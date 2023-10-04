ShoppinghomePersonal Care

27 Things Reviewers Absolutely Raved About Recently

From an ice tray that feels super luxe to a genius toothbrush, these products have been thrilling reviewers lately.
Griffin Gonzales
Amazon

Popular items from this list:

HuffPost and its publishing partners receive a share from retailers on this page. Prices and availability are subject to change.

1
amazon.com
A pet food storage container you can pack 35 pounds of food in and it'll stay nice and fresh for your furry friend
Promising review: "I've been using this for a couple of years now, and I still love it. My dog can get into anything with snacks in it, so I've moved the top part to a cupboard. I also don't use the wheels because trying to fight with a 40-lb bag of dog food and a container that doesn't stay put is asking for trouble. It works just fine without them and haven't missed them at all. They're made of heavy plastic and will last for years." —Lilith Blue, 8/21/2023
$29.99 at Amazon
2
Amazon
A set of two reusable Wad-Free tools to help reduce drying time and prevent your sheets from tangling themselves into a giant wad
Wad-Free is a woman-owned small biz that was launched during the pandemic by Cyndi, who had a wadding problem and no available solutions, so she created her own! They're a Shark Tank fan-fave for a reason.

Promising review: "Owning an Airbnb...I wash a lot of sheets! This product caught my eye because I hate to have to unravel sheets multiple times during the dry cycle. It works! I’m buying more to give as stocking stuffers for my adult kids!" — Kindle Customer, 8/30/2023
$19.99 at Amazon
3
www.amazon.com
A prismatic window film that's easy to stick on any glass surface for an extra layer of privacy and gorgeous rainbow reflections
Promising review: "I needed something to block my barking dogs' view while still letting in light. When I first opened the package, I was disappointed because it looks completely transparent, and I didn't think it would stop the dogs from barking. I went ahead and installed it, which was quite easy, and was pleasantly surprised how it transforms once installed. It lets in a lot of light, has a mellow prism effect during the day, and the dogs haven't barked out the window once since I put it up several weeks ago. Has stayed put so far. Recommend!" —gibreell, 8/31/2023
$9.98 at Amazon
4
amazon.com
A set of under-eye gels if you, like me, look like a zombie in the a.m.
Promising review: "I’ve tried many eye patches, few hundred dollar ones and almost all Amazon has to offer, and these are BY FAR my favorite." — cassandra marra, 8/17/2023
$15 at Amazon
5
amazon.com
A TikTok-famous grape cutter you can use for getting an even cut for salads, as it works great on little tomatoes, too
Promising review: "I was against buying this. Thought it was another stupid kitchen gadget that I would buy and use twice. I was wrong. I will admit it.This is the hero my family didn’t deserve. Hardest worker in our house. Fastest way to dice up grapes for your little ones to eat. No more grapes flying across the counter." — John Wilson, 8/28/2023
$11.95 at Amazon
6
amazon.com
A handy garlic chopper, because getting the smell of garlic off of your fingers is low-key impossible
Promising review: "So far, I have really enjoyed using this handy little tool. With its sturdy design, it's proven to be quite the workhorse in my kitchen. The compact size is a real space saver, fitting snugly within my cluttered drawers. The best part? It's remarkably easy to use. No more wrestling with awkward tools or worrying about nicking my fingers. A perfect little helper, making my garlic chopping a breeze!" — alyssa, 8/21/2023
$12.71 at Amazon
7
amazon.com
A quilted chenille floor pillow in eight colors so you can cuddle up on the floor for your next movie night
Promising review: "I purchased four different colors (light gray, dark gray, blush, and burgundy) for an extra pop of color when not in use and additional game seating in the living room when we have visitors. The cushions arrived on time, and the packaging was superior; hence all arrived unblemished from delivery. They are super comfortable, and the colors consistent with online pictures. The price and quality of these equals great value. I highly recommend them." — Iowawink, 8/21/2023
$21.99+ at Amazon
8
amazon.com
A discreet door draft stopper that'll prevent any unwanted breezes from letting themselves in your home
Promising review: "I love this!! Sticks to the door very well!! And pins, too, hold it, should it be necessary!! Will keep out the winter draft or stealing my air conditioning in the summer!! How awesome to come up with this!! Thank you." — Hope Engelmann, 8/13/2023
$7.99+ at Amazon
9
amazon.com
An outdoor storage bin for your backyard to store just about anything from kids' toys to garden supplies to seat cushions and more
Promising review: "I was tired of the kids having their pool toys all over the place or taking everything out of the larger deck box to find the goggles, so this is perfect!It’s great for all the balls, sinkies, and smaller toys. My husband said it was a little challenging to put together, but he was able to correct a mistake he made and get it together fast. Looks great outside and seems durable. Although I won’t let anyone sit on it because the top doesn’t feel like it would hold the weight of a person." —Amazon Customer, 8/30/2023
$69.99+ at Amazon
10
amazon.com
A jar of O'Keeffe's hand cream that's effective at repairing even the driest of hands
Promising review: "Nothing matches O'Keeffe's Working Hands cream! I have tried them all and had given up hope of ever finding a lotion/cream that works on really dry, chapped hands and feet. Tried O'Keeffe's, and found the best hand cream ever! It fairly quickly heals chapped hands — and stays on even after washing your hands. (Within reason, of course.) My son and his family were over one time, and he asked if I had any hand cream he could use. He tried my O'Keeffe's, and he quickly became a convert!" — AZ gal, 8/18/2023
$9.98 at Amazon
11
www.amazon.com
A bagel guillotine so you can chop those delish sourdough delicacies from the corner deli fresh in your home
IDK about you, but these were in my college dining hall, and I was obsessed. I haven't seen one since — until now.

