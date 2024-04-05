ShoppingBeautyskin care k-beauty

These 28 Korean Beauty Products Just Work Really Well

There's a reason why #glassskin is trending on TikTok and the magic in this Anua cleansing oil is partially responsible.
Jordan Grigsby
HuffPost and its publishing partners receive a share from retailers on this page. Prices and availability are subject to change.
A Cosrx snail mucin serum
All Cosrx products are dermatologist-tested, cruelty-free, and have no parabens, sulfates, or phthalates.

Alright friends, I am here to confirm that the hype surrounding this stuff is SO real. I've had acne since I was literally 8 years old (don't ask, my cousin was a face painter and practiced on me so I broke out BAD) and I'm JUST now starting to get it together. My skin this past year has completely changed, I have gotten super serious about my skincare routine, and I am now pimple-free. Now, I am grateful that my skin has cleared up, but it was still kinda dull, uneven, ya know, the little nitpicky stuff. That is until I cracked and bought this little potion. My skin is now ra-di-anttttt! It's never looked better. My only regret is not taking before and after pics but glass skin, I know her. I haven't gone out in public without makeup since I was like 12 because I was so insecure about my skin. Now, chiiiilld, I go out all the time free of makeup. I also bought this for my cousin for Christmas, she's obsessed, a friend slept over and I let them use this, they're now obsessed, I guarantee you'll fall in love after your first use.

Promising review: "This is a great product. It’s not sticky and has no smell. It's my favorite product to use with any other skincare product. Very gentle and helps with acne. Will be a regular in my skincare routine." — C
$17 at Amazon
Plus a Cosrx snail mucin moisturizer
To use as intended, apply the moisturizer after the snail repairing essence has dried on your face in your skincare routine.

Check out a TikTok of the snail mucin moisturizer in action.

Promising review: "If you're like me and have oily/combo skin that is also sensitive and prone to acne, this is an excellent product worth its price. Very little goes a long way since the slimy texture glides right over the skin. It does not leave any sticky residue, on the contrary, it is absorbed into the skin very quickly. It also keeps the skin moisturized but does not trap oil, in fact, I find my skin to be less oily after a few days of using it!" — Madeline
$15.99 at Amazon
Or a Mizon snail repair cream with raspberry extract
Promising review: "I don’t write reviews often but this product, through some kind of magic, is a lifesaver. I don’t know how, but it takes care of everything. I’ve struggled with enlarged pores, combination skin, cystic acne, and constant breakouts for over a decade. This is the first product that makes an impact on my skin. I wash my face with CeraVe at night then just put this snail repair cream all over my face and that’s it. I use masks occasionally as sort of a detox of toxins, but otherwise, this little jar is my go-to for everything. Highly recommend trying it, especially for combination skin." — Natalya Cappellini
$10.89 at Amazon
A Laneige glowy lip balm
Promising reviews: "I’ve been searching for the holy grail of lip balms and THIS IS IT. Seriously. I’ve been on the hunt for years, using everything from fancy French balms to plain organic nut butters and have always needed to reapply hourly. This stuff is magic. Just the tiniest dot keeps my lips super soft and hydrated for hours, even through drinking and eating. The grapefruit smells great, but isn’t overwhelming. I’ll never go back to anything else." — Spectacle

"TikTok made me buy and I am not mad. This is my go to lip gloss and I definitely plan on buying more. I also didn’t realize I have the Laneige sleep mask I got from an Ipsy bag and just like to say, this company's products are really good. One of my faves overall!!" — Nadine Perez
$14.40 at Amazon
A Peach & Lily water gel moisturizer
Peach & Lily is a woman- and Asian-owned biz that specializes in cruelty-free, spa-quality K-beauty skincare.

