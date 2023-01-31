28 TikTok-Famous Products To Help Give Your Home A Makeover In 2023

Popular items from this list:
The Pink Stuff cleaning paste you can use to clean basically anything in your home
Promising review:
"My three year old recently decided to channel his inner Van Gogh on our stairwell wall, and red crayon was EVERYWHERE. I tried every possible cleaning solution, and nothing was getting it off. I heard about the Pink Stuff on TikTok and decided it was worth a shot. This stuff is a miracle worker! With a sponge and some elbow grease, I was able to remove all the crayon within 10 minutes.
There’s absolutely no trace of the crayon left, and it didn’t ruin my paint! One thing to note – it seems to work better on certain colors than others. I recently used it to try and remove blue crayon from our white art table, and while it got most of the blue off, there’s definitely still a faint stain where the crayon used to be. But hey, it’s worlds better than before!" —Casey Blaine
A create-your-own countertop kit
Promising review:
"I hated my stock builder counters, a horrible washed out mustard color. Unfortunately, I didn’t have enough money to get the real marble counters that I covet. I found this product on TikTok and was immediately intrigued!
Of course, I had to purchase it. I bought the 2-pack because the per the instructions, I wouldn’t have enough to cover all of my counters. The process took 2 days with the waiting between application, but it was extremely easy to use.
I’m giving it 5 stars because of ease of applying, appearance, and the fact that it changes the whole look of my kitchen!" —Amazon customer
A fabric defuzzer that works to remove any unwanted fuzzies
The battery-operated model does need two AA batteries
to work!Promising reviews:
"This is a great TikTok buy! It's a really fun and easy way to clean the lint off of anything. The cleaning is also very simple. It might slow down sometimes when I do a big piece of cloth, which mean that the spinning blade has lint tangled around it. You can remove that with tweezers. It’s really easy and satisfying. All-in-all, it's a great buy." —Edita
"This is amazing!!! I have a chair that when my cats were kittens, they shredded. It was brand new, and they destroyed it within 6 months.
I live alone and no one ever comes over, so I just deal with the chair with dreams of reupholstering it someday. I've seen articles for defuzzers but never used one and always thought they were for sweaters or things that have just balled up, not that had entire threads ripped out. A few days ago I saw someone's review for this one, used on loose threads, so I immediately bought it. It arrived today, and I used scissors to trim the threads. It was so easy to use and did an amazing job! I spent probably 90 minutes total doing my entire oversized chair and then spot cleaned it. It looks brand new! I have my awesome chair back!
I almost donated this chair a hundred times over the last four years but didn't want to part with it. Now I'm so glad I didn't. $12 and less than two hours of my time, and my favorite chair is restored. I'm so happy!!" —StormyMorning
Some window mosaic film
The film sticks with static cling, so it can be removed very easily and won't leave behind any residue. Plus, it blocks out 96% of UV rays, which will protect you and your home from being directly exposed to sunlight. It is also heat controlling, which means it will keep your home warmer in the winter and cooler in the summer.Promising review:"Honestly, TikTok made me buy this, and I am not disappointed
. It’s beautiful and better than anticipated. Although it is possible to apply it alone, I highly recommend two people. The peeling and spraying and placing and squeegeeing is much easier with two people." —Itsxbritt
A Bissell multipurpose portable cleaner for couches, rugs, stairs, car seats and more
Promising review:
"I saw this on TikTok, and our toddler has turned our apartment in such a dirty place.
Stains everywhere! Our sofa was in such bad condition (which we only got it two years ago) that we were thinking of getting a new one. We decided to try this, and it is a miracle worker.
I’m so glad we bought this. It’s worth every penny!" —shahzad mahmood
Some under-cabinet lights that will help illuminate your kitchen and make it look and feel brighter
Promising review:
"I've been complaining for two years about the crappy lighting we have in the kitchen. I saw these on TikTok and knew I had to have them. They're SUPER bright, which is exactly what I wanted. So easy to install. Just cleaned under the cabinets really quick, peel, and stick!" —Tehryn & Alex VanSickle
Or a battery-operated motion sensor light
See it in action on TikTok here
.
It comes with a rechargeable battery that can last three months in auto mode (or 33 hours of use). It is also detachable, so you can take the light out and recharge easily.Promising review:
"TikTok made me buy it! (I know, insert eye roll.) I recently bought a '90s home with terrible lighting. I have cherry cabinets and just wasn’t getting enough light when cooking. I purchased one to see what I thought, and I love this thing! I will be ordering three more to get under each section of cabinets. Surprisingly, the charge is holding well. I haven’t had to recharge going on two weeks now, and it’s just as bright as day 1.