Promising review: "This really works and so easily. My bagels from the store a really big so I am kind of cramming them into the slicer. Push down the slicer, and your bagel is perfectly cut!!! I love this thing, but my bagels are really soft and fresh, too, so it does stick a little on the inside. A little bit hard to get the crumbs off sometimes. But I highly recommend this slicer." — greyhound girl, 8/4/2023
$19.30+ at Amazon
12
amazon.com
A cotton throw blanket (in so many colors) to add some much needed coziness
Promising review: "We have three of these and plan to get another when my baby outgrows his baby blankets. These are perfect for warm summer nights where you still want a blanket. They are great quality, too. I’ve had mine for a few years, and it’s been washed many, many times and is still in great condition. Highly recommend!" — Megabat, 8/27/23
$27.91+ at Amazon
13
www.amazon.com
A highly rated set of Mellanni bedsheets designed with a heat-and-sweat wicking microfiber
Depending on which size you choose, you'll get one flat sheet, up to two fitted sheets and up to two pillowcases.

Promising review: "I will definitely be purchasing another set. I love the blue I originally chose, but I want a color that’s not available. Can you imagine getting in the bed after a fresh hot shower and shaved legs and the bedding feels like somehow rose petals and butter made a set of sheets? These are them! Don’t let them fool you, the sheets are thin, but that doesn’t compare to how they make you feel when you’re snuggled up in them. Do you yourself a favor and get one or two pairs. WORTH IT." — Sarah Barton, 8/28/2023
$29.72+ at Amazon
14
amazon.com
A Rain-X shower door cleaner guaranteed to make your glass so clean and shiny
Promising review: "I've been using this on my shower glass wall for years. It's easy to use and really does help keep the shower glass clean & nice. Helps the glass from being stained by the hard water and helps make the water bead right down the glass when showering." —Amazon Customer, 8/13/2023
$11.65 at Amazon
15
amazon.com
An Oral-B Genius X Limited electric toothbrush that has "genius" in its name for good reason
Promising review: "This product has been improved significantly! I absolutely love the power this toothbrush emits! They’ve improved the push button start, and I would buy this again! Does an incredible job!" —Latisha, 8/9/2023
$159 at Amazon
16
www.amazon.com
A glowy Laneige lip balm you'll be keeping stocked in your bag wherever you go
Promising reviews: "I was already in love with the Laneige lip sleeping mask, so when I saw this, I knew I had to try it. Let me tell you, I was not disappointed. It is the same great formula, just with an easier on-the-go applicator. Love, love, love. Need the other flavors!" — irene lara, 8/24/2023
$17 at Amazon
17
www.amazon.com
A 17-piece knife set equipped with everything you need to peel, slice and dice!
Promising review: "I replaced my old knife block with these, this set is beautiful, and the knives are SHARP!!! I love everything about it. No complaints whatsoever." — Tiffany, 8/16/2023
$44.99 at Amazon
18
Amazon
A six-pack of gold-tone earrings in many combinations guaranteed to serve you well allllll year long
Promising review: "I was looking these earrings for some time as I finally decided to buy them, and I do not regret it. I have been wearing these daily for more than month now, and they look new...no change in color...very good quality." — Nisha Battarai, 8/25/2023
$13.57+ at Amazon
19
Amazon
A Neutrogena makeup remover that will have all that product gliding right off
Promising review: "After wiping off eye makeup (in shower), there is always a bit of makeup residue under my eyes. I hate the raccoon look of black circles under my eyes from leftover eye makeup after cleaning my eyes. This is PERFECT for quickly wiping that darkness away after my shower!" — Heidi Paris, 8/10/2023
$7.97 at Amazon
20
amazon.com
A Lodge cast-iron skillet, because you've been wanting to step up your cooking game
Cast-iron skillets may seem intimidating to first-time users, so check out our explainer on how to care for a cast-iron skillet before you buy to figure out whether it's the right cookware for you.