Promising review: "Love this moisturizer so much! It’s definitely a holy grail in my routine now. It’s so cooling and refreshing and leaves my skin feeling so hydrated, soft and smooth without any greasy or heavy feeling or sticky residue. Great for the oily skin and acne prone folks!" — Chloe W.
$43 at Ulta$34 at Peach & Lily
A Glow Recipe toner, which contains a mixture of hyaluronic acid and tea tree extract
Promising review: "Holy grail. I’ve been using this alongside the Glow Recipe Pink Juice moisturizer for a few weeks now and I’m honestly confused and baffled by how great my skin has been. I have very acne-prone, troubled skin but this last week and a half or so, I really didn’t even want to put on makeup because my skin is the best it’s been in years. Try this!!!!!!!!" — Mary
$16 at Amazon
An Anua heartleaf pore-clearing cleansing oil
Oh! Anddd reviewers say they use this as a step in their double cleansing routine. What the heck is that, you may ask? Well, double cleansing is a method of cleansing your face twice — first with an oil-based cleanser, and then again with a water-based cleanser to help get all the gross stuff out of your pores.

Promising reviews: "This is my first time ordering an oil-based cleanser and I’m so glad I purchased this one. I originally saw this product on TikTok and wanted to see what the hype was all about. After using the cleanser on my dry face for 2–3 minutes, I could visibly see my white- and blackheads on my fingers. I was a little hesitant to try oil cleansing because I have acne-prone skin, however, my face has never looked better. After each use, my face is as soft as a baby's bottom and my scarring doesn’t look as deep! The cleanser has a light clean scent. Not super strong! I am currently pairing this cleanser with the Anua heartleaf soothing toner to achieve glass skin. #glassskinera" — Myshel Cagle

"I can't live without this cleansing oil, it's magic in a bottle. This is the only thing that's been able to clear the sebaceous filaments on my nose after consistent use daily!! It also helps the milia/filaments under my eyes too! LOVE ITTTTT, WHO LET ME LEAVE THE HOUSE WITHOUT DOUBLE CLEANSING AT NIGHT?" — Sarah Coleman
$17.69 at Amazon
A Son & Park beauty water infused with all the goods
Soko Glam is an Asian- and family-owned business.

Promising review: "This is my fourth bottle, and I don't think I'll be switching toner any time soon. It's an amazing toner and makeup remover all in one — super easy and convenient! I can tell this is a great product by the way my skin feels afterward: clean, light, and not dry at all. I swear by this toner!! You won't be disappointed, I promise." — Lindsay
$25 at Soko Glam
The Face Shop's facial foaming cleanser
Promising review: "I have struggled with acne my entire life. I’ve gone to dermatologists, tried salicylic acid, benzoyl peroxide, tazarotene, and nothing ever even reduced it. I struggled with a very basic form of acne on my forehead, and sometimes my chin, and I have sensitive skin so I decided to try something new. I thought I’d have to wait at least a month to see results but within four days everything started to disappear.All of my major acne has completely gone away, I only see little tiny spots here and there but they go away within a day. Nothing like what I used to get. I'm going to start using it on my back to see if it helps there too. 10/10 the best face wash I have ever encountered in my life." — Jaiden
$12+ at Amazon
Or the Face Shop's rice water cleansing oil
Promising review: "This was my first K-beauty makeup cleanser and it’s still one of my favorites. It takes off even sealed theater makeup instantly and moisturizes my skin, which tends to dry out under makeup. It does leave residue on your skin if you don’t wash it off thoroughly — I find I need warm water and a face cloth, you can’t just splash water On your face and call it done. I’ve also used Clean It Zero and other oil cleansers and none soothe my dry skin as much as this one does. Magic for dry skin." — Deanna
$17 at Amazon
A pack of Skin1004 zombie masks
After mixing the powder and activator, just apply the mask on your face, and you'll start to feel it working instantly!

