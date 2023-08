28 Products That’ll Take Care Of Any Outdoor Eyesores Contaminating Your Yard

Some coconut husk mulch to freshen up dreary, dried-up flowerbeds with a rich, rust color mulch that actually absorbs water

This mulch comes in a dehydrated brick that expands to cover an area of roughly two cubic feet after it is hydrated with four gallons of water."I love that I can carry the mulch brick easily to where I am going to spread the mulch, hydrate it in my garden cart or drug right there, and spread it easily.Wish it were possible to buy bulk quantities at a discount, as it's quite pricey if you want to do larger areas at 3" depth. Still, beautiful mulch that I will keep buying." — Sybilann Williams