-
A vintage-style runner rug that’s soft and stylish so you finally won’t have to walk on that cold floor anymore.
-
A magnetic spice rack you can stick on the side of your fridge if you don’t have a single inch of countertop space left.
- A high-pressure rainfall shower head and hand-held combo to give your bathroom an affordable upgrade.
HuffPost receives a share from retailers on this page. Prices and availability are subject to change.
1
A 12-pack of flameless floating candles that flicker for a magical holiday decoration
2
3
4
A pair of rain ankle boots now that fall is here
5
An acrylic statement clutch that you'll want to wear to every holiday party
6
A panini press with over 6,500 5-star ratings because soup and sandwich season is here
7
A Nordic Ware harvest mini loaf pan that makes six cute little fall-themed loaves
8
A woven seagrass basket that tons of shoppers use to hold plants
9
And to go inside your new basket, faux fiddle-leaf fig tree
10
A pair of classic square sunglasses with more than 19,000 5-star reviews
11
A programmable slow cooker so you can cook all the soups, stews and chilis this fall
12
13
A dimmable table lamp with a USB port that's both stylish and incredibly practical
14
A soup thermos with a folding spoon so you don't have to eat a bowl of cold soup for lunch
15
A set of two fall leaf garlands that look super realistic
16
A nine-pack of reusable beeswax food wraps for anyone trying to eliminate waste
17
A small woven oval basket you can use to corral random clutter to make your home look neat
18
A water-resistant blanket that folds into a neat pouch and has a small pocket to hold essentials
19
A nonstick meat chopping tool you'll wonder how you ever lived without the second you first use it
20
21
A Cosori electric gooseneck kettle
22
A Dash mini electric griddle that you can use to cook pancakes, eggs, bacon
23
A two-pack of silicone baking mats so you don't have to fiddle with parchment paper or scrub a dirty baking pan
24
A pair of joggers because fall is all about cozy comfort
25
A compact jewelry travel case to hold your favorite dainty necklaces and ear party collection on your fall getaway
26
A collapsible microwave cover so you don't need to keep cleaning all that icky tomato sauce splatter