Promising review: "After years of trying different products on my sensitive, acne-prone, red, rough skin, I saw this mask and all of the positive reviews and thought 'what the hell, I'll give it a go.' Even after the first application, I was really impressed with the results. My rough skin is smoother, I have no additional breakouts and when I do wear makeup it actually blends into my skin. It also helps the deep wrinkles on my neck. I even got a compliment on my skin the other day — this NEVER happens. I use the mask twice per week. I'm on month two and I recommend it to anyone with problems with their skin. My only caution is that it smells kind of funky (who cares) and it's a little hard to remove. I only apply the mask when I'm going to shower and wash my hair. It's zombie life for me here on out!" — Charlie B
$24.75 at Amazon
A Krave Beauty matcha hemp cleanser
Krave Beauty is a Korean woman-owned small biz that aims to make skincare easy and stress-free.

Promising review: "I struggled with oily, acne-prone skin and a damaged barrier since I was a teenager. But I've been loyal to this cleanser and the oat moisturizer since they came out and y'all...it took some time, but my skin is finally, FINALLY, in the place I always wanted it to be. It has the perfect texture, amount of lather, and after-feel of any cleanser I've ever tried. Do your skin a favor and try this." — Monisa A.
$16 at Krave Beauty
An Elizavecca carbonated clay mask that bubbles up
Promising review: "I've been buying this mask for a little over a year now and can verify that it is totally worth the hype. I have relatively dry skin, but while I never had acne when I was younger, I quit hormonal birth control a few years ago and since then have started breaking out shortly after ovulation. I tried many more expensive masks, but I also have very sensitive skin, and previous products either left me itchy and irritated or had no effect. This mask has completely cured all of my skin problems. If I remember to put it on the night I think I've ovulated, I have zero zits, and if I forget and some start to show up, I do the mask and the zits have significantly retreated by the next morning. I only need to use it a few times a month so it takes me several months to go through a jar. I would pay four times more for this product if I had to!" — carof
$9 at Amazon
A jar of Anua Heartleaf daily toner pads
Promising reviews: "This is a really nice first step in my morning routine. It's helped minimize my hormonal acne because the PHAs gently exfoliate. I don't recommend using other acids with this. I like that it comes with little tweezers so you can pick up a pad in a sanitary way." — Scrump

"When I tell you my skin hasn’t been this clear in forever. I have PCOS and hirsutism, which causes me to grow hair on my neck and chin. I’m also a skin picker so clearing my skin has been really difficult for me. But this product has saved my skin. I’m still working on my skin picking but when I don’t, these pads help to exfoliate and help with the dark marks. Thanks Anua!" — Jessyca Renee
$23 at Amazon
Mixsoon Bean Essence that helps regulate sebum production
Promising reviews: "I have textured/damaged skin due to acne and this product worked instantly for me. This left my face feeling sooo soft and smooth, I have never experienced this type of results from any product that I’ve used. I highly recommend this!!!" — Carla

"Wait so three things. One, I never write reviews on Amazon. Two, I didn't realize how much I needed this until I gave it a try. Three, just use this for a week and you'll find yourself skipping visits to both your demonologist and the spa. There's something magical in this bottle — I'm convinced there's a genie in this bottle." — Amazon Customer
$30 at Amazon
A pack of popular Cosrx pimple patches
For persistent or bigger pimples, put a pimple patch on overnight for 2–3 days to help the pimple diminish.

Promising reviews: "This product works! It stays on until you remove it and honestly, you can wash your face and forget it’s there and still it holds up to a lather without falling off. I had a few hormonal acne areas on my chin that were painful to the touch. This patch seemed to alleviate the discomfort and I forgot about it and wore them overnight. It took a few days for the spot to go down in size but it works. As for blemishes after threading, single treatment and by morning…the blemish is gone." — LaTisha Taylor

"Anti-acne sorcery in a patch! I put these on un-popped and pre-popped zits and either way the result is great. The skin heals and the zit shrinks!" — phai
$9.26 at Amazon
And a Cosrx blackhead exfoliant toner with 4% BHA
After cleansing your skin, apply this using your hands or a cotton pad (whichever you prefer) and wipe gently over your face. Don't forget to apply some SPF afterwards!

