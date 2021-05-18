27 Things For Kids That Could Be Useful For Adults, Too

Buying colorful highlighters, retro spooky books or squishy night lights may make you feel a little nostalgic, especially if you enjoyed them as a kid.
Even if you’re grown up now, you can still use these goods for WFH tasks or art projects. From cat sticky notes to twinkling string lights, here are products that are useful for both kids and adults.
HuffPost may receive a share from purchases made via links on this page. Prices and availability subject to change.
1
A set of waterproof fairy lights
2
A pack of cat-shaped sticky notes
3
A Winnie the Pooh vintage-style art print
4
A "Frozen 2" 16-piece dining collection
5
A retro set of classic "Goosebumps" books
6
A laser projector
7
A box of Colors of the World crayons
8
An illustrated Jiji journal
9
A copy of "The Boy, the Mole, the Fox and the Horse"
10
A Pixar-inspired popcorn machine
11
A squishy night light
12
A 100% natural geode kit
13
A three-pack of modeling dough
14
A mini baking set
15
A pack of mess-free paint sticks
16
Or this set of double-tipped highlighters
17
A National Geographic wood model kit
18
A Yoshi egg bath bomb
19
A giant bag of colorful marshmallows
20
An all-natural soap bar
21
A cute trinket dish
22
A set of squishy toys
23
A heart-shaped waffle maker
24
A pair of no-tie lock laces
25
A duck bath mat
26
A cat-shaped note dispenser
27
A tube of SPF 50 baby sunscreen