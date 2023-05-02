28 Products With Review Photos That’ll Make You Think 'We Love To See It'

Popular items from this list:
A genius Guac-Lock to keep air out and prevent browning
Promising reviews:
"I cannot believe this works so well!
I'm a huge guac on toast person, but how unappealing is brown guacamole? Received this on Saturday, made a batch on Sunday, and it was still beautifully green and tasty six days later!
My standard batch perfectly fits six medium avocados, plus the fixings. Happy girl here!" — Amazon customer
"Works exactly as advertised! My guacamole has been in the fridge for eight days and it is still fresh and green.It looks and tastes like it did last week!
You just have to make sure you really get all of the air out. It's a good size and can carry a large capacity of guacamole. I like that it can be used for a small or large amount and still keep it fresh." — Janice Phung
A Grande Cosmetics brow enhancing serum for anyone who may have been a victim of early 2000s thin eyebrow trends
Promising reviews: "
Like many people, I started with the Gwen Stefani 2000s trend of really thin eyebrows. Honestly, they hadn’t grown back since, no matter what I used. Until I found this product.
I’m on my second bottle. It’s absolute sorcery, I don’t understand how or why or what’s in the formula but it does work." — Michelle
"Y'all. This stuff actually works. The first couple of months I felt like I was applying this clear magic liquid to my brows wondering if it's actually doing anything. Then one day, I got home and washed my face and for some reason, I couldn't get the rest of my eyebrow pencil off — IT WAS MY ACTUAL EYEBROW!
I didn't realize how full they had gotten. I feel so much more confident without any makeup on and don't use nearly as much brow filler as I used to. I use it on my eyelashes too and they grew faster than the brows. Wish I would've taken before and after pictures. It's worth the money!" — Alyssa Glenville
A pack of two tongue scrapers so your breath can be extraaaaa fresh
Promising review:
"These tongue cleaners are definitely stainless steel! You can tell how great the quality is just by holding it in your hand.
I use this on my tongue, and I’ve noticed an incredible difference.
My tongue feels clean, and the gunk is gone.
It sort of grips the tongue which helps grab any left over debris. Be sure to use it over the sink as the debris and saliva will definitely slide off your tongue.
To clean, simply rinse with warm water and allow it to air dry! I deal with a lot of dry mouth, especially since I use a CPAP machine to sleep at night. This tool is incredible at getting that bad bacteria off the tongue that shows a white cast and also creates sulfur compounds which makes your breath stink!!
" — GreyElt
A gross but satisfying exfoliating foot mask to remove all that dead skin that's just dying to shed
Promising review:
"My feet used to be horribly dry, itchy, and cracked with thick calluses. I started using Baby Foot every couple of months a year ago and my feet are now soft and smooth. Make sure to soak your feet before using and then again at least once a few days later. I leave the booties on for longer than the instructions, usually around two hours. It doesn’t burn or irritate my skin. A few days later the top layer of skin starts peeling all over. It’s REALLY gross looking so make sure you don’t need to show your feet for about two weeks! The results are amazing so it’s totally worth it! Calluses improve dramatically with one treatment but bad calluses may need a couple of treatments to go away.
Make sure to wait at least two weeks before using again. I’ve recommended to all my friends and family. Seems to work for all skin types." — Mostly Maven
@chastityst.cage on Instagram
A Makeup Eraser cloth that you can wash and reuse!
Promising review:
"I am amazed by this product. I would even say that this is life-altering! I have not had to buy makeup remover in three months and don't believe I will ever have to again!
When I used makeup remover, I felt like I could never get all of my makeup off and I had to rub my eyes quite a bit to get it off. Even after a lot of rubbing when using makeup remover I still would wake up the next morning with makeup residue from the previous day and I never felt I could completely get my makeup off. With Makeup Eraser, there is not one bit of makeup left!! It is like magic!!
Make sure you follow directions, you have to use warm water and use the correct side!" — Sprklbuz
A fast-acting fruit fly trapper because you're like, two seconds away from trying to find out if it's possible to fight a fruit fly
Promising review:
"Our home was infested with fruit flies. As a household of minimal fresh produce and a mostly nitrate-rich menu, we were confused and horrified when these tiny, evil bastards took over our house. These apple traps are LEGIT. Within an hour or less they had captured a good amount of flies.
