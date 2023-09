A rechargeable hand warmer so you can stay warm and toasty no matter how cold it is outside

"It lasts about 3–4 hours and gets warm in about 10 seconds!!! Where the heck were these things years ago when I had to stand at the bus stop!?! I charge it at the same time that I charge my phone every night. Wouldn't dare leave the house without it. NO WASTE PRODUCT! I definitely appreciate the wristband it comes with. I sometimes forget it's there and get so scared to open my hand for fear of dropping it, then I remember as it's dangling there. LOL I literally turn it on before I even walk out the door in the a.m., and it's hot before I even get in the car. Love this thing!" — Bonita