27 Things From Amazon With Such Great Reviews, You May Want To Own Them Yourself

Popular items from this list:
- A furry chair to cozy up in with a good book and a hot cup o’ something
- A set of two thermal curtain panels that’ll dress up your room and keep your home nice and cozy
- An electric milk frother to make a coffee shop-level beverage in the comfort of your own home, in literally seconds
HuffPost and its publishing partners receive a share from retailers on this page. Prices and availability are subject to change.
A fuzzy chair to cozy up in
Promising review:
"This chair is super comfortable and feels like I’m sitting on a pink cloud, lightweight so easy to take up any stairs, and is honestly just a very good chair. Totally recommend for anyone to get it." – Jackie
A set of two thermal curtain panels to keep your home cozy
Promising review:
"Great product. Keeps out draft.
Lightweight fabric. Easy to hang. Room darkening. These are the third pair of curtains that I’ve purchased." — T. Bensouda
An electric milk frother
Promising review:
"I’m a barista, and I’ve been looking for something that will help me recreate the drinks I make at work, without buying a 2,000-dollar espresso machine. This. product. is. it. It’s amazing
. It creates a nice latte-like foam, in like, 30 seconds. You have to hold it at an angle, so I recommend using a steaming pitcher with it in order to create a milk vortex more quickly, so you get a nice, thick, layer of foam on your beverage. It’s easy to clean, and it’s an amazing product!! Highly recommend!!!" — Lisa
A two-pack of space-saving pants hangers
Promising review:
"They really are the best I've ever tried. They are very sturdy, well-made hangers and the ease of removing pants and rehanging clothing is surprising. I gave a pair of them to my college-going granddaughter to help with the small closets there!" — Cathie K.
An oversized denim jacket that's bound to be your go-to this fall
Promising review:
"Soft!! True to size and got a lot of compliments!!! Love the fringe on bottom nice touch!" — Stephanie
A set of three workout bands if you seriously don't feel like hitting the gym
Promising review:
"These are sturdy bands for working out and they don't slip like the rubber ones do when you are sweaty. The three different weights (light, medium, heavy) are perfect for any workout. Love the colors. Great product for the price." — Marla Regan
A 40-ounce tumbler so you can stay hydrated while leaf-peeping
Promising review:
"I thought the cup would be kinda big since it's 40-ounces compared to my 16-ounce cup I normally use but it's not. It also keeps my ice frozen and water cold, great cup!" — Amazon customer
A stainless steel sink caddy
Promising review:
"So I always had a sink caddy but this one is by far the best I’ve come across. I will buy a back up one just in case this one becomes discontinued." — MiMi
A set of two buffalo check pillow covers
Promising review:
"I love these orange and white pillow covers and have received lots of compliments. They update my outdoor porch pillows for fall without taking up much storage space when not in use. The fabric is thick and seems durable. The material feels in between — not too soft to seem like it will wear badly but not to scratchy either where you wouldn't want to touch it. I would order again and maybe will order other colors." — Moho
A leather conditioner that will make your furniture look as good as new
Promising review:
"I was so scared my leather couch was garbage. It was so rough and dried out. I was searching for a new couch, and I figured I’d give a conditioner a shot because I trashed this sectional we JUST got. One application of this, and it’s brought back to life.
It soaked in the conditioner overnight and looked like a brand new couch in the morning! I am SO amazed with this product! Highly recommend." — Alexa Freeborn
A puzzle pad if you got into puzzles back in 2020 and never looked back
Promising review:
"This is so easy to use, you build the puzzle right on it using the grid pattern. When you need the table space, just blow up the tube and roll it up, it keeps the puzzle in place and doesn't bend any pieces. Highly recommended!" — Brittney Patane
A toddler night lamp that casts the coolest ceiling shadows
Promising review:
"I got this for my 2-year-old and she loves it so much. We use it every night to read and watch the stars. I like that it's so easy for my kid to use, hold and carry around. My 9-year-old wants this for her room too! Highly recommend!" — Amazon customer
A 24-pack of microfiber cleaning cloths
Promising review:
"Excellent cloths. Probably the best ones I’ve ever purchased." — Amazon customer
A rechargeable book light so you can read late into the night without disturbing anyone else
Promising review:
"Battery life is amazing! I've gone through three books since buying this without having to charge it and honestly, it's so bright and I love that I can change the brightness to adjust to my preference. There are only three brightness level settings but either way I think that's good enough! One of the best purchases I've made this year." — Crystal Villagrana
A giant spider web decoration
Promising review:
"Nice size web and spider. Easy to put up
. A hook at top which I attached to rain gutter and stakes at bottom to spread out web and stake down. The spider's legs are bendable and the tips of the legs can be bent around the web to keep it in place. Held up through the winds and weather.
Very pleased with this purchase and will reuse it next year." — bas
And a set of 56 reusable bat stickers for a chic take on spooky decor
Promising review:
"So easy to put up, I even tested taking them off and they did not take the paint off. Such a good find!!!" — Matthew Wade
A set of 25 clear plastic containers to tackle your vanity drawer
Promising review:
"These were perfect to organize my makeup and hair items. They came with little stickers for the feet to stop them from sliding in the drawer and they work great. This is a very nice looking set. I made sure to fully understand the size I was ordering and was very happy." — Wendy
A hand mixer, bowl and measuring tool set
Promising review:
"My life has been so much easier since purchasing this set! The bowls are dishwasher safe and the mixer works perfectly!" — Mykael Snider
A nine-inch pine lazy Susan to organize your countertops
Promising review:
"Love this lazy Susan! Love, the black iron railing, the warm wood tone, and I love how it organizes my kitchen counter. Classy addition. Great buy." — Gwyneth Jones
A luxurious scented candle
Promising review:
"Gorgeous and smells amazing! This candle makes a great gift but I’m keeping this for myself. It smells like earthy, clean, luxury — best way I can think to describe it.
I love that it comes in a gold container as it makes it feel more luxe even though it’s super affordable. The candle itself burns very clean and even. The scent spread through our entire downstairs living area. Will be purchasing again." — alockestar
A vegetable chopper that makes everything easier
Promising review:
"Love this kitchen tool. Easy to use. Makes chopping veggies a fast, easy task. Wish I had bought one sooner." — todd
A two-tier organizer if your vanity resembles an explosion
Promising review:
"Easy to put together. Slides out great and holds a lot of items. I have it in my linen closet with bath towels and items I need for the shower, etc. Very well-made and worth the purchase." — Donna
A 14-piece knife set to replace the dull knives that just aren't cutting it any longer
Promising review:
"These are wonderful!! I love how sharp they are and the different knives it comes with. It’s a great addition to my kitchen." — MrsHegstrom
And to go with your new knives, a 16-piece cookware set that has over 44,000 five-star ratings
Promising review:
"Bought myself a set about a year ago. Best pans I have ever owned, especially for the price. Bought this set for my daughter’s new apartment. Highly recommend." — Sue Hodges
A cable organizer to declutter your desk
Promising review:
"This was perfect for my bedside table to plug in my phone, AirPods and ipad to charge. No tangling of cords and made everything look neat and orderly
. Great little gadget — highly recommend!" — Claudine Heaven
A slouchy half-zip pullover that's bound to be your fall '23 go-to
Promising review:
"Well worth the money and fits as expected. It's nice and warm without feeling bulky. Beautiful color too. I recommend buying a couple of these!" — HDldy
An under-the-cabinet paper towel holder to save counter space without having to drill holes
Promising review:
"Very beautiful. I was shocked at the fact that the glue was strong enough to hold up. Didn’t need to use the screws at all. Sleek and beautiful." — alice m. torres