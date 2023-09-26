If You Always Run Out Of Room When Packing For Trips, Try These 27 Travel Products

Popular items from this list:
- A wheeled carry-on bag if you have no intention of paying for a checked bag but still need to make the most of the space you have available
- Or a durable travel backpack that is, quite possibly, the perfect personal item thanks to its waterproof design
- A travel wallet for a sensible and stylish way to carry all your important documents.
HuffPost receives a share from retailers on this page, Prices and availability are subject to change.
A wheeled carry-on bag if you have no intention of paying for a checked bag
Now you won't even have to pull your suitcase outta the overhead!Promising review
: "If you are a consultant and struggle carrying big carry-ons. This is a perfect one for you. I love this purchase!!! Lightweight. Enough space for 1–3 days of travel. Thank you!" —SS
Or a durable travel backpack that is the perfect personal item
This is super roomy, zips completely open (like a suitcase — so it's easy to find what you need), has plenty of pockets (including one for shoes and a separate wet bag!), and a strap that slides down over your luggage handle for easy transport.Promising reviews: "
I bought this backpack for work. It's the BEST backpack I've ever used. I needed one with several pockets and not too big or heavy. I found that with this backpack, I can fill it and still have room!
There's even a shoe and clothing compartment for traveling! The straps are just wide enough to stay on your shoulders especially with the snap straps in front. I also love the color, and it's true to the picture color. If you're looking for lightweight with tons of pockets, this is what you need!" —Kelly Miller
"This is a perfect size backpack for traveling on a plane as your personal item, especially to international destinations. You could fit rolled-up clothes in here for another week
, and it has a very handy shoe bag and tons of places for your electronics. This will be an excellent addition to my carry-on suitcase. Best purchase all year.
I consider myself an expert on travel bags. I have way too many. It’s smaller than it looks but so roomy." —AP
A digital luggage scale to help you pack the essentials
Promising review:
"Buy this if you travel a lot. I travel with scuba dive gear and this saved me from going over the weight limit both going to the island and returning.
I was a hero with my friends. They had no idea how much their bags weighed. I helped them too from going over their weight limit. It's easy to use and worth the money." —Kindle Customer
A travel wallet to carry all your important documents
This RFID-blocking wallet has a passport pocket, boarding pass compartment, three credit card slots, an ID slot, a slim card pouch, a slim pocket, a ticket slot, a cellphone pouch, a zippered coin pocket, a key holder, and a pen holder. Promising review:
"This wallet is durable, chic, and spacious. The lining is very soft and feels expensive. From the design to the material to the zippers and snaps, it's well made. I ordered it in rose gold, and it's a beautiful color. I travel frequently and love the boarding pass pocket.
I recommended it to my sister and mom, who also love theirs! They ordered in yellow and bronze and were also happy with the color." —Brianna graham
A set of packing cubes you'll soon wonder how you ever traveled without
Promising review:
"I travel frequently and travel light. My luggage is usually limited to a backpack that slides under the airline seat. For a two-week European cruise, I added a carry-on rolling suitcase. I've used these packing cubes twice so far, and I am hooked. One cube holds everything (including clothing) I take on a three-night trip
. The cube slides into my pack, saving massive amounts of room, and everything is easy to find during travel and at the hotel. Taking out one cube and unzipping is much better than digging through a pack!
I will never leave home without these!" —Gura
Or some vacuum storage bags when you're a serial over-packer...
BuzzFeed Shopping writer Jasmin Sandal says:
"I swear by these bad boys not only for general storage purposes, but also if I know I'm going to be traveling for an extended period of time. As someone who tends to pack for every eventuality (who doesn't like to be prepared?!) I have learned that it's better to travel with them than without — especially since it's more or less a guarantee that my clothes are gonna take up a ~substantial~ amount of room in my suitcase.
