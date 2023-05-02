28 Products With Review Photos That’ll Make You Think 'We Love To See It'

A rubber squeegee brush that'll rake up so much pet hair you could probably make a second dog out of the pile of fur. It's specially designed for carpet and attracts pet hair like a magnet. It also cleans windows, showers, and windshields and wipes away liquid spills on tile, concrete, or any hardwood surface with ease. This is what Hannah Montana meant by best of both worlds.

Promising review: "So of course I saw this product on TikTok...and added it to the list of things that TikTok made me buy. But I'm very glad that I did. I have a Siberian husky who sheds a LOT...and in all seasons. I use this on my carpet before vacuuming and it loosens up the hair so easily that my vacuum never got. I never realized I had that much dog hair caked into my carpet until I used this!" —

