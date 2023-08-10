28 Products That’ll Take Care Of Any Outdoor Eyesores Contaminating Your Yard

Popular items from this list:
A long-handled standing weeder that'll make clearing away those rogue dandelions easier
Grampa's Weeder
is a family-owned small business that's home to a standing weeder design that's been around since 1913. Made with a bamboo handle and powder-coated steel, this weeder uses a simple lever system to made weeding easy.Promising review:
"Oh my god, I friggin' love this tool. I bought this on a whim given we bought our first house and know nothing about caring for a yard. Boy has it come in handy. Our new house had a ton of weeds in the front yard and this tool helped me get most of them out in no time. In fact, the process of yanking out the weeds was strangely satisfying! I don't think anyone can say that weeding is fun but this tool made it as close to fun as you can get
, especially when you see a long root along with the weed you pulled." —JG
A slatted cedar privacy screen with built-in planters so you can create a cozy sitting corner
Promising review:
"We are really happy with these! We bought two to section off a private cozy spot on our large patio and are loving spending time out there now. Excellent quality out of the box. Time will tell how they age. They’ve held up to a few good storms so far. Love the planters and the flexibility of their placement." —PH
A scrub-free mold and mildew stain remover to take care of your nastiest cleaning challenges in seconds
RMR Brands
is a small business that launched in 2013 creating powerful cleaning solutions for your toughest messes. Promising review:
"I used this product on my vinyl siding on my house which was covered with green mildew. Within 15 seconds (as advertised) the mildew was disappearing literally before my eyes. I rinsed the siding off with water and my house looks like the siding was brand-new. THIS PRODUCT REALLY WORKS!
Note: wear clothing that you can dispose of afterward, it will take the color out of fabric quickly if you get it on your clothing." —Ron
A set of metal hanging flower pots if you have a fence, deck railing or trellis in need of some zhuzhing
Promising review:
"Lovely colorful flower pots. Perfect size to hold a single flower and they add such a nice pop of color to my yard. Very easy to hang up, no hardware required! I’m getting a lot of compliments on them.
I bought several sets and planted bright flowers in them. I have them lining the inside of my yard and on the front of the house. They add a lot a cheer and homeyness for a simple and cheap project.
" —Maegan
A fast-acting lawn repair formula because your dog's peeing, playing and digging have wreaked
Promising review
: "I used this in the spring to fill out our lawn more, and it worked great! I was worried because I feel like you always hear grass seed horror stories, but I just raked our lawn good, spread seeds all over, and watered it once (sometimes twice) per day and it filled the lawn in beautifully!
" —Mariah
And a fully assembled Scotts seed spreader for getting a quick, even spread of grass seed and fertilizer
Promising review:
"This model is definitely a cut above the other spreaders made by Scotts. It is quite well constructed and has lots of nice features like a large hopper, four drop holes, and dual spreader mechanisms. The wheels on this are very nice as well and the edge guard feature works well. Very easy and effective to use and should provide years of use if maintained properly. Beats the pants off of every other spreader I have used.
And it's attractive to boot!" —Gila Monster
A hard water stain remover that'll take care of the questionable film making your window glass look permanently foggy
It also works on a wide range of surfaces like stainless steel, brass aluminum, hard vinyl, chrome and more.Promising review:
"This product works great! I was surprised the way it cleaned the old (at least 3-year-old water stains) off my patio doors!
I put some product on a sponge and rubbed it on window and then wiped off with a wet towel, and spots were gone! I tested a small area and was amazed at how easy it worked. I tried different products, which did not work. This is a great product!" —Randy B.
A pack of polished vinyl siding hooks so you can dress up that blank canvas and finally hang it up
Promising review:
"I had previously ordered hooks for siding, and I couldn’t use them. But these are great!! They are easy to 'slide' into the siding and are pretty sturdy, too.
