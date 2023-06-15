28 Pieces Of Clothing From Amazon You'll Wear So Frequently, They'll Become Like Your New Uniform

Popular itmes from this list:
HuffPost receives a share from retailers on this page. Prices and availability are subject to change.
A sleeveless mock-neck knit cropped tank
Promising review:
"I wear a hijab and purchased this top to wear under low neck/back tops, and this does the job! It's super comfortable, and the fit is perfect. I'm looking to buy more colors." — Basherah
Or a twist front crop top
Promising review:
"What a gem. Literally in love with this cute little top. I got three different colors and can’t wait to get more. I’m soo stinking happy. It’s sooo cute!" — Kia
A Champion fleece crew
Promising review:
"Great sweatshirt — almost like wearing a nice warm blanket! Fits very well. Seems like it will last a long time!" — Pondo Man
A breathable pair of drawstring shorts
Promising review:
"What do I like? EVERYTHING! Was looking for cute, affordable shorts that I could use to go out and be around the house at the same time. Hit the jackpot!
Bought them before getting pregnant and they have been a lifesaver even during pregnancy. They are lightweight, true to color and very comfortable. I'm about to give birth and I'm buying two more. I wash them in the machine and air dry and haven't had any issues." — Alexandra
A lightweight fleece jumpsuit
Reviewers recommend getting your usual size or sizing down if you're between sizes and/or want it more fitted.Promising review:
"Material is actually pretty thick. Fit perfectly. Can dress up or down. I will be wearing a different color every day of the week!!" —Amazon Customer
A pair of faux-leather leggings
Some reviewers recommend sizing up!Promising review:
"IN LOVE!!! They aren't cheap looking at all! I originally bought them for a cosplay, but ended up wearing them for fashion purposes and they're a hit! Super comfy and stretchy around the waist!" —Rebecca J
A lovely three-quarter-sleeve dress
Promising review:
"Just received my dress today and I’m more than satisfied! It fits perfectly! As others have stated, the material and quality are excellent considering the price. Can be worn year-round!" —Uniquity
A pair of loose linen overalls
Some reviewers recommend sizing down, unless you're tall!Promising review:
"I never want to take them off! If you've been hesitant about whether or not to buy these, then this is your official sign to just do it!! I kept these in my 'saved for later' cart for nearly a year before finally deciding to take the leap, and oh my GOSH I am so glad I did! This is officially my favorite pair of overalls. They're so comfortable, and I most certainly will be ordering more in other colors.
So, if you're looking to unleash your inner painter/gardener, then this is the perfect outfit for you." —Nathan R Ford
A Hanes pullover sweatshirt
Promising review:
"Perfect! This is so comfy I don’t ever want to take it off! It is very oversized, but after I washed it, it’s actually so perfect and I’m glad I got the large. The color and quality are amazing. It feels like it’s already been broken in. If I had a boyfriend to steal sweatshirts from, I feel like this would be it." — beautypot
A causal-chic tunic top
Reviewers say it fits true-to-size!Promising review:
"I absolutely love the way this fits me, and how soft the material is. I can easily dress this up or down and be comfy wearing it all day. The color is also stunning and there are a bunch of choices. This is going to be a go-to piece in my wardrobe." —Mandi S
An easy-going pair of jogger pants
Promising review:
"I didn’t have super high expectations for these but I love them! The material is so soft and comfortable and the fit is true to size. Thin enough material that they’re not super hot, but also not see-through.
The print looks just like the picture and I think they are nice enough to be worn out, not just around the house. Could be dressed up cute with a jean jacket and some heels.
Definitely recommend for the price!" — Chase & Aimee
A Calvin Klein bralette featuring the classic logo
Promising review:
"This is the most comfortable bralette in the world. I wear this everywhere. It’s cute if you want to show it off under a flannel or cropped sweatshirt, or just a nice piece to wear under tank tops, etc. The material is UNBELIEVABLY soft. It feels like you aren’t wearing a bra at all.