" —Danielle
Grandma's Secret, which will not stay a secret for long
Promising review:
"I saw this on a TikTok video after I just so happened to get grease stains on my brand-new shirt that didn’t come out after washing. I decided to try it, because I’ve never been able to successfully get grease stains out of anything, especially after I had already washed and dried it. I applied a little bit to each stain, and then I used a wet toothbrush to scrub it a little bit. I let it sit for about 10 minutes, washed it, dried it, and the stains had vanished!!! This stuff is amazing and so easy to use. I highly recommend!" —Alyssa
A Govee smart floor standing lamp about to light up your life (and home)
See it in action on TikTok here
.Promising review:
"Bought this light because I thought it was cool, but it is more than that! I use it every day, and it has many colors and patterns to choose from. The thing I love the most is you can set up times for it to come on and turn off. You can set how bright you want it, so I had it turned on with a dimmed light to help me wake up in early mornings." —Rueben Thao
A Go Hang It! picture hanging and leveling kit specifically designed to make hanging picture frames and wall art a breeze
See it in action on TikTok here
!
Go Hang it! is a small business that created this kit to help making hanging saw-tooth and wire picture frames easily with zero measuring. There are two magnetic keys you stick into the hangers on the back of your picture frames and then put up on the wall exactly where you want. It will leave a small indentation so you know exactly where to put your nails. And if you have a frame with a wire hanger, it also works. You can see exactly how it works in this TikTok here
. Plus, there's an included level to make sure the pictures are even. The kit also incudes 85 pieces of picture-hanging hardware. Promising review:
"I moved to my apartment a few months ago and haven’t hung anything because it is difficult/annoying to do my myself without it being crooked. Walls are plaster, so if I measure incorrectly and make nail holes, it is a pain to fix. I saw this product on TikTok (of all places) and immediately purchased. The day it arrived, I hung a mirror perfectly!
I love that it has the attached kit, so when I want to hang something everything is in one place. Super easy to use and absolutely worth every dollar." —Amazon customer
A stainless steel cleaner made with natural coconut oil to clean, polish and protect your sink
Plus, it comes with a microfiber cleaning cloth! Promising review:
"I saw this on a TikTok and checked it out. I didn’t want to pay that much for it, but no other product I’ve used has worked. I am so glad I did!! My stainless-steel appliances look brand new again!
I am so happy to walk in the kitchen and not see little fingerprints and smudges all over everything. Totally recommend!" —Molly
A plush bed frame handcrafted with foam you simply slide onto your box frame to transform it into a platform bed
See it in action on TikTok here
. Soft Frame
is a woman-owned small business creating handmade bed frames and daybed slips. A box frame is required and not included, but here's a great option
, if you need one. You can add the height of your bed frame in the customization box. Promising review:
"I was looking online for months after moving trying to find a new bed frame. I wanted my bed to look and feel like a cloud without having just a mattress on the floor. Happy I finally found something unique, affordable, and was able to support a small local business. I absolutely love my bed frame, it came in no time and just as described. Would highly recommend! Thank you so much!" —violet modesty
A peel-and-stick faux-gel tile backsplash to give your kitchen the upgrade it needs
Promising review:
"This is a must-buy! I have a small kitchen in my apartment. I brought three. If it's too many, you can return them. It makes a whole difference. I wish I knew about this a year ago. Thanks TikTok!" —Jenece Brown
A mold and mildew removal gel to easily remove the gross buildup in the corners of your shower
Promising review:
"I tried EVERYTHING to clean the dark spots on the tub and nothing worked. I even tried soaking bleach on towels and leaving it overnight. I found this product I think on TikTok (I know they got me🤣), and it WORKED!!!" —SJD910
A FURemover squeegee that works to remove pet and human hair from deep in your carpet
The broom is made with 100% natural rubber that attracts hair. It can be used on carpets, rugs, hardwood, and linoleum.Promising review:
"I saw this on TikTok and thought it was worth a shot. I have two dogs and a cat. Being one with a dust and dander allergy, I have to vacuum often, but the vacuum can’t always get in deep enough. This actually works, and I was shocked at how well it does.
I brush the carpet a few times and vacuum it up and the carpet even looks better!! I highly recommend this to everyone — especially pet owners." —Theo Ackerman
A marble self-adhesive film to make every surface look fancier
See it in action on TikTok here
.
The film is made from vinyl/PVC film and is water-resistant. To apply, you cut the film to the size you need, remove the backing paper, put it on any dry and flat surface using a D-C-Fix smoother
, and it will look as good as new. Promising review:
"Wow!!! I can't believe how much this brightened up our bathroom!! The paper is very thick and seems very durable!! It looks beautiful! It is mostly easy to install. Just takes some patience. I watched videos on how other people did it first before attempting it myself which I think really helped!! Using a blow-dryer to smooth it on helps prevent bubbles from getting caught underneath the paper. This cheap update made such a difference!!!"—Anna F.
