27 Things Reviewers Absolutely Raved About Recently

Popular items from this list:
HuffPost and its publishing partners receive a share from retailers on this page. Prices and availability are subject to change.
1
A pet food storage container you can pack 35 pounds of food in and it'll stay nice and fresh for your furry friend
2
A set of two reusable Wad-Free tools to help reduce drying time and prevent your sheets from tangling themselves into a giant wad
3
A prismatic window film that's easy to stick on any glass surface for an extra layer of privacy and gorgeous rainbow reflections
4
A set of under-eye gels if you, like me, look like a zombie in the a.m.
5
A TikTok-famous grape cutter you can use for getting an even cut for salads, as it works great on little tomatoes, too
6
A handy garlic chopper, because getting the smell of garlic off of your fingers is low-key impossible
7
A quilted chenille floor pillow in eight colors so you can cuddle up on the floor for your next movie night
8
A discreet door draft stopper that'll prevent any unwanted breezes from letting themselves in your home
9
An outdoor storage bin for your backyard to store just about anything from kids' toys to garden supplies to seat cushions and more
10
A jar of O'Keeffe's hand cream that's effective at repairing even the driest of hands
11
A bagel guillotine so you can chop those delish sourdough delicacies from the corner deli fresh in your home
12
A cotton throw blanket (in so many colors) to add some much needed coziness
13
A highly rated set of Mellanni bedsheets designed with a heat-and-sweat wicking microfiber
14
A Rain-X shower door cleaner guaranteed to make your glass so clean and shiny
15
An Oral-B Genius X Limited electric toothbrush that has "genius" in its name for good reason
16
A glowy Laneige lip balm you'll be keeping stocked in your bag wherever you go
17
A 17-piece knife set equipped with everything you need to peel, slice and dice!
18
A six-pack of gold-tone earrings in many combinations guaranteed to serve you well allllll year long
19
A Neutrogena makeup remover that will have all that product gliding right off
20
A Lodge cast-iron skillet, because you've been wanting to step up your cooking game
21
An insulated food jar from BuzzFeed's Goodful Collection
22
A singing and dancing cactus toy your child will lose their mind over
23
A round ice cube tray that just feels so much more luxe than regular rectangular cubes
24
A set of reusable soda can covers so you can drink half the can and know that it'll be just as bubbly when you come back for it in a bit
25
A bottle of professional-grade callus-removing gel
26
A bottle of the famous Sunday Riley C.E.O. Glow vitamin C and turmeric face oil
27
A litter box attractant powder so your lil' baby kitty knows exactly where to go when it's potty time
