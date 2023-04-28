27 Things To Help The Weird Aches And Pains In Your Human Body

Popular items from this list:
- A neck and shoulder relaxer if you often find yourself at the end of the day with a stiff, uncomfortable neck
- A bottle of Drop It, which naturally reduces wine sulfates and tannins so you’re less likely to wake up with a headache in the morning
- A knee pillow if you’re a lifelong side sleeper who also has experienced essentially lifelong back, hip, or knee pain from sleeping on your side
Please note that these aren’t medical recommendations. Be sure to check with your doctor before starting any kind of treatment.
HuffPost receives a share from retailers on this page. Every item is independently selected by the HuffPost Shopping team. Prices and availability are subject to change.
A neck and shoulder relaxer
(Psst — you should consult with your doctor before trying anything new involving your neck/back area to make sure it's safe for you!)
For this, instead of like a regular pillow, you're supposed to lay on this in ten-minute intervals; the seller suggests working your way up to it by starting yourself off at five minutes at a time, with a one to three day adjustment period before regular use. Promising review:
"I love this neck rest. My neck and shoulders feel so much better now that I use this product. I just love it. So much stress is held in my neck and shoulders.
Exercise seems to make it worse so I took a chance on this neck device and I am so glad that I did. I lay on the floor with it for about five minutes a day. I sleep better too. Who knew this little piece of foam plastic would be of so much help to me
? I may buy another one just to make sure I always have one on hand. It is small enough to pack for trips. Well worth the money when you consider the medical alternative." — Care giver
An itty-bitty Theragun Mini to help give you sweet relief after a long workout
BuzzFeed editor Melanie Aman
loves her Theragun Mini for post-workout relief:
"Exercising has been a huge boost to my mental health during quarantine, but the DOMS man — the DOMS hurt like hell!! I'm talking hurts to walk, hurts to lower myself and sit, hurts to stand up, hurts to lift things heavier than a stuffed animal, hurts to exist. I learned early on that this little gadget was suuuuuuuuper helpful in reducing my discomfort and loosening my tight, angry muscles.
While jackhammering my calves and thighs is not an incredibly fun experience (TBH it hurts
especially when I'm massaging already sore muscles), I know the next day I'll wake up with significantly less pain."
A tube of freeze gel that's the seemingly magical salve your skin needs whenever you have a sunburn
Reviewers also mentioned this helps with itchiness under arm and leg casts
.Promising reviews
: "This has to be the best aloe vera I have ever used! I had a severe sunburn. I ordered this product and it can the next day. When I open it. It had a pleasant spearmint smell. It was refreshing on the burn. I only needed to apply twice a day." — Sweet Mabel Anne
A facial ice roller you can keep in the freezer and whip out to roll on your neck and forehead
Promising review:
"I was skeptical about this product. I wasn't sure how it was much different than rolling any other frozen thing on your body. I'm beyond pleasantly surprised. I've used it for sinus pain, migraines, swollen neck glands, under-eye circles/bags, inflamed acne, TMJ pain, etc.
Not to mention, when I used it on my face, it leaves my skin feeling tight and wakes me up in the mornings. It also stays cold for forever but never sweats or leaves water behind. It's like magic
. I also bought one for my mom who suffers from nerve damage in her arms and legs. I think it'll really help when she has bad pain days." — Jessica McRee
A bottle of Drop It, which naturally reduces wine sulfates and tannins
Drop It recommends 1–2 drops for each glass of white wine, 2–3 for a glass of red, and 7–9 if you're treating the whole bottle at once.Promising review:
"I became really sensitive to wine in my thirties and through a lot of trial and painful error, I thought I might have to give up on wine altogether.
Then I found out about the preservatives being a possible cause and decided to give this product a shot. So glad I did!! I'm still pretty sensitive to reds but this helps tremendously so that I can have a glass with dinner without a headache immediately settling in.
