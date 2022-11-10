Shopping
AmazonTikTokWinterfall

26 Things From Amazon With Such Great Reviews, You May Want To Own Them Yourself

Floating candles, a rainfall shower head, a reviewer-loved panini press, and 23 other fall must-haves.

Staff Writer

Things with high reviews from Amazon
Amazon
Things with high reviews from Amazon

HuffPost receives a share from retailers on this page. Prices and availability are subject to change.

1
amazon.com
A 12-pack of flameless floating candles that flicker for a magical holiday decoration
Promising review: "Hung candles with fishing line that came with it. Looked so cool. We hung the candles and flying keys for our Harry Potter Christmas and these were perfect. At night they truly looked like they were floating." — Maria Page
14.99 at Amazon
2
amazon.com
A magnetic spice rack you can stick on the side of your fridge
Promising review: "These racks are super sturdy. In fact, they are hard to move once you put them on (but that's a good thing!) They look so sleek and modern! I am definitely not worried about my glass jars falling out! Great product!" — dorothy berloni
$14.99 at Amazon
3
amazon.com
A high-pressure rainfall shower head and hand-held combo
Promising review: "Love it! Love it! Love it! We have somewhat light pressure in one of the bathrooms. This shower rain head solved any issues we had and the handheld shower head has so many strong variations for massage. Amazing!" — ZL25
$49.99 at Amazon
4
amazon.com
A pair of rain ankle boots now that fall is here
Promising review: "I've had these boots for two years now, and they've held up so well!! I walk at least 3 miles around my neighborhood every day (often more), and wear these nearly every day in the fall and winter. I did size up (I usually wear a 9 or 9.5 in shoes and bought a 10 in these) and put thin insoles in to help with support, which I'd recommend if you have any issues with plantar fasciitis. I don't need to replace these yet, but I'm going to buy two or three more pairs, just in case they ever stop making these boots!!" — M. Hoop
$15.99+ at Amazon
5
amazon.com
An acrylic statement clutch that you'll want to wear to every holiday party
Promising review: "Love this little clutch. I can dress it up or down! Very durable too! Love it and get so many compliments when I wear it out!" — Amazon customer
$30.99 at Amazon
6
amazon.com
A panini press with over 6,500 5-star ratings because soup and sandwich season is here
Promising review: "This is such a great little kitchen gadget! It is compact- which I love- easy to store. It also heats up quickly and cooks quickly. Would definitely buy again- we have made tons of easy meals on this thing!" — Lauren Bailey
$34.99 at Amazon
7
amazon.com
A Nordic Ware harvest mini loaf pan that makes six cute little fall-themed loaves
Promising review: "This mold made beautiful breads that came out easily. Also cleaned up like a dream. Loved it!" — Natalie Leyba
$33.49 at Amazon
8
amazon.com
A woven seagrass basket that tons of shoppers use to hold plants
Promising review: "Really happy with this basket! It's exactly what I was looking for! Absolutely love the way my Fiddle Leaf Fig looks and fit in it! My FLF pot is a 10' so I ordered the large basket. It was a little snug going in but it fits perfectly! Next time I would probably order the XL so I'd have room to remove the pot if necessary. The basket seems to be well made and sturdy. I definitely recommend it and will most likely order more!" — Jennifer M.
$15.99 at Amazon
9
amazon.com
And to go inside your new basket, faux fiddle-leaf fig tree
Promising review: "My first faux plant!! I wanted to add greenery to my home without the added stress of taking care of plants!! This looks beautiful! The leafs are life like! And shipping is always quick with Amazon! I will definitely be adding more over the next few months." — Vicki Shead
$42.90 at Amazon
10
amazon.com
A pair of classic square sunglasses with more than 19,000 5-star reviews
Promising review: "I wasn't 100% sold on if I'd like these or not. But OMG. Cute, comfy (even for a gal who gravitates toward Ray-Bans because I have a slightly square face), and the tint is perfect. Not too dark, not that weird orange that makes you feel like you're stuck in the 80s, comes with a nice big cleaning cloth. Love them. And at the price, they are worth trying out. Cheaper than Target and infinitely better quality." — SMS487
$14.99 at Amazon
11
amazon.com
A programmable slow cooker so you can cook all the soups, stews and chilis this fall
Promising review: "I've had this Crockpot for a couple of years now and I'm still so in love with it. Everything works perfectly still after three years. If anything ever does happen to it, I will 100% buy this same one again. Any time someone sees me using this slow cooker, they are so impressed. It does anything you need it to. I love it so much and would recommend it to anyone." — Madeline
$69.99 at Amazon
12
amazon.com
A 12-pack of flameless candles that flicker and look realistic
Promising review: "These are a great alternative to real flame candles! I wanted some for our mantle to go under the TV without damaging anything. The flicker is so cute and realistic. Would def purchase again." — Jared S. Bates
$9.99 at Amazon
13
amazon.com
A dimmable table lamp with a USB port that's both stylish and incredibly practical
Promising review: "I needed a small touch lamp that would be easy for a nursery light. Nothing that I needed to fiddle with switches or knobs, and something that was able to have dim to bright. This hits all the marks. My toddler loves it so we’re planning to buy another one for her. It’s not only functionally great, but also looks quite elegant too." — Megan Fabela