I am using three of this set and have hung different objects with them. The heaviest was a long welcome sign! You won’t be dissatisfied by ordering them." —Cheryl
A sturdy lockable storage box to hide away miscellaneous clutter like pool toys, yard tools and patio cushions
Promising review:
"It stays dry inside even with snow! This is a great little patio box. It was easy to assemble and seems sturdy. It has done a great job surviving a Colorado winter and keeping all my items dry. I am pleased with this guy." —Kristin
A waterproof outdoor curtain if your open-air space is a little too exposed for your liking
Pick up a sturdy rust-resistant curtain rod
while you're at it! Promising review:
"These curtains are AMAZING! Beautiful and elegant.
Hangs beautiful, very light blocking, keeps rain out of our tiki bar, we can sit out there in the rain, and keeps the heat in on a cool fall evening when we have the fireplace on!" —Sara Bushendorf
Or a panel of faux ivy vines for bringing similar levels of privacy and shade to your outdoor space
Snag some green zip ties
and you're ready for easy, tool-free installation! Promising review:
"I ordered two of these faux-ivy panels to cover up the large wooden fence surrounding my patio. I needed some greenery to balance all the industrial materials and urban landscape. I am very pleased with the outcome!! The panels have been up for a few weeks and have withstood several rain showers and some harsh winds with no problems.
Great purchase!" —Myia E.
An electric pressure washer because sometimes the only refresh your outdoor space needs is a powerful deep clean to wash all that built-up grime
This pressure washer has a powerful 1,800-watt motor, five quick-connect spray tips, a 20-foot hose, and a 40.6-fluid ounce detegrent tank. Promising review:
"This has been one of the best investments we as homeowners have made. This little guy gets the job done; countless things have been cleaned since we bought it three years ago.
My favorite is our backyard pavers. The cord may not be long enough for some users depending on how big the space you are washing is, but for us it works just fine. Highly recommend!" —BSanchez
Or a ready-to-spray bleach-free outdoor cleaner so you can skip the pressure washer
Promising review:
"I first used this product about two years ago on the awning on my RV. That awning was so bad that I thought I was going to have to replace it. After using this Scott's product as directed, the mold and mildew completely disappeared. This product definitely works and it works GREAT! What more can I say — it saved me nearly $500.
" —R. Latreille
Plus, some heavy-duty outdoor cleaning wipes if you need a gentler option to spruce up parts of your outdoor space
Promising review:
"I use these wipes on our outdoor cushions because the birds poop all over them. They work so well! They wipe away everything and leave no stains. They're thick and long lasting.
I re-ordered two more containers." —DT
A printed outdoor area rug that'll cozy up your outdoor oasis without being a pain to maintain and clean
Promising review:
"I placed this rug out on my patio underneath the furniture. It goes nicely with the color scheme. We’ve had a number of rainstorms and it dries quickly.
So far so good!" —LSOHara
A 4-in-1 soil moisture meter to help you figure out why your grass is browning or your flowerbed is wilting
Promising review:
"This is my first year gardening with crops and flowers. Our home came with two raised garden beds out in the field. However, the beds were closed down and covered with a tarp, bricks, water buildup, etc. This soil meter helped me discover what was needed and if I could use what was already there.
I'm excited to use it again after my first composting experience, too." —Taylor Wingfield
And now that you're a soil whisperer, a massive pack of wildflower seeds
Promising review:
"It is early July, and I could not be more pleased with this seed mixture. Almost every day since April, I have had new surprises in my garden. I have enjoyed alyssum, Chinese forget-me-not, zinnias, cosmos, and marigolds. I am beginning to see more forget-me-nots, poppies, pineapple sage, and Armeria. I am a beekeeper and, hence, was trying to plant some flowers the bees would like. I have an unbelievable number of pollinators busy among the flowers all day long.
Today, I saw a hummingbird!! I am hoping to have these flowers self-seed and to have even more lovelies next year!" —Bio Teacher
A can of versatile anti-skid acrylic paint because it's designed to adhere to most surfaces
Promising review:
"I tried several paints on my mom's deck stairs and they all peeled within a year. This paint solved the problem. Heat, sun, rain, snow, no problem. And it really adds a nice grip to the surface.
Definitely worth the investment for me." —DL
A famous Little Green upholstery cleaner for anyone looking to be shocked and awed by this machine's ability to suck up serious messes
Promising review:
"Had purple berry stain dried on patio upholstery and this took it out, following directions to pre-soak for five minutes.