Whites cause me no problem what so ever! I love that it takes so little product to make a difference to a whole bottle. Just a few drops, a few minutes and we are good to go." — CastawayIrons
A cushioned foam acupressure mat and pillow set you'll want to keep in your home office
And all you have to do is lie there — no trip to the acupuncturist or masseuse required! Many reviewers also claim that this mat can help you deal with insomnia. Read more about acupressure and stress at Cleveland Clinic
.Promising review:
"This thing is awesome! Yes, it can hurt, especially on those really tight areas, but I love it anyway. You can feel the blood start racing through your body, great for circulation. Takes a few minutes to adjust your body to the right position when lying on your back. I lay on it in all different ways. Pull your legs up when on your back to get the middle of your back and spine. I love standing on it — the hip area hurts but I do it anyway. If you're really a trooper, kneel on it. I use it almost every day and I only wear underwear when I use it. This was a great price and it came with a bolster pillow. I've ordered more for friends." — K***y
A heat/cold wrap with a brilliant design that covers the entirety of your neck and shoulders at the same time
BioMed DB Design is a Washington-based small business established in 2010 that specializes in ergonomically-designed hot and cold therapy packs. For a half-hour of heat, you can microwave it for two minutes; for cold therapy, you can leave it in the freezer. Promising review:
"The neck and shoulder heater came on time. I love the style of it with the upright collar. Stays warm for a half hour and the main reason I bought it was because it wasn't scented
...had a hard time finding a neck warmer that wasn't aromatherapy. Very well made. I toss it in the microwave, throw it over my shoulders and sit in my recliner and heat up my neck then do some neck stretches as warm muscles are more flexible. Has been a godsend for my stiff-tight neck muscles,
keep up the good work!!!" — Kathy
A knee pillow if you're a lifelong side sleeper
It even comes with an adjustable strap if you're someone who tosses and turns in their sleep (or if you're using it to recover from an injury that may lead to limited mobility). Psst — a lot of pregnant reviewers and reviewers with arthritis pain and cartilage pain swore by this, too
! Promising reviews:
"Goodbye side-sleeper back pain! I love this knee pillow. It is small and compact so it is not cumbersome like trying to place a regular pillow between the knees. The shape of the pillow allows for perfect placement between knees or upwards toward the thigh area.
It does help back pain that is caused by the back not being aligned for side sleepers. The cover is removable for washing." — J. Gotsch
"This has been such a great find. My wife is 5 months pregnant and her hips were beginning to hurt. Using this pillow while she sleeps on her side helps to alleviate a lot of the pressure. The strap is super convenient since it keeps the pillow in place." — Kasey & Maria
A sunburn soother if you find yourself feeling a bit burnt after a long day soaking up the sun
Psst — a lot of reviewers mentioned this also helped prevent peeling and itching! Promising review
: "I ordered this two weeks ago after seeing rave reviews. So grateful I did. Yesterday I got the worst burn. It was unbelievable
. I applied this four times over 24 hours. When I woke up this morning it was a lot better and has just gotten increasingly better throughout the day. The burn is mostly faded, and the pain is so much better
. I hope to never burn this badly again, but I will be stockpiling this lotion all the same." — Carolina G.
A reusable hot/cold pack for your jaw for anyone who suffers from jaw pain
Reviewers with TMJ (temporomandibular joint) syndrome and related pain issues also swear by this, as well as reviewers using it post-wisdom teeth removal.
Each wrap comes with four hot/cold packs — you can insert two of them into the headband at a time, and you can either keep them in the freezer for cold therapy, or microwave them for heat therapy. Promising review:
"Wow! This is such an awesome product. I have had TMJ issues for most of my life, but a few months ago I started experiencing popping and extreme pain in my jaw from grinding my teeth
. I grind my teeth when I'm awake and stressed, but the dentist insisted I should get a night guard that cost $500! He also recommended doing warm compresses and I discovered this wonderful wrap. There has been such a difference for my jaw since using this that I'm extremely grateful for it.
" — Amazon customer
Amy's Printable Shop/Etsy
A pain management journal download especially helpful for anyone who's trying to pinpoint any patterns or triggers
Amy's Printable Shop is an Etsy shop established in 2017 that specializes in printable inserts, calendars, gifts, and trackers. Each journal comes with three unique pages, two cover pages and a standard day tracking page. Each tracking page includes a space for the date, weather, temperature, conditions, and humidity as well as sleep, pain, brain fog, mood, and stress symptoms, along with a tracker for food, medication, supplements and vitamins, and other notes. Promising review:
"I bought this for my mother. She was diagnosed with a painful condition. I feel in those situations you give energy over the things you can control. Having her take time every day to write out how she is feeling and what she ate will help her break down the things that are good for her and the things she needs to avoid.
Thank you for the great purchase!" — Ashley Marsh
A hip belt that helps stabilize your sacroiliac joint
(Psst — you should consult with your doctor before trying anything new involving your neck/back area to make sure it's safe for you!)
You can extra personalize the fit based on your needs, too, because there's not only the wraparound belt, but a secondary belt installed over it so you can control the compression you need in certain areas.Promising review:
"This is one terrific product. I have severe SI dysfunction and have been trying to remedy my ailment with cortisone shots, physical therapy, etc.
Nothing seemed to help until I read up on this belt. I decided to order and try it and to my amazement I just put it on and I am feeling so much better. I really can’t believe it. I told my chiropractor as well, and he wanted to see it. I am so glad that there was this product to help me to relieve my SI pain
. Kudos to the company!!" — Amazon customer
A seat cushion made with orthopedic gel and memory foam to keep your derrière feeling comfy during a 10-hour workday
People also swear by this for long car rides! Promising review:
"A few weeks into working from home five days a week I started having a lot of hip/leg/back pain. I have a good Herman Miller task chair that had been fine for one to two days of WFH a week but wasn't working for me full time. In the early afternoons, my lower back would start cramping. I did some research and bought this pillow and it immediately helped!