A set of NoNo Brackets, which are actually curtain rod brackets specifically designed to be mounted to your existing blinds
Promising reviews:
"Saw this on a TikTok hack. Perfect for renters. Worked great and easy to install." —Jennie R Trujillo
"This bracket is awesome and was extremely easy to install. We were able to hang curtains over our vertical blinds in just a few minutes and didn't even need any tools. Great product!!!" —Amazon Customer
A set of amber soap dispensers
Promising review
: "Excellent quality, very sturdy, thick amber glass...not cheap hardware! Love it! I put my toothpaste and mouthwash in them. TikTok made me do it! 😆" —WeeZie
A Rubbermaid power scrubbing brush designed with stiff bristles to scrub built-up gunk
Promising review
: "You need one. Seriously. Saw this brush multiple times on TIkTok. It sold me. When I got it, I went into clean mode and the darn thing is just amazing.
You'll love it. It's so sturdy and works very well." —Kristin Haadsma
Garage magnets meant to make your current garage door look like a fancy-schmancy carriage door
And you can easily take them off if you move! Plus, if you really want to complete the look, you can also add some magnetic windows
to the top (like the picture above shows). Promising review:
"I saw this product on TikTok, and it got my curiosity so I had to try them. I was very surprised at how sturdy these metal accents are, and they look real. I found them to be very easy to place on and take off the garage door because they're magnetic. I would recommend this product. I think they're realistic looking and a fun way to dress up the garage door
." —Paige
A stain- and odor-eliminating spray that provides a quick one-two punch
Rocco & Roxie
is a family-owned small business that offers pet supplies, from cleaners, to treats, grooming tools, toys, and more.Promising review:
"I think this review may have come through TikTok to buy, but it works wonders. This works great even for old stains! Highly recommend!" —Leigh Helsel
A flat outlet plug to help you eliminate the clutter and eyesores in the mess of cords around your plugs
Promising review:
"I saw this while randomly swiping through TikTok one day. As soon as I saw it, I immediately went to Amazon to find it. We have an electric fireplace that is centered on our wall. Unfortunately, the plug/outlet is not (about 1 foot over). It has driven my wife and I crazy that there was a plug strung along the wall. This took seconds to install. Love it!" —Alex Soper
A set of two adhesive shelves reviewers confirm are super sturdy and can hold a surprising amount of weight
Promising review:
"I saw these shelves on TikTok and really wanted to try them out, as I have no shelves in my shower. The adhesion is impressive — they’ve stayed sticking for the past two weeks with no sign of letting up, and are holding about four bottles of products on each of the two racks I have hanging
. I thought for sure they would fall after showering or something, but they have stayed strong and held up. I’m so impressed! I’m sure I will purchase more in the future. Super duper easy to install, they look beautiful and modern, and give my bathroom a totally different vibe
. It’s so nice to have a product like this available!! Thank you!" —Sara B
A touchless stationary vacuum here to revolutionize the way you sweep
An indicator light will turn on to let you know that the canister is full, and then you can remove the canister and dump the debris in the trash.Promising review:
"I saw it on Tiktok and knew I had to have one. I hate cleaning but get annoyed with the clumps of dog hair and bits of things on my kitchen floor. I usually just vacuum my tile with the vacuum, which is a pain. This thing is so easy to just sweep things into, and it sucks them right up.
Sure, it's more expensive than my actual vacuum, but I've only had it three days and have used it two times." —Amazon customer
A cable cord-concealing box to upgrade your living room
Promising review
: "I bought it because I saw a woman on TikTok showcase something similar like this on her page
(on how to keep a home tidy) and I was like I HAD to buy! It’s wonderful! I have ALWAYS hated seeing all the clutter of cords stick out from cord extenders and having this makes my small place look cleaner and organized!
I would recommend this for anyone!" —Chidi
An Erase-A-Hole putty here to ensure you can get your security deposit back
Promising review:
"Recommended off TikTok and I love. I didn’t realize how many holes were in the walls until I got this product! Easy to use and good filling. Much better than a tub of spackle for small fixes." —Leigh Helsel
A soft runner capable of adding some life to your kitchen and giving you a soft place to stand
See it in action on TikTok here
. Promising review:
"This rug is amazing. It’s soft, washable, stays down, super cute. Just FYI — the tag in the rug says it should be washed in a commercial machine. I haven’t needed to wash it yet because it have a carpet shampooed and anything that’s spilled on it so far just wipes off." —Nadia
And a transforming office perfect for anyone who lives in a tiny apartment or home
See it in action on TikTok here
.
Expand Furniture is a small business specializing in space-saving furniture, including expanding tables, hidden beds, and modular seating. Most products are in stock and ready to ship. Promising review:
"I’ve had this desk for a couple of weeks, and it’s great in my studio apartment. I tuck it away on weekends beside my couch and use the desk both with the chair and a standing desk that I put on top.
I’m happy with this purchase, having extra storage built-in and that it’s on wheels to easily put away." — JESSICA H.