And if I can use something that's gonna shrink the size of my bulky hoodies and/or big tees in order for me to create more space, I'm sure as heck gonna do it. Plus, the satisfaction is indeed guaranteed because when you see those chunky layers flatten into a pancake...it's just *chef's kiss*
."Promising review: "
I've used these bags before, and they are so helpful. Even used the medium one for travel, and I have tons of extra suitcase room.The clothes don't come out wrinkled at all as long as you fold them nicely before placing in the bag
, then the air sucks out, keeping them safe and sound and very compact. Arrived on time, would use this seller again." —Susie Kochsmeier
A Kindle for bookworms who keep up with their reading habit while on vacation
It has a 300-ppi high-resolution display, an adjustable front light, and dark mode. The battery can last up to six weeks on a single charge and it offers 16 GB for storing thousands of books.BuzzFeed Shopping editor Maitland Quitmeyer says: "
I never thought I'd be an e-reader person, but living in a New York apartment with limited bookshelves changed my ways. I love love (love love love) my Kindle — especially for easily borrowing library books, squeezing in a few chapters on a subway ride, and of course traveling. I lit'rally read 10 times as much with a Kindle in my life."Promising review:
"I was so skeptical about switching from actual books to the Kindle but I have loved it!!! It’s so much more convenient to read and travels well. I’ve only had it like two weeks and have only charged it once
(have read three books)!! Its battery life is amazing." —Haley
A slim and packable Trtl neck pillow
The Trtl pillow is adjustable — you wrap the pillow around your neck and secure it with Velcro, and if you find it's too loose, just make it a bit tighter! I've truly never slept better on a plane than with this pillow.Promising review
: "WOW! Literally life changing; used it on my 11-hr flight to and from Norway to SF and I usually can never sleep on planes, but this did the trick! It’s also super packable and doesn’t take up too much space!
" —Julie Cox
An amazingly compact travel stroller
The stroller is supposed to accommodate kids from 6 months up to 55 pounds (approx. 4 years old).Promising review:
"This stroller is great! So cool looking, too. I constantly have moms coming up to me asking where I got this! So easy to fold, so light, andbarely takes any space
in my trunk.We took it on a flight, and the flight attendants recognized the stroller and told me that I can just wheel the baby on and put the stroller in the overhead bin. I wish I had gotten this stroller with my oldest, but I was being cheap. This stroller is so worth the money.
I regret not getting it sooner! But at least my youngest can enjoy it." —Nai Len
A set of TSA-approved silicone travel bottles
These BPA-free bottles feature a leakproof design so you won't have to worry about messy spills. Each silicone bottle also has the capacity printed on it for TSA purposes! You get four bottles, four jars, and two spray bottles. It also comes with two scoopers to use with the jars, a funnel for transferring liquids, a clear travel bag, a set of labels, and a cleaning brush.Promising review
: "This little set is perfect for your travel toiletries.
Instead of paying $3 for those little travel bottles, you can fill your favorite products in these. The taller tubes are silicone and easy to fill. For the circular containers, I used the little scooper to fill them. I didn't use the spray bottles this trip, but I did use everything else, and I'm happy to say nothing leaked. Easy to clean after use as well.
" —Nicole
Or a waterproof toiletry bag designed to hold tons of stuff
Promising review:
"I. Love. This. Bag. Seriously, I had a cheap toiletry bag from Target that essentially did the same thing, only way worse. It was too small; the hook didn't rotate so you could only hang it at an angle, if anything ever leaked; it would seep right through the bag, etc. But THIS bag has NONE of those issues! It fits everything I need and then some, meaning I don't have to skimp on my 10-step Korean skincare routine when I travel anymore. It never leaks.And I love that the hook swivels so you can hang it anywhere, and your stuff hangs perfectly.
I also love the handle and the overall flatter shape. It makes it so easy to travel with! Cannot recommend this bag enough." —KaiEli
OR a set of magnetic Cadence containers for storing toiletries
Cadence
is an AAPI woman-owned small business that was founded by Steph Hon with the goal of eliminating single-use travel-sized plastics. The containers are made from recycled ocean-bound plastic. BuzzFeed Shopping editor Abby Kass is a fan:
"I recently got a set of four of these, and, wow, I love them so much. I used them on a six-day trip recently, and they were perfect. I customized the label so I knew which one was my shampoo vs. conditioner and did a general label for any other things I wanted to bring along. They do hold a surprising amount.