I also took it on a two-week road trip since a three-day road trip earlier this year had made a mess of my lower body that lingered for weeks — and no pain! What really drove me to write this review was that yesterday, unknowingly, I worked all day sitting on my chair without my cushion. I had removed it to use as a spare chair at my dinner table and forgot to put it back. At the end of the day, hip was aching and I realized why! Today it's back on my chair and I'm already feeling better.
" — Lorene
A pair of compression gloves — they could help if your desk job leaves your hands all cramped up
Promising review
: "I love these gloves, I’m actually wearing them right now. I am a degree in computer science which means that I’m constantly using my hands to code and mess around on computers.
I use a computer at home and at work. By the end of the day my hands are sore and they hurt. These gloves work miracles. Before bed I put these on and I wear them all night
. I get a good night's sleep when I wear them and I can tell when I forget to put them on because I sleep awful. I also like how easy it is to wash them.
I hand wash but I’ll admit a couple of times I’ve just thrown in the washing machine because I was too tired to hand wash and they turn out completely fine, literally the same as if I would’ve hand washed. I’m 26 and I wear these gloves. My grandma is 69 and she wears these gloves. We both love these gloves very much!" — BritMcConnell
A bottle of Tend Skin Solution that fights against annoying razor burn, pesky ingrown hairs and irritating rashes
Promising review:
"After many years of razor burn on my face/neck, I finally broke down and bought this per a friend's recommendation. I have sensitive skin and had given up hope that anything could help. This totally changed my outlook on shaving
. My neck especially would be the worst. I dab it on immediately after I rinse and dry, post-shave. It does burn a bit but that goes away pretty quickly. Totally worth it to not have razor burn/bumps anymore. I only apply it once after shaving
even though the directions recommend repeat applications the following day. Go ahead and purchase, you won't be disappointed!" — bill nye
A ridiculously cute microwaveable stuffed animal with the dual function of being a heating pad
These "Warmies" are each filled with all-natural grain and dried lavender, so you can microwave them to use them as heating pads or pop in a sealed bag in the freezer for two to three hours to use them as a cold pack. Promising review
: "Love Warmies and have told pretty much everyone I know about them, especially friends who are prone to cramps or backache and could use a cute heating pad
, or who have trouble sleeping since holding mine even helps with insomnia. You won't regret getting one; in fact, it may be tough to resist collecting them all because they're so cute!" — SH
A pair of game-changing memory foam slippers that will make you feel like you're walking on clouds
Promising review:
"I have plantar fasciitis but hate wearing shoes in the house. These slippers are comfy and prevent pain, even when I'm standing or walking around, way better than other slippers I've had.
I bought my first pair of these two years ago and wore them constantly. Even after two years, they were still in decent shape but the padding was worn down so I purchased again." —Rease K.Another promising review
: "LOVE these slippers! They are my favorite and only go to slippers and I've tried MANY! They are perfect for my needs, of helping my back and foot pain while standing up cooking or walking around the house doing chores.
I usually go through two pairs a year but that's because I wear them nonstop when I'm not in bed and up and about around the house. For those wondering, I do wear them outdoors as well to take out the trash and check the mail and they hold up perfectly.
When they need washing, I put mine in the washing machine and then throw them in the dryer. If you're not comfortable putting them in the dryer (on low heat), I have also air-dried them under a fan as well but I personally prefer the dryer. I definitely recommend these slippers for anyone with back or foot pain who needs a comfortable slipper with support and that will stand the test of time.
You'll feet will definitely thank you for this purchase!" — Melissa H.
Body Essentials Herbal Care/Etsy
A neuropathy cream for helping you relieve any localized pain you might be feeling, like a stiff joint
Read more about neuropathy at Cleveland Clinic
.
Body Essentials Herbal Care is a Colorado-based, woman-owned Etsy shop established in 2015 that specializes in zero waste hair and skincare. Promising review
: "I will always buy this for my dad. He's diabetic, has advanced neuropathy in his feet and ankles, worked 40+ years as a meat cutter on a cemented floor, and has Charko (the calcification of veins, with limited ankle joint rotation). I rub this AMAZING cream onto his feet before bed every night. If I don't he wakes up in pain and his feet/ankle joints are stiff. This cream is a godsend." — uenaverin160
A rotating, heated back and neck massager so you can feel like you're at the spa getting a five-star massage
Promising review:
"Oh my gosh, I can’t say enough. My legs are always tight from running, my neck is knotted from basically everything else... this massager is so easy to put anywhere and use. Plus, it’s much more affordable than going to a massage parlor all the time. GET IT." —Nicole J.
