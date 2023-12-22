28 Inexpensive Products You’ll Get Tons Of Compliments On

Popular items from this list:
A set of affordable, highly popular wireless Bluetooth earbuds
Promising review:
"Best decision! These are the greatest headphones ever! I saw them on TikTok months ago and added them to my wishlist. I got a new phone that doesn't have the headphone port so I decided it was time to finally buy them. They are amazing and I probably won't ever take them out of my ears! 😂" — Katlyn D Arnold
A pair of popular cross-waist leggings to add some flare to your closet
They're available in women's sizes XS–XXL, three inseams and 59 colors.
Promising review:
"I absolutely love these leggings. As a plus size girl, I find that it’s hard to find really nice leggings on Amazon, but these are so great! They did not move much during my work out, they are squat-proof, and they are so comfortable
. I will order the next pair a size down because they were a little bit more roomy in the waist than I anticipated. Can’t wait to buy more colors!" — Lillian Williams
Essence's Lash Princess mascara that'll enhance your beautiful lashes with its cone-shaped fiber brush
Here's what BuzzFeed Shopping writer Emma Lord
has to say about it: "Hello, that is my face above, because I bought into the hype of all the 5-star reviews and now I will never look back!! Putting it on is like giving my eyelashes butterfly wings.
It doesn't get clumpy, it stays put ALL the livelong day no matter how much you sweat, and you can apply it on very lightly if you don't want it to look so dramatic, or continue applying for longer lashes each time."Promising review
: "Saw this product on TikTok and thought it would be expensive looking at the results they got. I am beyond amazed with how my lashes look after about two coats. For around $5 you couldn’t ask for a better mascara!
I will be buying this same one when I run out. I was not expecting to like it as much as I do! No complaints." — Kd
A bunch of teensy macaron boxes for decor and for storage
Promising review:
"Just received these cute little boxes and am in love with them.
Very thick and sturdy plastic but easy enough to open. These will work perfectly for filling solid perfumes and giving out as stocking stuffer gifts
as I don't have to worry about it being a snug fit/lid falling off. I imagine these would also be great for pretend food for kids' playsets or for a kid's trinket box. Overall I love them, love their feel, love the colors and am very happy
." — Mary
A chic coffee cup holder to make multitasking a little easier
VIS Paradise Goods is a Florida-based Etsy stop established in 2021 that specializes in personalized and sustainable goods.
Here's what BuzzFeed Shopping writer Emma Lord
has to say about it: "I love it for the convenience of texting on the go! These even have a holder for a straw if you happen to get iced coffee or bubble tea
and don't want to stick the straw into the drink just yet. I've found this to be very sturdy and easy to use, plus they're a fun conversation starter — people always want to know where I got it!"Promising review
: "This is perfect! I constantly have my hands full and now I can comfortably carry my coffee with me everywhere I go. I will be purchasing more!" — Erin
A roomy duffel bag that's so cute you'll want to book overnight trips just so you can bring it
Promising review:
"Exactly what I was looking for in a weekend bag. It is very well made, good construction from zippers to straps, inside and out. I was able to pack all my needed items for the weekend, including laptop. Extremely happy with this bag. Will gladly use this bag on longer trips as well. I purchased the light pink color and it's perfect." — pixie trinket
A cropped corduroy shacket you can toss onto any outfit for the ultimate fall/winter look
Promising review:
"Love this jacket. Lightweight, cropped, so cute. I have the light khaki. Will definitely order more colors." — Samantha
A six-piece (!!) set of high-performance matte lipsticks that deliver intense color
Promising review:
"What can I say, I saw a TikTok about this lipstick and for $10 had to try it! The reviews are right, for some reason this lipstick is better than even $20 name-brand ones bought from Ulta.