I put this in the wash with all my clothes and let it hang to dry, and I’ve had no problems with shrinking or pilling at all." — Courtney S
A buttery soft pair of biker shorts with pockets
Promising review:
"I have tried SEVERAL of these types of shorts for my morning runs, from different companies. Seriously have been trying and returning different companies for the past year or so. I couldn't find the right ones that wouldn't show my sweat marks near the crotch (so embarrassing) and who has time for being embarrassed when you're running five miles at five a.m. These are absolutely perfect.
Great design, very soft. Pockets are sturdy on both sides. I love them so much, I bought a second pair since I use them every single day." — Amazon customer
A casual ruched dress
Promising review:
"This dress is super cute!! I wore it on the beach and also dressed it up with heels for the evening. The fabric was thick, and the color is vibrant. Definitely not see-through. I don’t know what other reviewers are talking about. I got this in both teal and orange, and LOVE them both!" — K. Hall
A flowy high-waisted split maxi skirt
Promising review:
"I’m in LOVE with this skirt! The material is lightweight, but it’s not see-through! Fit is as expected." — Lisa S.
An oversized graphic shirt
Promising review:
"I wear this shirt ALLLLL the time now. When it was warmer, it was so easy to throw on over a pair of jeans or tucked in at the front for a cuter look. Now, I just layer it with a flannel or jacket for the colder weather." — Nicole
A long-sleeve mock turtleneck
Promising review:
"Long enough to cover the hips. It’s fitted with a buttery soft feeling. A great staple item for your wardrobe. Get it." — Shara Nikki Moore
A versatile Wrangler denim jacket
Promising review:
"There’s nothing I didn’t like about this jacket. It’s made of stretchy, light material and is very comfortable. I bought it to wear over my dresses. My daughter has a matching one." — Lisa
An adjustable baseball cap
Promising review:
"I wanted a hat that was already 'broken in' to wear on bad hair days when I'm running around after my toddler, and I couldn't be happier!! I have ordered so much stuff from Amazon, but rarely am I excited enough about a product to leave a review! Very happy momma over here!" — raichille
A super cute strapless crop top
Promising review:
"I love how much this top suits my body style! It’s not too cropped either so i can tuck it into pants and get that cute but business-y look! It does slide down a little bit after walking but it doesn’t take much to keep it up." — Mya
A sweet swing dress
Promising review:
"This dress is beautiful. It fits perfectly. It is not a sheer material, which is great. It's a great spring and summer dress.
There is also a little detail that I was so pleased with on the bodice; there is a small snap that holds the material together where it crosses over the chest in front. It helps keep things modest for work and then you can be a little sexy on a date and unsnap it. There are also pockets which are awesome. The fabric does have stretch to it so it won't be uncomfortable." — Kindle customer
A fuzzy, textured popcorn sweater
Promising review:
"This is my favorite new sweater! The quality is amazing! It's super soft and the color is a pretty taupe that goes well with everything. It's definitely oversized, so order your normal size. I love the detail on the sleeves and the length is great. I'm tempted to buy the other colors now!" — Kyle
A trendy mini skater skirt
Promising review:
"This is the first skirt I've gotten and it is the best starter skirt ever! It's super comfortable and the size chart is very accurate. It's not too short, not sheer and very soft fabric.
The fact there are no shorts built in is the only downside, but I already have some good ones to wear under it." — Nerdy
An elegant pair of high-waisted dress pants
Promising review:
"Really like these pants! I'm a ballroom dance instructor and had been looking for pants tight at the thigh with movement below the knees and these were perfect. I also have long legs and most pants shrink to the ankle after washing. These are perfect for me with a small heel. They look and feel high-quality too." — Kristen Hughes
A ruched asymmetrical skirt with a sexy side slit
Promising review:
"Absolutely my favorite by far I found on Amazon! You can style this skirt so many ways. I love it!" — Sarah
A swoon-worthy pair of Steve Madden slip-on loafers
Promising review:
"I LOVE THESE SHOES!!! I wear these almost every day and always get compliments on them. Super comfy!" — Pat J.
And an off-the-shoulder maxi dress
Promising review:
I love this dress! It fits really well, the fabric is comfortable and it’s super cute! Now I just need it in every color!" — Katie