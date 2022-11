A collapsible microwave cover so you don't need to keep cleaning all that icky tomato sauce splatter

"I was tired of cleaning out my microwave from all the nasty gunk and food. It was especially embarrassing when guests would see the inside. I’ve only had this for about a week, so I haven’t needed to wash the product yet. But compared to other microwave covers, this one looks a lot nicer and is collapsable. I purchased the medium size, worried it would be too small for the dishes. However, it’s the perfect size. Not too small, not too big. I see that it’s for versatile use, so maybe I’ll get a different use out of it one day. Really, I’m just thankful I’m not catching paper towels on fire anymore from attempting to prevent splatter in the microwave lol. It’s a little pricier than what I would have liked to pay, however it looks nicer, more functional than your typical cover, and over time I think I will get my moneys worth." — Sho