Promising review: "I absolutely love this. I'm halfway through my first bottle and I will be purchasing again. This has become a staple in my daily night routine. I've had very oily skin, large pores, acne and blackheads since I was a teenager and I'm now in my late 30s and still get hormonal flare-ups. Using this product has greatly improved my skin's appearance. It looks and feels healthier. My blackheads are gone and my pores have decreased in size. I still get oily throughout the day but it's better than it used to be. I'm definitely more confident about my skin now. 😁" — Amanda
$24.69 at Amazon
A Some By Mi Miracle toner that really lives up to its name
After cleansing, soak your cotton pad with this stuff, gently wipe your face, and lightly tap for absorption. Follow up with moisturizer!

Promising review: "This stuff works! First off all there was no purging period, which my acne-prone skin is grateful for. It also doesn't sting or smell harsh. Within a week of using this toner I stopped having breakouts. My dark spots are slowly getting lighter and my skin is starting to glow. I'm on my second bottle now and I have nothing but good things to say. I really hope they never stop making this." — kem
$14.20 at Amazon
A fast-working DearKlairs calming cream
Promising review: "I am in love with this product. It doesn't have a smell and texture-wise it's more of a gel. It absorbs into the skin perfectly without drying down matte or greasy. It makes the skin look so healthy.After washing my face, my acne sometimes gets irritated, but as soon as I apply this moisturizer the irritation goes away. It's also really compatible with every toner, serum, sunscreen and essence I've used. It's my favorite product." — Neyssa
$19.90 at Amazon
A lightweight Skin1004 Water-Fit sun serum
Promising review: "I have sensitive, dehydrated, acne-prone skin, which makes finding sunscreen a bit difficult for me. My previous go-to was the Elta MD UV Clear sunscreen but I like this one soo much better (and it's cheaper!). The Elta MD sunscreen was a bit drying for me. I am currently using tretinoin, which makes my skin flake and peel and the Elta MD sunscreen made the flakes super obvious. It also did not mesh well with my makeup and caused pilling. The Skin1004 sunscreen on the other hand is hydrating and does not dry out my skin or cause me to break out. It blends quite nicely into my skin and while it does not leave a white cast, it does give your skin a glowy appearance. I am on my third bottle already and really recommend that everyone tries out this sunscreen." — Sharon
$16.31 at Amazon
A hydrating eye stick to help reduce dark circles
Promising reviews: "I HAD to write a review. I use this in the morning and night after my whole face routine and putting on moisturizer. I don't have dark bags however, my under-eyes do get a bit puffy and I was noticing fine lines. DUDE, those fine lines are fading. Last night I went to a party and woke up looking like the crypt keeper, and this stuff normalized my creepy zombie eyes in about 20 minutes. It's $9. Do yourself a favor and buy it." — Jasmine Deatherage
$9.90 at Amazon
A Nooni tinted appleberry lip oil
This lip oil is vegan, cruelty-free, and has no parabens, sulfates, or phthalates.

Promising review: "This is the first lip oil I've ever used. Usually I avoid anything with oil because I have very sensitive and generally oilier skin, but I wanted to give this a try because I wanted something sheer and pretty for a natural makeup look. Probably the best purchase I've ever made!!! It's super sheer and looks fine on its own without any other makeup. The smell is delicious, and while the gloss dries and fades after about an hour or two without eating, the color stays all day! I did have to reapply after eating, but not after drinking water! I just wish it was bigger, it's a teeny bottle. Would definitely buy again!!" — Rachel
$12 at Amazon
Heimish cleansing balm
Promising review: "I LOVE this cleansing balm. I’ve been trying all sorts of different cleansers to try and help my acne to no avail. It wasn’t until I started watching vids on Korean beauty that this oil cleanser kept being recommended and I decided to give it a try. Worth. Every. Penny. You don’t need a lot to wash your whole face, and it gets the job done well, leaving my face super refreshed afterward. Of course, I’ve been using other Korean beauty products so I won’t give it full credit, but I do think it’s helped out my acne a lot." — A Flying Potato
$17.96 at Amazon
A bottle of I'm From goami rice toner
This toner is vegan and cruelty-free.