$29.99 at Amazon
14
amazon.com
A soup thermos with a folding spoon so you don't have to eat a bowl of cold soup for lunch
Promising review: "This food jar is what I was looking for! It’s big enough and keeps the food hot for more that 5hours. Easy to use and good quality. Very happy with my purchase " — Queen
$18.95 at Amazon
15
amazon.com
A set of two fall leaf garlands that look super realistic
Promising review: "Nice colors and texture. Doesn’t look too fake! Easy to bend. I added some seed lights to add a nice touch. Looks great without the lights though too! Definitely got my moneys worth." — Erin Ott
$17.99 at Amazon
16
amazon.com
A nine-pack of reusable beeswax food wraps for anyone trying to eliminate waste
Promising review: "LOVE!!!!! We have used them a couple of times to keep things fresh in the refrigerator and I wrapped a sandwich to take to work and the sandwich actually tasted better in my opinion!!! Super cute design too!" — Kelsey
$19.99 at Amazon
17
amazon.com
A small woven oval basket you can use to corral random clutter to make your home look neat
Promising review: "Love the color and it's the perfect size..I bought it to sit by my kitchen sink and to put microfiber cloths in it to replace using paper towels." — jjeannez
$12.99 at Amazon
18
amazon.com
A water-resistant blanket that folds into a neat pouch and has a small pocket to hold essentials
Promising review: "We wanted a durable, attractive, and functional picnic blanket at a great price, and that's exactly what we got! It may be a large blanket but it conveniently folds into a package so small that you can easily just walk to a nearby park a few minutes from the home and relax with a lunchbox full of goodies. Nothing beats a relaxing excursion to the park to relax, and this has proven to be an essential ingredient of that awesome experience." — Justin B.
$28.99 at Amazon
19
amazon.com
A nonstick meat chopping tool you'll wonder how you ever lived without the second you first use it
Promising review: "I made fun of my friends for ordering this....and then finally caved. WHERE HAS THIS BEEN MY WHOLE LIFE? Works great, strong heavy duty quality, easy to clean. BUY TWO LOL." — Jeanette Isley
$8.99 at Amazon
20
amazon.com
A vintage-style runner rug that's soft and stylish so you finally won't have to walk on that cold floor anymore
Promising review: "Love these rugs. Got this doorway rug to accompany a large area rug I was given as a gift. I love these rugs. The price is great. Going to order more for other rooms." — ASConner
$26.42 at Amazon
21
amazon.com
A Cosori electric gooseneck kettle
Promising review: "My wife and I have used a stove top kettle for years to make pour-over coffees and various hot teas. A friend recommended we consider changing to a hassle-free multifunction simple-to-use electric kettle. Wow! This kettle is fantastic. It has a preset button for coffee and each type of tea (white, green, oolong, black). It will hold the temperature of your choice, or automatically shut off when the water reaches the temperature of your choosing. We donated our stove top kettle to Goodwill." — E. Schrod
$69.99 at Amazon
22
amazon.com
A Dash mini electric griddle that you can use to cook pancakes, eggs, bacon
Promising review: "LOVE LOVE LOVE IT!!!!!!!!!! Oh my goddd 5 stars! Pancakes came out perfect and fluffy within minutes! So good!" — Kariyma king
$12.99 at Amazon
23
amazon.com
A two-pack of silicone baking mats so you don't have to fiddle with parchment paper or scrub a dirty baking pan
Promising review: "I dislike the way parchment paper toasts with the heat when I’m baking something, so these liners were a pleasant surprise. I’ve swapped paper for a reusable product that works wonderfully and I couldn’t be happier!" — I. Flores
$9.96 at Amazon
24
amazon.com
A pair of joggers because fall is all about cozy comfort
Promising review: "I only write reviews when something really blows me away...and wow. These joggers are SO soft and comfy especially for the price! If you told me these were lululemon I would believe you. I’m obsessed with these, I got two pairs! They are extremely stretchy material and the waistband stretches a lot but isn’t too big. For reference I’m 5’7” and 150lbs. I normally wear a medium and sometimes large depending on how I want things to fit. I got a large with these because I wanted them to be a bit baggier versus skin tight. If you want them a little looser size up. 12/10 recommend!!!" — Amazon customer
$9.99+ at Amazon
25
amazon.com
A compact jewelry travel case to hold your favorite dainty necklaces and ear party collection on your fall getaway
Promising review: "This would be the perfect stocking stuffer!! I love mine and it held everything I needed. The dividers come out and can be a larger section if needed." — Rachel S
$7.99 at Amazon
26
amazon.com
A collapsible microwave cover so you don't need to keep cleaning all that icky tomato sauce splatter
Promising review: "I was tired of cleaning out my microwave from all the nasty gunk and food. It was especially embarrassing when guests would see the inside. I’ve only had this for about a week, so I haven’t needed to wash the product yet. But compared to other microwave covers, this one looks a lot nicer and is collapsable. I purchased the medium size, worried it would be too small for the dishes. However, it’s the perfect size. Not too small, not too big. I see that it’s for versatile use, so maybe I’ll get a different use out of it one day. Really, I’m just thankful I’m not catching paper towels on fire anymore from attempting to prevent splatter in the microwave lol. It’s a little pricier than what I would have liked to pay, however it looks nicer, more functional than your typical cover, and over time I think I will get my moneys worth." — Sho
$11.22 at Amazon
Go To Homepage