Amazing. Also had dog diarrhea on carpet and it came right out. Suction removed cleaning solution very very well. Easy to clean unit and ergonomic handle easy to use. Really great product. Hope it lasts." —Judi
An all-in-one wood stain and sealer with what they call goof proof application
Be sure to give it around 14 days to settle into its true color — it'll look darker shortly after application. Promising review:
"Applied two coats to pressure-treated deck. Goes on effortlessly with a brush or roller. Spilled drops and brush strokes blend together. Absorbs into wood.
Dark Walnut color goes on darker and lightens some. Repels water well. Nothing here that is going to peel up and flake off like some products that claim to last for 5+ years but only hold up a year or two." —Jricky
A pack of motion-activated lights with built-in solar panels to tackle those dark trouble spots around your home's exterior
Promising review:
"I purchased these to cover the side of my house. Installation was easy and I left them outside for two days to charge. The light coverage was about what I expected from them and do the job well. The motion sensitivity covers all the side and lights turn on.
It has rained about three times and still work great and hoping they last for a long time." —J. Argueta
And a pack of solar-powered color-adjustable stake lights for your too-dark walkway
Promising review:
"These are incredible!! I like using the color feature in winter when it's drab outside, but once my gardens bloom, I stick to white. I have purchased these five times, and it's going to be six. I bought the first set two years ago and just purchased my newest set. I put the old ones right next to the sets I just purchased and had never changed the batteries on the original ones...they were still bright so I never needed to
. They are beautiful!!" —mosey
A set of interlocking teak wood tiles if your yard feels more like an industrial wasteland
Promising review:
"Living in Hawaii you have to select wise items that are weather-, salt-, and red dirt–proof, etc...In total I ordered 11 boxes to complete my yoga deck. I have a few left over to make steps on the back. Very pleased and happy. May order more for an outdoor shower project!" —Adelia
A ceramic windproof ash tray because it'll hide away stray cigarette butts in a stylish piece
Promising review:
"I’ve had this for about three months, and still, everything about this ashtray is perfect. It looks nice, feels like quality ceramic, and holds a decent amount of butts.
Just note if you have this outside even with the lid on, rain will get in if you’re not under an overhang." —Myles Wagner
A cordless mini chainsaw that's a big time-saver for yard work like tree trimming and shrub pruning
After several seasons of testing, my dad gives this model his stamp of approval! Promising review:
"This little saw is amazing. I was so impressed with how well it works and how long the battery last, and it is very lightweight.
Very easy to use, and I like the safety cover on the top. This saw will not disappoint, highly recommend. Thank you, great purchase." —Peggy Eubank
A wedge gutter scoop so you can spare your hands from the terrifying sludge fest
Promising review:
"Great tool and time saver. Used for the first time yesterday and it worked great. It scooped up dirt buildup and leaves easily. Well built and sturdy. Did the whole house in record time. It helps to pack leaves in scoop before removal.
It is necessary to tilt towards roof to get past shingles. Very happy with my purchase." —Chuck E.
Some coconut husk mulch to freshen up dreary, dried-up flowerbeds with a rich, rust color mulch that actually absorbs water
This mulch comes in a dehydrated brick that expands to cover an area of roughly two cubic feet after it is hydrated with four gallons of water.Promising review:
"I love that I can carry the mulch brick easily to where I am going to spread the mulch, hydrate it in my garden cart or drug right there, and spread it easily. Beautiful color holds up well.Great in my raised bed garden; not a weed in sight.
Wish it were possible to buy bulk quantities at a discount, as it's quite pricey if you want to do larger areas at 3" depth. Still, beautiful mulch that I will keep buying." —Sybilann Williams
A pop-up leaf collector for making quick work of the tedious task of collecting all the grass clippings
Plus, it folds up into the included carrying case for easy storage in the off-season. Promising review:
"I was able to pick up my leaves in record time using this leaf collector. I wish I had know about it years ago. It would have saved me so much money hiring people to do my leaves.
I have told everyone I know about this product. They are all amazed when they see the video I did showing how I raked the leaves on the leaf collector. Folded up the ends like a taco and put it in the bag and released. SO EASY! Absolutely worth the money." —Ronnie