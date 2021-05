27 Things For Kids That Could Be Useful For Adults, Too

A heart-shaped waffle maker

Give your family brunch a little love with this small gadget that'll whip up adorable waffles in minutes."Adorable waffle maker for someone who doesn't need to churn out a big breakfast spread in limited time. I got this as a gift for my 12-year-old daughter, who is becoming exceptionally interested in cooking and baking. The waffle maker is adorable, so we got major points for that; it's also very easy to use, with no bells and whistles — not even a power switch. The iron plates are very nonstick and hopefully will stay that way.Once you've stacked up a decent number of waffles, load them up into the toaster oven and you'll have a nice tall stack of hot, crispy waffles all at once. :-)" — K. Lee



Get it from Amazon for $17.99 (also available in round or pumpkin shapes).