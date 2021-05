27 Things New Parents Will Probably Want To Buy

A walker from Joovy

This all-in-one walker will let your tiny kiddo snack, play and explore with ease. It also has a supportive seat pad that's machine-washable — which is great, because it will get messy."My fiancé and I absolutely love this thing! We decided to spend a little bit of extra money and buy the Joovy walker over the other walkers on the market mostly because we didn't want to have to look at a pea green/pink walker all day (who makes these eyesores?), and we are so glad we did. This thing is very high quality! My favorite features about this is that the tray has a plastic cover on it so when you want to clean you just pop off the cover and wash in the sink, then replace. I also love how you push a latch down on the under side of the tray and you can fold the walker and store it in the corner.The wheels also move freely and easily so you will have no problem with your baby being able to walk it around so long as you have tile flooring (I have no experience on low carpet)." — Jonathon Spencer



Get it from Amazon for $99.99 (available in four colors).