A podiatrist-level toenail clipper that is much better at easily cutting thick toenails
BuzzFeed Shopping writer Emma Lord
uses and loves this! Here's what she has to say: "Hello, my toenails are a problem children for two reasons: one is that they're kinda thick, the other is that I'm a long-distance runner, which doesn't play nice with toenails. I bought this recently and the difference it made immediately was ENORMOUS. Like I usually dread approaching my big toenails because they are so thick, but these painlessly and seamlessly lobbed the tops right off; I was also able to gently correct a toenail that was starting to get ingrown,
and help cut down a dead toenail that needed trimming but would have been painful to approach with a regular clipper."
A memory foam gel pad so your wrists won't feel so cramped and in pain
It comes in two pieces — one you can prop in front of your keyboard, and the other in front of your mouse. Promising review
: "I've been working from home due to COVID and began experiencing wrist pain. The soft cushion from both items provided the relief I needed. Great products and price!" —Gaga15
A compression foot sleeve — reviewers say the tight compression helps do wonders for foot pain
Learn more about compression socks at Cleveland Clinic
.Promising review:
"I went on my first walk in years without pain the second day of trying these socks! I had almost given up trying to relieve the intense burning/soreness due to my plantar fasciitis, but I decided to try one last product.
These socks have already changed my life and have allowed me to start working out again! Highly recommend." —Emily
A set of desk-themed heat therapy rice pads if all your aches and pains seem to be work-related
The Ferris Wheels is a North Carolina-based Etsy shop established in 2008 that specializes in microwave heat pack, cold packs, rice flax heating pads, and neck wraps in various designs. Options for the set include a neck wrap, two wrist wraps, foot warmers and a neck warmer. Promising review
: The office kit is awesome! I have used the thermal packs a few times, including heating up the wrist rests on days I type a lot. So stylish and healing! Thanks for making such awesome products!" —Sara Kohn
A spiky massage ball designed to soothe tight muscles in the foot and back
Promising review:
"I’ve been dealing with severe plantar fasciitis pain for a few weeks. It’s been bad enough that every step hurts and at times I hobble around like an old person and I’m only in my thirties. I bought this thinking that at least it’s cheap and it couldn’t hurt. Well, let me tell you, I’ve only used it twice, but I’m already ready to call it a lifesaver.
I just absentmindedly rolled it around with my foot for a few minutes, then got up to go do something and was shocked to find that my foot didn’t hurt for the first time in WEEKS!
I didn’t even feel like I was doing anything when I was using it, but apparently I was! I’m shocked, pleased, and very grateful." — wendy
A cozy weighted blanket for restless or anxious sleepers looking for a way to calm down
Learn more about weighted blankets from Cleveland Clinic
.
To really tailor the experience, it comes in a bunch of custom sizes, weights, and colors depending on your perfect fit and feel.Promising review:
"After reading other reviews on weighted blankets, I decided to go with Luna. (I have bought two now, one as a gift.) I love that the material is organic cotton, and the beads are not made of plastic. The material is cotton so it is light but strong. I have used this blanket for three or so months now. Having battled insomnia, restless legs, joint pain, and muscle pain, I had read that a weighted blanket could help.
Honestly, I hardly have sleepless nights now. The blanket isn't too heavy but just heavy enough. Before I had this blanket there were many nights I was awake until 3 a.m. due to insomnia and pain.
Now, usually within a half hour of winding down, I am asleep! It calms my restless legs , and really lessens muscle and joint pain! Blanket is sturdy, holding up well. Totally worth the money." — sunshine
A full body pillow
Psst — it's even detachable to convert into a reading station (or create a hole for your arm if you're a side sleeper!).Promising review:
"I was struggling with hip and lower back pain and I refused to buy a pregnancy pillow. I didn't use the one I bought with my first pregnancy so I figured it was just a waste of money the second time around. BUT. let me tell you, this pillow is worth it! I'm a huge tummy sleeper and although I don't sleep on my tummy with this, I do move the cushions close together and lay on my tummy for a bit. It has eliminated my lower back/hip pain and I've only been using it for four to five days
. It's a little annoying to try and reposition it in bed, however, I find myself waking up less at night so at that point, who cares!" — Lexy
A plush memory foam mattress topper if your lumpy, bumpy mattress just isn't cutting it anymore
Promising review:
"No more sleepless nights. I was starting to suffer from insomnia because I have a slightly old box spring mattress. I started waking up with extreme neck and back pain.
Since I’m on a tight budget I couldn’t just go buy a new bed. So I found this and thought I’d give it a try. So far it’s been three days and I have not woken up in the middle of the night and it feels amazing.
" — Yarixa