I just bought more." — MotherofChaos
Debbie Meyer GreenBags that'll help keep your fruits and veggies fresh longer
The reviewer comparison
above is what two bananas — one kept in the bag and one didn't — looked like after four or five days! Each bag can be reused 8–10 times.Promising review:
"I am a big warehouse shopper and in the past often couldn’t eat all those berries or all that lettuce before they went bad. So I followed the directions and made sure the produce was dry
(lettuce, spinach, asparagus, and blueberries). For the lettuce and asparagus, saw a little condensation in the bag, so put a paper towel in the bag where moisture was accumulating. Two weeks later, the berries were almost as fresh as day one. Lettuce was still crisp and crunchy and only a few pieces of spinach were starting to wilt. Asparagus was crisp as well.
I would definitely recommend and will continue to try with other fruits and vegetables." — BAS
A hypoallergenic makeup brush shampoo to help make cleaning your beauty tools a much less dreadful task
This shampoo formula is cruelty-free and vegan! Promising review:
"After thorough, intensive scrubbing with dish soap, I thought I'd done an ok job on my brushes. FALSE! THIS! This magical, Hogwarts-crafted solution put any soap to shame. Minimal effort, incredible results. I had no idea my brushes could go back to their original color
. Best purchase ever." — AC
A fabulous lip-plumping gloss set for some seriously luscious lips
You'll get one lip plumper and one minty sleeping mask for your lips.Promising review: "
I loved this stuff, it was magic. The evening moisturizer was fabulous. It is the first plumper that actually works for me
. Will be buying more for gifts!!!!!" — Alexandra
"I discovered this product from TikTok and I had to give it a try. I tried the day lip plumper and within a few seconds, there was a subtle tingling/burning that lasted for a few minutes but as it occurred, the plumping started to happen! It made a noticeable difference and made my lips look like I had filler
! I'm obsessed!! — Amazon customer
A painless, mint-flavored teeth-whitening pen that'll give you results after the first use since this is obvi sorcery
Promising review:
"Hardly ever do I review but this time, sheesh! This product blew me away after only three uses! First off, it's easy to use! I've tried a ton of products for teeth-whitening and all have been either inconvenient to use, or make you wear a mouthguard, etc. This is a PEN/brush! Hold it like a writing pen and twist up for the solution, the solution feeds through onto the brush (which is actually the size of a tooth) and you just brushstroke on dry teeth as you are smiling! It dries on and you rinse off. Magical! I've seen a noticeable difference after only using this for three days!! My husband even said 'WOW, your teeth look amazingly white.' I'm a smoker/tea drinker/coffee drinker too
! I noticed the difference but never said a word to my husband about it, he's a firm believer that nothing like this ever works...LOL. Well, boy oh boy this product changed his mind instantly
! He already swiped my other pen and has been using it too. We see the difference and are very satisfied. What's even more awesome is the price! Remarkable difference and it lasts
! If I could give this 1,000 stars this would have earned 1,001, know what I mean?!" — Lisa Edwards
A rechargeable Finishing Touch electric razor to help get your legs oh, so smooth
Promising review:
"LOVE IT! This is now my favorite hair remover. It's so easy and comfortable to use, leaving my legs soft and smooth from top to bottom. There was no discomfort or irritation at all. Smoothly gliding around/over ankles, back of the knees, and blind curves. I have found using this is actually a relaxing experience." — Jez
A box of dye- and chlorine-free dishwasher detergent pods that work extra hard
Promising review:
"I wasn't expecting much when I bought these. I thought for sure it was another environmentally-safe product that would only do half the job. But, they are amazing and get the dishes clean with no residue. Well worth the money and so convenient.
I will be using these from now on." — TamiP
Some wart-removing pads to help get rid of any warts easy peasy
Promising review:
"I had a wart on my finger that I had been trying to get rid of for a while. I used all different kinds of freezing medicines and wart removers and ended up with this as a last resort before going to a doctor. These had my wart come off my finger within a week — no pain, literally just came off when I decided to change my bandage
. Amazing!!" — K Pic
An "Angry Mama" microwave cleaner that'll loosen up old food and stains
Promising review:
"This product is so amazing, I'm going to get one for all of my children. I am a teacher, and I let my students use my microwave. Usually it takes me half an hour of scrubbing after 31 students have made popcorn and heated up lunches. This time I used the product, and I literally spent less than a minute just wiping down the microwave!!!
