack of hot, crispy waffles all at once. :-)" — K. Lee

Get it from Amazon for $17.99 (also available in round or pumpkin shapes).
24
A pair of no-tie lock laces
Amazon
Walk, jog and run without worrying about tripping over untied laces ever again!

Promising review: "I can't believe just how pumped I am over these shoelaces! They make me wanna slip my shoes off and on just because I can! ... Welcome to the 21st century!" — dm925

Get it from Amazon for $8.99 (available in 13 colors).
25
A duck bath mat
Amazon
It's so adorable and will prevent slipping when your little one is stepping in and out of the bathtub.

Promising review: "This is the cutest bath mat. It helps keep my daughter from sliding around during bath time to reduce the risk of slipping or falling over. She loves the bright color and cute shape. It suctions well and is very easy to clean." —Laura

Get it from Amazon for $12.64.
26
A cat-shaped note dispenser
Amazon
Whether you're WFH or attending virtual school, this little feline will be there for you when you need to take a quick note or leave an encouraging message on the fridge.

Promising review: "I love this cute little sticky note holder! Cats are my favorite to begin with, and getting to have one on my desk to hold my notes is purr-fect. It has a great weight making it so as you pull notes from it, it doesn't move, and the bottom has rubber grips so it won't scratch any surface it will be placed on. On top of that, replacing the notes is easy since as the notes dwindle, there is a button behind that you just push in and slide the new notes over." — Unlit

Get it from Amazon for $8.68.
27
A tube of SPF 50 baby sunscreen
Amazon
Formulated for sensitive skin, this gentle formula is fragrance-free and acts as a shield against UVA and UVB rays.

Promising review: "I prefer using natural sunscreens for many reasons, so I was happy to be able to try this one. It's a zinc-oxide-based formula that's good for sensitive skin. My skin gets irritated by some of the chemical-based sunscreens, so I found this one to be more gentle. It's also fragrance-free, which is ideal for those with allergies to scents, or who just don't want a sunscreen that smells like coconuts or perfume. The sunscreen goes on smoothly and is easy to spread over the skin. It leaves skin soft without a sticky feeling or white residue. The three-ounce tube size is compact enough to bring along to a beach, park, pool or other outdoor activities. I'm happy with this sunscreen and enjoy using it to protect my skin in a more natural way." — Eva

Get it from Amazon for $13.42.

Some reviews have been edited for length and/or clarity.
shopping