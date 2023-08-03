28 Pieces Of Clothing For People Who Love Summer But Hate Heat

Popular items from this list:
- An off-the-shoulder maxi dress designed to be a wardrobe staple
- A two-pack of crewneck tees, because it’s about time you bid adieu to the ratty old gym shirt you’ve been wearing for the past, oh, decade
- A draped wrap skirt you’ll gravitating toward for any occasion.
A V-neck embroidered maxi I'd like to wear on a bike ride through the Italian countryside
Promising review:
"This dress FAR exceeded expectations. It fit absolutely perfectly and the material is substantial. I think it's about the same quality you would find in many Anthro dresses. I got the gorgeous yellow color and it's the perfect transition from summer to fall with a little chambray shirt or sweater." —Rebecca Stubbs
A tortoiseshell-button V-neck number guaranteed to make you feel trendier than thou
Promising review:
"I LOVE this dress!!! I honestly wasn’t expecting much for the price, but I’m actually ordering more colors. I wanted something cute but also cool for these extremely hot summer days and this is perfect! It’s a bit loose, but that’s what I wanted." —Sarah
A longline padded tank that mixes the versatility of a tank with the sweet, sweet support of underwire thanks to a body-hugging fit
Promising review:
"All the positive reviews are true, this is a really great top! I will only buy premium workout leggings, but have been looking into more affordable tops and stumbled across this one. I really didn't expect to love it as much as I do. The fabric is soft and very thick, the cut is great, and it offers enough support for DD/DDD for casual wear and stretching/mobility sessions." —Amazon customer
Promising review:
"I bought this dress with the intent of wearing it once to a rehearsal dinner. Little did I know I would end up wearing it ALL summer long! It is opaque, breezy, comfortable, and fit like a glove with some movement. I got endless compliments and no one could believe I found it on Amazon! I would recommend this to anyone looking for a classy, simple, long term closet sample." —SCram
A flared drawstring skirt you can pair with a white tee or a blouse
Promising review:
"This is a great skirt! I wore it on my birthday to a steakhouse and then to dancing, just changing my boots between occasions. I got a ton of compliments and I was super comfortable. I also love the versatility of this skirt. Mine is pulled up super high for my outfit, but the adjustable waist means you can wear it however you want!" —Mallory
A pair of compression shorts available in three lengths, with even the shortest version ensuring that your assets won't be on full display
Promising review:
"These are made of a stretchy cotton material which is not too thin and not too hot. They wash up nicely and look good as new after a wash. The pocket leaves plenty of room for my Samsung S9+ in one pocket, keys and small change and lip gloss in the other." —JEC1
A square-neck maxi available in a variety of hues so you can simply buy 'em all
Promising review:
"I ordered this dress for my trip this past winter and absolutely loved it. I’ve ordered two more colors and they ship so fast!! Love these and will end up with every color!" —Lori Sloan
A ruffled blouse with a tie-back design, aka the perfect crop top
Promising review:
"This top is soooo cute! The top where the shoulders are are elastic so they're stretchy and will stay wherever you place them. The wrap tie is super great as well. It's a lightweight material but it's not see-through at all. I wore with a strapless bra but you can easily do without a bra." —Lizette A.
Promising review:
"I recently began taking yoga and my old standby cotton t-shirts were surprisingly hot and just not as comfortable as I wanted, so I turned to Amazon for an alternative. These fit the bill. So far they are comfortable, wash up well, and don’t end up over my head while I’m attempting a downward dog. They also do a good job in wicking away perspiration." —B Crane
A tiered maxi you can layer up into next season, too
Promising review:
"Love this dress. It fits perfectly and the fabric is soft and comfortable. Love that it has pockets! It’s the perfect summer dress but also great for fall with a jacket." —KB
A T-shirt dress that'll have you looking like a fashion blogger
Promising review:
"The go-to dress. With a nice-weight fabric and a front tie, this very comfortable T-shirt dress is kicked up a notch into a decent-looking outfit. I love how I can just throw it on, add earrings and a pair of flats or heels, and I get compliments for being nicely dressed. I love the pockets! Whenever I take a trip, this easily packable dress comes with me.
I bought gray and blue, and then this year I bought green. All are true to color." —PAM
A maxi dress featuring the crème de la crème of fashion designs: pockets
Promising review:
"Buy this dress!!! This is perfect !! It is casual yet can be dressed up.
The dress hit the floor when I had on 2-inch wedges. It doesn’t cling but it does drape nicely over your curves. My husband loved it so much that I ordered four different colors in a size down so that I can wear them with flats." —Tia Blackwell
A swing dress that's destined to be on constant rotation
Promising review:
"I bought this dress on a whim because I needed a plain black dress. I spent a few hours at the mall trying to look for something like this before giving up and ordering this one hoping it would be ok. Well, it has surpassed my expectations! This dress is a thick, cottony soft, flowy material and it does not wrinkle easily." —T.Fia
A skintight maxi reviewers swear is an affordable alternative to that celeb-owned brand
Promising review:
"I bought a size small, I’d def go down. I WAS OBSESSED over all tho. It fit great, it’s quality you pay for but not sheer at all and soft stretchy material. I received soooo many compliments and felt best dressed. I’ll buy this product 100 times."