Not only does it smell great, but dries in under a minute and survived eating a cupcake, a Starbucks drink, and an entire evening out,
no smudging and had to be removed with a makeup wipe. Fantastic product!!" — Claire
A pair of rainbow prism suncatchers to hang from your ceiling or blinds
Promising review:
"They actually were bigger than I anticipated which was actually pretty awesome. I hung them in the window of my office and it's beautiful when they catch light. Definitely worth the money when it puts a smile on your face." — Emmy Ann
A pair of faux-leather leggings that'll give you the chicness of leather but the comfort of stretchy leggings
Some reviewers recommend sizing up! Get them in women's sizes S–XXL and four colors.Promising review:
"IN LOVE!!! They aren't cheap looking at all!!! I originally bought them for a cosplay, but ended up wearing them for fashion purposes and they're a hit!!!!!! Super comfy and stretchy around the waist!!!" —Rebecca J
).
A six-piece set of pastel kitchen tools to make your time in the kitchen a little more fun and glamorous
Each set includes a chef's knife, small cleaver, bread knife, paring knife, scissors and a peeler.Promising review:
"I love these knives! I have now used them for five months and they are still like new. Very sharp, cut right through chicken, potatoes, and plenty of other things." — Wesley
A roomy denim jacket because it'll never go out of style
Get it in women's sizes S–XXL and seven styles.
Promising review:
"Love this jacket! Pretty sure I wear it four to five times a week. Love the oversized fit, not too large that it looks ridiculous
. Has four functional pockets (two outside and two inside) which are really nice. I’m able to fit my phone, keys, and wallet easily without looking bulky. If I could give it more than 5 stars I would!" —Moni W.
A geometric wire basket that looks much more expensive than it actually is
Promising review
: "Very modern and stylish. This is perfect as a fruit bowl or a centerpiece to put decorative balls inside. It is quite large but it still looks nice with just a few pieces of fruit inside. I love how the design makes the color of the fruit pop.
I've had nectarines, mandarins, and apples in there at various times and they all looked so much more appetizing compared to when they were in their original plastic bags. I'm surprised that this is one of the cheaper bowls on Amazon. Definitely bang for your buck
." — Skytheas
A longline sports bra that's perfect for a workout, or even just going to the grocery store
Get it in sizes XS–3XL and 25 colors.Promising review:
"I never, never, never leave reviews on products, but with this one, it's well well worth it and I haven't even worked out in it yet! I'm a 36DD (I ordered a large for reference), so finding a good, supportive sports bra can be a bit difficult to find. I found this one the way a Gen Z'er does: TikTok. This sports bra can even double as a tank top if you're running from the gym to get coffee or to home, so it's absolutely perfect!
It's such a cute top and I can't wait to see how well it supports my workouts! I bought it in dusty blue and I'll be back for more of the colors!" — Robert
A set of twin moon trinket trays because your knickknacks and jewelry items need a home
Promising review:
"Perfect size for jewelry, and looks so pretty with the design. Item also makes a wonderful gift! Can’t wait to put this on top of my dresser. Very very happy with this purchase." — Amazon Customer
A plush blanket that is is EXTREMELY soft and fluffy, perfect for cozying up on the couch (and comes in many colors)
Promising review
: "I saw this blanket on TikTok and I have to say I absolutely love it. I washed it several times now and it’s maintained its elasticity and softness after each wash. It’s warm enough but not too hot for a throw. Absolutely recommend this blanket!" — Amy
A minimalist watch so you can tell time in style with its large rose gold face and leather band
Promising review:
"I ordered this watch not expecting to be blown away because of the price. Boy, was I wrong! I immediately put on the watch as soon as I opened it up; It fits comfortably and the band wasn’t too small, which I was a little concerned about. I’ll definitely be looking to purchase other styles of this watch.
Great buy, especially for the price!" — Jessica Kurry
A stunning floral coaster that's so unique and gorgeous
Poppy & Pour is a California-based Etsy shop established in 2020 that specializes in custom flower coasters, keychains, and more. Promising review:
"I got the surprise option with and without the gold rim, and I’m so happy that I got an even balance of white and multicolored coasters. These are so beautiful and can’t wait to use them!" — Jenny H.
