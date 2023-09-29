29 Overachieving Products Reviewers Say They’ll Use 'Forever'

Popular items from this list:
- A bottle of Feed-N-Wax wood polish and conditioner that’ll not only enhance your floor’s and furniture’s glow, but will also layer them with a protective coating of carnauba wax and beeswax
- A splurge-worthy reparative K18 leave-in hair mask with biotech-powered peptides if you need help with damage caused by bleach, color or heat
- A shoe stretch spray to soften and stretch tight-fitting shoes as you walk in them
HuffPost and its publishing partners receive a share from retailers on this page. Prices and availability are subject to change.
A garbage guard if you've ever opened your trash can and were welcomed by a host of pests
A water-based instant carpet spot remover because all of life's little messes should be quick and easy to clean
A reparative K-beauty snail mucin essence with a hydrating and hypoallergenic formula
An anti-bacterial butt acne-clearing lotion made with tea tree oil to help prevent breakouts
A curly hair children's leave-in detangling conditioner made with jojoba oil, vitamin B5 and plum seed oil
Or a more inexpensive in-shower hair protein treatment that some reviewers swear is just as good
A rejuvenating eye cream because its vegan ingredients absorb quickly into the skin to help start the process of brightening and lifting your under-eye area
A jetted tub cleaner scientifically engineered to get all the yuck from soap and body oil buildup out of your tub's jets in 15 minutes!
A six-pack of Affresh dishwasher cleaner tablets so you don't risk limescale and mineral buildup affecting your dishwasher's performance
A bottle of Wet & Forget shower cleaner because no one wants to scrub their bathtub clean
A pair of reusable nipple pasties for those 'fits you just don't wanna wear an uncomfortable bra with
An exfoliating glove to help you bring the spa experience home
A vegan rice water shampoo bar if you're looking for something that'll be kind to your curls and the planet
Soft chew allergy supplements that'll help your itchy pup stop scratching due to skin, seasonal or environmental allergy issues
The Pink Stuff cleaning paste because no sticky saucepans, streaky stainless steel or gunked-up glass shall prosper against you or this versatile and easy-to-use cleaner
A long-lasting mascara formulated to give you bold and intense lashes even you will think are falsies
A 15-pack of cold sore healing patches containing hydrocolloid that'll help your skin heal faster
A reusable pet hair remover so good you might not recognize your couch after just one use!
A bottle of natural nail and cuticle repair oil for softer cuticles and stronger nails when used daily
A clinical-strength Secret deodorant because it provides 72 hours of sweat and odor protection
A fan-fave Elizavecca pore control serum that works to restore your skin's moisture balance while leaving it feeling soft and smooth
Some deep-reaching ergonomic "flossing toothbrushes" with dual-layered flossing bristles for getting deep into the grooves of your teeth and gums
Super concentrated eco-friendly detergent sheets if you're tired of lugging around huge, messy bottles filled with detergent that doesn't even get the stains out of your clothes
A bottle of dandruff shampoo formulated with ketoconazole so you can find relief from flaking, scaling and itching
An extreme hold tinted eyebrow gel that'll not only help you create the perfect brow shape, but also help you keep that shape for up to 16 hours
A toilet tank cleaner with a citric acid formula that works to remove hard-water deposits and other stains in your toilet tank without any elbow grease