Promising review: "I am in love with this rice toner. It might be one of the best toners I've ever tried. I feel like it made my pimples disappear and made my acne scars lighten. This might be one of the best Korean products I've ever tried as well. It doesn't have a weird scent and it looks a little bit like milk. I feel so refreshed after I use this toner and it makes my skin so shiny and plump. I feel very moisturized after using it. Anyone thinking of using a toner should try this one." — Kayra
$18.70 at Amazon
A DearKlairs Freshly Juiced vitamin mask
Promising review: "Freakin' love this stuff. Makes my skin feel bouncy and hydrated. It feels like a beautiful drink of sunny morning water for the face. LOVE the smell of this stuff it’s a very bright citrusy scent I can’t describe fully that just smells like you are happy to be alive lol. Oh AND I looked up the ingredients of this stuff on the EWG website and it had pretty good safety ratings! After using this consecutively for a couple of weeks I’ve noticed a significant brightening affect and anti acne affect! I think this is due to the active ingredients being for skin barrier health so the skin is less likely to break out. And the evening of my skin tone is just an added benefit!" — CatLover222
$21.99 at Amazon
A bottle of hydrating Glow Recipe Watermelon Glow niancinamide drops
Promising review: "I love this product with my heart and soul. I've been using it as a part of my skincare and prep routines for a few months, and my skin looks so natural, plump, even, and healthy. I'm ALL about a glowy, dewy, natural look and this product has helped me achieve that, plus it's a great serum packed with goodies that your skin will thank you for! It's definitely worth it. And I will always recommend this to anyone. I use it twice a day, in the morning as the last step before my makeup routine and at night before moisturizer! If using it during the daytime, don't forget to use sunscreen because its vitamin and natural acid contents make skin a little more susceptible and sensitive to sunlight! Hope this helps :)" — Andrea Velarde
$20 at Amazon
A set of 16 facial sheet masks
Each mask features a different kind of essence, such as green tea, aloe, or pearl, so they each target slightly different skin concerns.

Promising reviews: "My must have item. Helps with redness, scarring, uneven skin tone, dryness — it's pure magic.I use them every day. And there is usually some liquid at the bottom of the bag that I put on my legs and hiney to help with cellulite and spider veins. All time favorite skincare product so far. Love love love. I am broke as a joke which is why the $11 price tag is so beautiful." — Katie

"These masks are an incredible bargain! They all have the same basic ingredients, which are excellent, and each mask has a different specific ingredient for skin smoothing, moisturizing, pigmentation...you name it! They are made in Korea and contain excellent ingredients. I slap one on for 20 minutes every morning after washing my face, before the rest of my routine. They are very moisturizing, and they’re absolutely dripping in serum." — Daba
$11.99+ at Amazon
A bottle of Elizavecca hair treatment
Promising reviews: "Not gonna lie I was skeptical that this could help me. A few months ago I decided I could bleach my hair. I burnt it to such a crisp that I’ve literally been wearing it up under a cap. That worked when it was winter but now it’s warm so I needed a solution. I saw this product highly recommended on other sites and the reviews were good. So I ordered a tube. Used it twice now and OH. MY. LANTA. For months my hair has felt like crunchy noodles ready to snap at a moment's notice. After one treatment (left in about 15 minutes after shampoo, before conditioner) my ends feel soft!! After the second time washing with it, it actually moves like it’s not damaged and it is visibly SO much healthier. Like seriously idk how they bottled witchcraft but I’m going to continue to use this product even when my hair grows out. An absolute magical miracle potion! I seriously prepared myself to explain to the world that it doesn’t work. But instead, I have the healthiest hair I’ve had since being a home hairdresser. 10/10 for less then $10. Picture from left to right (blonde above): my hair before using this, my hair after first treatment, my hair after second treatment. — Beth
$7.77 at Amazon