Promising review: "This pan is the perfect size for a single person. And it also isn't too heavy. Since it came pre-seasoned, I don't have to go through that whole seasoning process. I just make sure to clean it according to the directions and coat with oil for the next use. Very happy with this product versus the stainless steel pan I had before that everything stuck to." — Bessie B, 8/29/2023
$12.99+ at Amazon
21
Amazon
An insulated food jar from BuzzFeed's Goodful Collection
Promising review: "Worth the purchase, keeps ice for the entire 10 hours at work! I specifically bought it take my lunch in, mainly soup! Love it!!" — ANNAMARIE dee, 8/26/2023
$12.99 at Amazon
22
amazon.com
A singing and dancing cactus toy your child will lose their mind over
You can record your own songs directly into the toy to play over and over!

Promising review: "Daughter absolutely loved it. I think my older boys even got a kick out of it more than she did. Constantly having to remind them it's her toy, may have to buy more." — Amber Jackson, 8/16/2023
$12.91 at Amazon
23
amazon.com
A round ice cube tray that just feels so much more luxe than regular rectangular cubes
Promising review: "This freed up so much space in my freezer. I got rid of all the annoying stacked ice trays and just use this; they're so easy to get out, and the bin is a perfect size. Trays stack clean with a real low profile, and the two it comes with are all you need. The ice balls are super cute, too." — SML, 8/26/2023
$22.99+ at Amazon
24
amazon.com
A set of reusable soda can covers so you can drink half the can and know that it'll be just as bubbly when you come back for it in a bit
Promising review: "When I got these, I had no idea on really how to use them. But I later found it was SUPER simple! You just pop them onto the drink, soda, flavored water, etc. Then, you open it, and after, pop them off, and (best of all) they are reusable! And they work! No spills if you have these on! Ten out of ten, would buy again if I needed more." — Emily Hayes, 8/14/2023
$12.55 at Amazon
25
amazon.com
A bottle of professional-grade callus-removing gel
Promising review: "This product works SO well for calloused heels. I have dealt with them for years. This worked so well after just one use. After a second application a week later, my heels are back to normal. DO follow the instructions exactly and you shouldn't have any issue. I highly recommend it!" — GP, 8/29/2023
$27.99 at Amazon
26
amazon.com
A bottle of the famous Sunday Riley C.E.O. Glow vitamin C and turmeric face oil
Promising review: "One of my favorite skincare products! I put it on before going to bed, and my skin feels so soft the next morning. It is great with the warm summer weather and when it gets colder to combat the dry air." — S OBrien, 8/23/2023
$40+ at Amazon
27
amazon.com
A litter box attractant powder so your lil' baby kitty knows exactly where to go when it's potty time
Promising review: "When I did get it, I will say the packaging of it opened, and it was all in my Amazon bag; however, I just dumped it back in the container. So my cat has severe vet anxiety and fights my other cat when we get home. Then he started peeing all around the house, so I bought this, and he immediately started going in the litter box again. This stuff is seriously a miracle worker. Ten out of ten, would recommend." — Ryan Phillips, 8/19/2023
$10.90 at Amazon