I will now keep one in my classroom, and one at my home. A miracle product that actually does what it says, remarkable!!!" — Desiree Barlow
A plant-based cooking oil solidifier because pouring oil down your drain is no bueno
Promising review:
"Honestly I didn’t know if this would work, waiting for it to cool down made me nervous but once it was at room temperature, it was solid. It popped out of the fryer so nicely.
Worth every penny." — Emma
A bottle of nontoxic Sunny & Honey Carpet Miracle that'll help give your carpets the cleaning they have soooo needed
Promising review:
"Worth every penny. I’ve bought this product so many times now, I have it on auto-ship!
Saw the reviews and figured I’d give it a try. My cat likes to pee over the litter box and stained the brand-new carpet. I used this in my Bissell and it took all the stain and smell out!!! I’ll never use another cleaner.
" — Wendy
A bottle of Tend solution to put on after shaving or before waxing
Promising review:
"This stuff is AMAZING. You would never believe it, but it works wonders
. One of the worst parts of summer for me is razor burn and chafing/irritation, particularly at the beach when the hair follicles on my legs dry up from the salt water. This stuff prevents ALL of that. No bumps, no pain, nothing.
The best part? It doesn't matter when you put it on. Before you shave, after you shave, even when you're not shaving, going to the beach, getting back from the beach, etc. It just always works.
" — Claire
A tube of Grip Clean that'll break down and absorb grease, oil, ink, odors and more
Promising review:
"I work for the railroad and I am always getting my hands dirty! I could never seem to find anything that worked. Also, I live in Utah so when it starts getting cold, my hands dry out. Well, with Grip Clean that doesn’t happen! I have my co-workers coming to my locker asking to get some soap since the soap we have at work doesn't work as well as Grip Clean!
" — Nick
An anti nail-biting pen to keep your little one's hands out of their mouths
Super simple to use, just brush it onto their nails and it'll dry completely invisible with no smell or sheen. I work part time with children and so many parents adore this stuff. From parents of kindergarteners to parents of fifth graders, this stuff really works wonders.Promising review:
"So glad I bought this. My poor 3-year-old kept biting her nails so much they would bleed.
I applied this to her nails and she instantly stopped biting after constantly biting them day after day. I tried lemon juice, nail polish remover, Purell, bandaids. Nothing worked... then I got this in the mail. It only took one time for her to not even be tempted anymore. I highly recommend this!
" — Aurora
Some stain-removing spray that'll make you go "oh yeah! I forgot these socks were white
Puracy
is a family-owned small biz that specializes in effective, plant-based cleaning and personal care products, gentle enough to be used with newborn babies.Promising review:
"AMAZING STUFF! I could not get these scuffs off my white uniform scrubs. Washed it so many times with other stain removers, used the pencil removers, soaked it, scrubbed it, and nothing. But this stuff? Omg, I sprayed it, let it sit for almost eight hours then washed it, the stains are completely gone!!!
This is what made magic a thing, lol" — Nini N.
A pack of 36 acne patches because a pimple is NOT ruining our day babe!
Promising review:
"When I ordered this product, I admit, I didn't think it would work. I have adult acne and visit a dermatologist regularly, my chin area is especially bad. I used one the first night I received them. It's acne sorcery. I honestly could not believe it worked. Pimple gone overnight and a flat surface remained.
I do not know how they get this pimple magic to work but I am sold and have literally texted all the people in my life. It's complete magic! Do it, I promise you will be shocked!" — Heather L.
A Chi Thermal Care kit that includes shampoo, conditioner and the Beyoncé of serums
Okay so this is literally my like holy grail trio, I swear by this. My hair turns out so, so soft and silky
. It is seriously bone-straight and looks and feels soooo healthy
! And, my hair is NATURAL (other than the obvious blue dye); I haven't used relaxers or keratin treatments in over 10 years
. Now, I am by no means a hairstylist, and nothing tops their magical hands, but sweetieeeee, these products blow my mind
. This trio does what needs to be done, and like, I did it — I delivered these results. Nothing has ever made my hair look like this unless a stylist was styling my hair
. And when I step out of my house, you cannot tell me I'm not the most fabulous person in the world — I'm literally Beyoncé
. My hair flows and bounces as if I have a personal fan in front of me, and I CANNOT keep my hands out of my hair
. The shampoo and conditioner help get ALLLL the product buildup out of my hair and leave my hair feeling squeaky clean. Then, I add my serum (before blow-drying and again before straightening), and BAM — I'm flawless
. The combo of all three is just *chefs kiss*, and they help protect my hair from heat damage. If you want a magic wand to set everything off, invest in the Babyliss straightener
! My hairdresser uses it so I grabbed one too and now I always look like I just stepped out of the salon.