According to the brand, they hold approximately one to two weeks of skincare products, more than two weeks' worth of serum, two to three days' worth of haircare, and more than 15 tablets (for medicine and such). And while two to three days worth of haircare might not seem like enough, I found it held more than that for me, but I also don't wash my hair every single day. They were small enough to slip right into my toiletries bag and go through TSA with no problem. The container was easy to open in the shower (even with wet hands), and I had no leakage from them (like I did from my face wash bottle that will not be making the trip with me next time. SMH).
These are an incredibly useful tool anyone who travels will want in their luggage."
A collapsible water bottle
Promising review:
"Great water bottle for travel. It is durable, compact when not in use, and versatile.
One of the main reasons I like this collapsible bottle over others is the sliding band on it. It allows you to hold it firmly without squeezing the bottle and squirting the contents out of the top and all over the place. I bought mine, and a friend liked it so much that she bought one." —Vivian
And if you can't survive without caffeine, a collapsible coffee cup
It's also microwave-safe! Note that the 12-ounce size does not include a straw, but both the 16-ounce and 24-ounce sizes do.Stojo
is a small biz founded by three New York dads who wanted a better way to get their convenient coffee fix without all the waste. Now they make stylish collapsible essentials in a variety of sizes and colors, including bottles and food storage containers.BuzzFeed Shopping writer Danielle Healy has this and loves it. She says
: "This is of the first zero-waste swaps I made and I've never looked back. If you buy to-go coffee – whether you're jet-setting or just grabbing a mid-day pick-me-up — this cup is a must-have
. So long as you remember to bring it, it's all the convenience of to-go coffee with none of the waste. It's leakproof and, when you're all done, it collapses down teeny tiny and can be tossed back in your bag. Oh! And it comes with a straw, so all you iced coffee lovers can get in on the action, too."
A space-saving laundry bag
Just stuff them in and squeeze to release the extra air!Promising review:
"As a frequent traveler, this bag has been great for packing dirty laundry on the return trip home. It will hold much more than I usually put in it and compresses nicely in the suitcase
. I toss it in the washer along with the clothes, and it has held up for well over a year now." —CC
A travel pill organizer
Promising review
: "I take a daily medication and I like to keep vitamins, supplements, and emergency meds like fever reducer and upset stomach relief with me when I travel. This is compact, feels sturdy, and holds more than I anticipated
." —hw65
Elizabeth Lilly / BuzzFeed
A pocket-sized, refillable travel perfume atomizer
BuzzFeed Shopping editor Elizabeth Lily says:
"^ That's me pumping my signature perfume into one of these travel atomizers I've been using for about a year. As the reviewer down below mentions, it's great to just throw in your purse on the reg for a fragrance re-up throughout the day. As you can see, it's about the size of my thumb and therefore takes up very little room. Plus! It's smaller than most rollerball travel fragrances you can pick up. This first one is working so well, that I just have the other three in storage. But if this one bites the dust this summer during travels, I'll be OK about digging into my stores to use one of the remaining three...especially at this price point."Promising review:
"I bought these due to traveling a lot for work and needing to cut down on the size of things in my carry-on bag for flying. I can bring four different perfumes now instead of one big one. They’re super easy to fill and haven’t leaked so far, but I keep them in a sandwich baggie while traveling just in case. I would 100% buy them again." —Emily
A small jewelry case with enough space for your daily wear items
Promising review:
"I travel a lot for work, and this jewelry box has everything I was looking for! It’s a nice small size and has plenty of storage for necklaces, rings, earrings, bracelets, and even a watch! Very good quality, and I love the color. Highly recommend!!" —Morgan
A pack of laundry soap sheets
Promising review:
"This came SO in handy during my vacation to Europe! I was making lots of different stops at places with different types of weather. With these laundry soap sheets I was able to wash my clothes in the sink — letting me pack just the right amount of clothes for all the different places I went." —Katie Fujarski
A genius hanging packing cube
Plus, it has a zipper compartment at the bottom you can put all your dirty clothes in, so they don't get mixed together and you end up just washing everything when you get home (bc that's usually what happens to me).Promising review:
"I just love it. I travel a lot. Now I don’t have to hang anything up but my organizer. I can see what I pack and where everything is. Just love it. I can fit easy seven days' worth of outfits and three pairs of shoes in a carry-on suitcase.