—Kelsey Manzano
A two-piece set you'll dub vacation brunch attire
Promising review:
"This outfit is perfect for weekend plans; you can dress up and down. Super classy and comfortable! I get so many compliments on it and it's a great vacation outfit." —Marisa Silva
A bodycon button-up I can already picture myself wearing on a slightly humid summer morning
Promising review:
"This is legit! Super comfortable and fits great, plus it can be dressed up or down." —Nya Spence
A tie-front midi that's uber-versatile
Promising review:
"The dress looks nice with heels or flats. You could put a jacket, blazer, or sweater over it and wear with boots." —Mom of 3
An off-the-shoulder midi with puffed sleeves and a smocked bust for frolicking through vineyards
Promising review:
"I wore the orange one to my cousin's fall wedding and I didn't want to take it off. It is SO COMFORTABLE! The material is nice and I am considering buying another color. It can get a bit wrinkly, but I just threw it in the dryer for a bit and shook it out and it touched up nicely. Buy it! You'll feel like a character from a Jane Austen novel
." —Amazon customer
Promising review:
"This was an amazing buy! I love the fit, style, and color. The fabric is soft and still stretchy. It doesn’t wrinkle easily which I loved. Was the perfect Valentine’s Day outfit piece." —Kim
A long-sleeved T-shirt for scenic walks and long hikes
Promising review:
"Withstood the Arizona heat test. I wore this on a bicycle ride under my jersey. It was 104 degrees. It was cool! I even tried one sleeve up to compare arms and the covered one was cooler because the radiant heat of the sun was hot! I sprinkled my sleeves with water and it was really cool for a while. I got it because my skin is starting to get age spots even with daily sunscreen so I have to cover up." —Saltwater girl
A cutout-back maxi described by one reviewer as literally perfect
Promising review:
"This dress is literally PERFECT! It’s high-class yet casual. The material is thin which is nice because it fits really well and since it’s a maxi dress, it doesn’t get too hot. The straps are not adjustable but the tie in the back allows you to make the dress as tight or as loose as you need it at the top, in order for it to fit your body perfectly... not to mention the tie makes it so cute! I also love the open back. I don’t wear a bra when I wear this dress because you’d see it though the open back, but the tie allows me to adjust it right enough that I feel supported. The slit on the side is my favorite part." —Aimee
A flowy maxi that's just inspired me to scour Airbnb for a staycation in the middle of nowhere
Promising review:
"When the temps are so hot and humid that you can't stand it, hop into this attractive little dress. It hangs from the shoulders and flows to mid-calf or so depending on your height. It is cool and comfortable but still looks pretty and stylish. I have two and I wouldn't mind another. There are lots of prints and colors. They wash and dry and don't need ironing. My daughters each have two as well. The price is amazing and the quality is great, light but not see-through." —lizacat
A floral print romper if you love the look of dresses but are terrified of sudden gusts of wind
Promising review:
"Love this romper! It is so comfortable. I was a little worried about the length because I am 5’8 but it was perfect! The back is a little longer than the front and provides extra coverage. I’ll definitely buy this in multiple colors!" —Bailey Kaufmann
A maxi dress that you'll wear with alarming frequency (think: every. single. day.)
Promising review:
"This is very comfortable and flowy. Wore it all day and didn’t want to take it off because of how comfy it was. I got lots of compliments on it at my baby shower — I’m eight months pregnant in Texas and it’s HOT here." —Lorin Rae
A high-waisted palazzo trouser for a wardrobe staple that's great for team meetings, happy hours and pretty much everything else in between
Promising review:
"These pants are so comfortable and flowy! I stepped outside of my usual skinny jean outfit to try this style and I never want to take them off! They are great casual pants for work, and can be dressed up for the evening with a fancy shirt and heels. They are as comfortable as pajamas, without looking like it :)" —Nash
A drawstring romper with all the comfort of the pajama set you've been wearing to bed since 1998
Promising review:
"I originally purchased this romper in black for a Vegas trip last summer, along with 2 other rompers of different brands in different fabrics. This one is my favorite of the three. The fabric is soft and breathe-able. Dressed it up with heels for hot Vegas nights, or can dress it down for lounging during quarantine. Love it so much I bought a second one in pink this spring. I just might buy one in every color I like. Love the pockets, holds up well in the wash (always hang dry) and very happy with this romper." —MsV
A striped cap sleeve midi meant for frolicking in gardens ripe with tomatoes, tulips, lots of citrus and potentially forest animals
Promising review:
"This summer dress is a must have! I must have worn it at least once a week all summer long. It’s so comfortable and the material is breathable.. even on humid days. The pockets are ideal and the flutter cap sleeves couldn’t be cuter. I wore it with white sneakers, sandals and espadrilles so it’s very versatile. Looking forward to pulling it out of the closet next summer." —Nikki Scott
A spaghetti-strap midi designed with a mid-thigh slit for ventilation
Promising review:
"Adore the fit and feel of this midi dress! It's lightweight and breathable which makes it ideal for the summer time, and the cutouts on the back are so cute! It's more of a maxi length on my petite frame, but it looks great on!" —Nidhi Patel