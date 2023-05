28 Products With Review Photos That’ll Make You Think 'We Love To See It'

A painless, mint-flavored teeth-whitening pen that'll give you results after the first use since this is obvi sorcery

"Hardly ever do I review but this time, sheesh! This product blew me away after only three uses! First off, it's easy to use! I've tried a ton of products for teeth-whitening and all have been either inconvenient to use, or make you wear a mouthguard, etc. This is a PEN/brush! Hold it like a writing pen and twist up for the solution, the solution feeds through onto the brush (which is actually the size of a tooth) and you just brushstroke on dry teeth as you are smiling! It dries on and you rinse off. Magical!! I noticed the difference but never said a word to my husband about it,! He already swiped my other pen and has been using it too. We see the difference and are very satisfied. What's even more awesome is the price!! If I could give this 1,000 stars this would have earned 1,001, know what I mean?!" — Lisa Edwards