Just great." —Amazon customer
Or a carry-on garment bag
It also has multiple interior pockets for matching accessories or any other odds and ends you need to store.Promising review:
"I recently purchased this bag to be able to accommodate a couple of suits for business trips without having to check a large garment bag. This worked perfectly! It was easy to pack, I had no issues placing it in the overhead bins, and my suits were in great condition when I unpacked at the hotel. Overall, it's a great value." —PSTEENSON
A travel umbrella
Promising review
: "This is the best travel umbrella I’ve ever owned! It’s very easy to open and close one-handed with the push button. It’s very sturdy and fits nicely in a carry-on or backpack." —C.J.
A three-piece luggage set
These suitcases have TSA-approved locks, 360-degree wheels, interior mesh pockets, and telescoping handles.Promising review:
"My family travels internationally, which means lots of airplane transfers, rail, ferry loading and unloading. Each member has their own set. Only one cosmetic scuff has appeared. About to order another set for my mother as we are taking her to London, Scotland, and Ireland for the holidays. We rarely use the middle size. The small size we carry on, and the largest size we check. Very pleased with maneuvering and durability of wheels on various rough surfaces.
The retractable handle makes for easy storage on ferries and railway. We’ve had zero issues with locking mechanism. We are a family of four with kids ages 8 and 12." —ChiefLaughALot
A shoe bag that'll hold a few pairs if you're always questioning how to fit 'em all
Promising review:
"You can totally fit three pairs of shoes in this! (Size 6.5 female shoe, fit heels, wedges, and sandals.) I bought two and will absolutely be buying more for my husband. 10/10 would recommend! I travel frequently, and I always overpack; this helped cut down space and stress immensely!
" —Taylor
A packing checklist to replace that feeling of panic with calm
Promising review:
"So helpful! I travel a lot, and so does my husband, and this pad makes packing so much easier and stress-free.
The list is quite extensive; while I probably will never need to pack all of it for one trip, it covers everything for a business trip or a pleasure trip. I don't worry about what I forgot to pack anymore.
Use a pencil, erase it when done, and one sheet will last 3–4 trips." —Cktine
A mini lightweight flat iron that is truly the perfect size for traveling
It also comes with a heat-resistant pouch for easy carrying!Promising review:
"This fits perfectly in my toiletries travel bag that I take with me as a flight attendant. Anything that comes in small size and still works well is perfect for me." —Kathy S
A retractable lint roller
Promising review:
"I love that this lint roller has a close option to prevent it from picking up everything in my bag and wasting papers. It's such a nice size that I keep one in my work bag and one in my travel bag and it doesn't take up any space!" —Kehad
A fold-up duffel
It folds into a tiny pouch when not in use, is tear and water resistant, and even has a separate side pocket for shoes. There's also a side strap that slides easily over your roller luggage handle.Promising review:
"We bought this to take with us when we visited our daughter who is studying abroad for four months. We figured she would not have enough room in her luggage when it was time to come home. Folded up, this bag was so compact and lightweight it took up almost no room in our own luggage for the trip over. Then, sure enough, she had a ton of clothes and shoes to send home with us and packed this bag full. We checked the bag and it made it through two international flights without a scratch. The BEST feature is the side strap that allows you to slide it over the handle of a rolling suitcase so you don't have to carry it. This is probably the most practical and the best-value item I have purchased in years.
" —Tosa Mom