A pair of constellation tassel earrings that'll be the star of your outfit
Promising review:
"These are absolutely beautiful, and clever with the post being falling stars. The stud sits comfortably and is lovely. Not gaudy or tacky in the least. I’m thrilled with them — and the price? If you are charmed by the picture you won’t be disappointed! They’re beautiful!" — Amyss
A glass diffuser and humidifier to make your home smell so amazing with essential oils
It has seven different color settings! Check out a TikTok of the diffuser
in action. Promising reviews
: "It’s beautiful!! Best oil diffuser I’ve ever had. Everyone is asking me where I got it at. Gives off a lot of mist, makes my whole room smell wonderful, and it’s a great conversation piece.
Highly recommend it." — Danielle Martinez
A six-set of mini cheese boards so each one of your guests can have their own charcuterie setup
Promising review:
"What I like about this product: You can literally make any food look fancy if you were to put it on the slate. Six slates in a set means this is perfect for tapas and sushi presentation or any sort of dry appetizer, cheese, etc. The list goes on and on to wherever your imagination leads. You can write down and label each slate with the chalk that comes in the set.
For example, you can label what kind of cheese it is on the slate. You can also write down whose creation it was if you were to have a sushi making party like I did. I don’t have a single thing I don’t like about this. All I can say is this is a really good purchase. Don’t be hesitant. JUST BUY IT. YOU WILL LOVE IT!!" — I Tried & Reviewed It
A pair of round circle sunglasses that look verrry similar to Ray-Bans, just without the hefty price tag
Promising review:
"For the money you can’t beat em! These look amazing on my face like a $300 pair of sunglasses. I have tried several pairs and this brand looks and feels comparable to a pair of Ray-Bans and Pradas.
I have a smaller face and to me this pair fits the best, perfect for my nose and brow line. I couldn’t be happier, just wish there were six stars so everyone would know how amazing they are.
If you are questioning whether or not they will look as good on you as they do in the photos, yes...yes they do." — Christina
An eye-catching moon phase garland to bring a celestial vibe to the room
Promising review:
"I'm an incoming freshman this fall and I bought this to add some personality to my dorm. It has beyond exceeded my expectations!
I placed it directly on top of my dorm bed as shown in the display photos and am so pleased with how it looks. It fits perfectly with the gray/white color scheme I was going for and have received numerous compliments from both my friends and RAs when they've visited.
I cannot stress enough how much of an 'aesthetic feel' it adds to my dorm." — jhsgf
A blank acrylic dry-erase board that looks so much better than the whiteboards we had in school
1801 & Co. is a Minnesota-based Etsy shop established in 2016 that specializes in family wall calendars, chore charts, wedding signs and more. Promising review
: "I love it! I got it so fast after ordering and it’s perfect. I love the sleek design for my small home office space.
I can’t function at work without a dry erase board but couldn’t find any that would look nice in my office space which is in the corner of my master bedroom! Having functional office space but not LOOK like office in the bedroom is challenging but this acrylic board is PERFECT.
The black pen that comes with it is very nice fine tip and erases without a trace." — Dawn Powell
A long-sleeve turtleneck sweater because your neck also deserves to stay warm
Promising review:
"OBSESSED! I am SO happy I ended up ordering this sweater! I had seen all the Instagrammers rave about it. It’s thinner than I thought, which is great for layering. The material is great and I love the look. I’ve already ordered two more colors and can’t recommend it enough!" — Amazon Customer
A book tracker bookmark
British Book Art is a U.K.-based Etsy shop established in 2021 that specializes in tracker bookmarks and book art. Promising review:
"Absolutely love my bookmark! So, so cute! Already made a start coloring in the books and writing the names on the spines!" — Chloe
An adorable little puppy doorstop to keep by your front door to greet you when you come home
Promising review
: "This has been in use at our house for about a year now. VERY VERY sturdy. We are truly impressed. Thought we would get maybe six months before it cracked. NOPE. Still looks new." — TJ Dukie
A pair of breezy bib overalls that you can layer over a T-shirt, long-sleeved shirt or turtleneck
Get it in women's sizes S–3XL and 10 styles.
Promising review:
"I love these overall/bibs! They have a cord to nip in at the waist and the legs taper but they also blouse out accentuating my figure. They are very comfortable as well and the fabric is high quality with quality stitching.
For the price they can’t be beat. I’ll definitely look at buying from Yesno again!" — TCB & JLUX