A firming eye cream with vitamin C, vitamin E, rose hip seed oil and hibiscus flower
Promising review:
"Incredible product! Still cannot believe what a difference it has made in the lines and wrinkles around my eyes. I use it twice a day and actually use it for my entire face and my neck. My skin feels so soft and lines are disappearing
." — Melissa
A rubber squeegee brush that'll rake up so much pet hair you could probably make a second dog out of the pile of fur. It's specially designed for carpet and attracts pet hair like a magnet. It also cleans windows, showers, and windshields and wipes away liquid spills on tile, concrete, or any hardwood surface with ease. This is what Hannah Montana meant by best of both worlds.
Promising review:
"So of course I saw this product on TikTok...and added it to the list of things that TikTok made me buy.
But I'm very glad that I did. I have a Siberian husky who sheds a LOT...and in all seasons. I use this on my carpet before vacuuming and it loosens up the hair so easily that my vacuum never got.
I never realized I had that much dog hair caked into my carpet until I used this!" — Alyssa Frey
A fungal nail renewal formula to help improve the appearance of that one discolored toe
This stuff will hydrate and exfoliate any brittle, damaged nails, help improve the appearance, anddddd reduce discoloration and thickness leaving you with some dramatic results. IDK about you, but I'm totally here for the drama in this case.Promising review
: “I tried EVERYTHING! I tried tree tea oil for years and various different products. Nothing worked. The reviews were so great on this that I decided to try to cure it one more time. But when you have had a condition for 35 years, you aren’t too hopeful! I followed the suggestions of some of the reviewers and cut my toenails (I only had it on my big toes) everywhere that the fungus was present. I started applying this gel, which is super easy to use. I swear to you that I noticed a difference after one application.
” — WIAPilot
A mouthguard and retainer cleaner that'll remove discoloration, stains, plaque, stubborn odors and tartar
You can use these tablets on your Invisalign, night guards, retainers, dentures, and more. Sooooo easy to use, just drop one of these tablets in some warm tap water with your retainer and *voila* this stuff does all the work.Promising review:
"I really loved this product. I am currently waiting for a new Invisalign set. My old Invisalign needed to be cleaned. I read the reviews and decided to purchase. OMG it worked! There was a fresh taste and they were clean. I wished I had found this product sooner.
I did let them soak overnight only because I had been wearing them for the last four months. Nothing happened to Invisalign; there was no weakness or anything. Just very clean and fresh. If I could have given the product 10 stars, I would have.
" — Lisa R.
A bottle of Rain-X Original Windshield Treatment to help improve driving visibility and wiper blade performance in wet weather
Readers also use this to keep their eyeglasses from fogging! Promising review:
"I had a cheap, untempered windshield that was awful in the rain. A friend of mine from college recommended Rain-X and I was shocked at the difference.
I applied it with a soft rag and sat there wondering if it was even on properly. I trusted the system and then later that night took my car out for a drive; it rained while I was out and the difference was instantly noticeable. Before, when using my wipers, streaks would obscure my view so much that any lights would make driving in the rain hard. Now, the droplets don't smear and smaller ones sometimes just roll off
. It's pretty great." — Alison J. Gong
A plant-based dry shampoo made from fulvic acid and rice and tapioca powders that'll absorb oil
Act + Acre is a woman-owned small biz based in NYC that apecializes in dry shampoo that is cruelty-free and made without talc, aluminum, alcohol, aerosols, parabens, phthalates, gluten, and fragrances.Promising review:
"Wow!! This is an absolutely amazing product. As someone who only buys cruelty-free items and has 90% plant-based beauty products, I’ve been through my fair share of dry shampoos in search of a good one. The bottle seems small upon receiving it, but WOW, a small amount goes so far. It’s so light in my hair that I don’t even feel like I’ve got it on. Super effective, a gentle scent that isn’t overpowering, but greatly refreshing.
If you’re looking for a plant-based dry shampoo, I highly recommend this. The effectiveness, lasting power, and scent are all better than other brands I’ve tried." — Jocelyn Wendt