Before You Go

A famous universal cleaning paste that works on number of stains and surfaces

32 Products With Before-And-After Photos That Are Worth Even *More* Than A Thousand Words

MORE IN LIFE

Food & Drink

Can (And Should) You Actually Eat The Skin On Squash? Well, It Depends.

Wellness

Paxlovid May Cut Your Risk Of Long COVID, New Study Shows

Wellness

Need Mental Health Help But You Aren’t In Crisis? Try A ‘Warmline’

Work/Life

14 Things I Won’t Do After Working As A Nail Technician

Wellness

Do You Always Need Background Noise? There’s A Psychological Reason Why.

Food & Drink

Baking Legend Claire Saffitz Shares Her Favorite Store-Bought Shortcuts

Home & Living

Is It Ever Appropriate To Break Up With Someone Online?

Parenting

How To ‘Un-Spoil’ Your Kid, According To Parenting Experts

Shopping

Here Are What Doctors Used Themselves To Help Them Go Through Menopause

Shopping

Reviewers With Dry Skin Love These Intensive Moisturizers For Winter

Food & Drink

Hands Down, Bakers Say This Is The Best Brand Of Canned Pumpkin For Pies

Shopping

32 Products With Before-And-After Photos That Are Worth 1,000 Words

Wellness

So, You Just Had A Breakthrough In Therapy. Now What?

Shopping

12 Kitchen Carts That Add Extra Counter And Storage Space

Shopping

The Best Beauty Products To Stuff Your Stockings With This Year

Shopping

The Best Singles' Day Sales You Need To Know About

Parenting

Why Respiratory Sicknesses Are Hitting Kids So Hard This Year

Home & Living

This New Detective Sequel Is The Top Movie On Netflix Right Now

Food & Drink

Hate Chopping? This Slicing Tool Will Make Thanksgiving Prep WAY Faster

Shopping

Get Your Home Ready For The Holidays With These Furniture Sales

Shopping

35 Bedroom Decor Upgrades To Make You Love Your Space

Style & Beauty

This Exfoliating Skin Care Ingredient Is A Game Changer For Sensitive Skin

Shopping

8 Mattress Pads And Toppers That Can Help You Sleep Better

Shopping

12 Crafty Gifts From Target To Bring Out Your Kiddo’s Creative Side

Parenting

The Funniest Tweets From Parents This Week

Work/Life

What Happens To Your Brain And Body When You Work More Than 40 Hours A Week

Shopping

These Genius Pants From Target Allow You To Wear Sweats To The Office

Shopping

You May Need A Knee Pillow To Sleep At Night, According To A Physical Therapist

Wellness

The Most Common RSV Symptoms Doctors Are Seeing Right Now

Relationships

Is 'Stress Spillover' Screwing Up Your Relationship?

Travel

11 Mistakes Travelers Make On A Long-Haul Flight

Shopping

This Reviewer-Beloved Food Warmer Is Perfect For Taking Thanksgiving Leftovers To Work

Food & Drink

'Quiet Quit' Thanksgiving Cooking And Order Your Entire Meal In A Box

Shopping

The Best Men’s Wardrobe Basics, According To The Most Stylish People We Know

Style & Beauty

Storing Your Jewelry This Common Way Will Actually Ruin It

Shopping

This Indie Fine Jewelry Brand Is Running A Rare Sale. Here Are The Best Gifts To Buy.

Travel

15 Genius Tips That Will Help You Pack Everything In Just A Carry-On

Food & Drink

8 Store-Bought Stuffing Mixes That Are Probably Better Than Homemade

Wellness

7 Habits That Will Drastically Improve Your Energy Levels

Shopping

My Highlighter-Yellow Ugg Boots Brighten Up The Dreariest Days