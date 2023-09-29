ShoppingBeauty hair carePersonal Care

29 Overachieving Products Reviewers Say They’ll Use 'Forever'

You'll probably use these beauty, home and problem-solving products forever, too.
Taylor Steele
A wood cleaner and protectant, hair treatment and shoe stretch spray.
HuffPost and its publishing partners receive a share from retailers on this page. Prices and availability are subject to change.

1
A garbage guard if you've ever opened your trash can and were welcomed by a host of pests
It not only kills insects, but also prevents future infestations. And don't worry, it's completely odorless (though I can't say that about your trash).

Promising review: "We had flies everywhere: outside, in the house, in the garage. But primarily in our outdoor trash cans! Consistently had maggots on trash day. So gross. Bought these and thoroughly washed inside of our trash can before installing, and our fly problem has been gone since. No reappearance. Amazing! I will forever keep this product stocked in my garage." — Brooke Williams
$9.99 at Amazon
2
A water-based instant carpet spot remover because all of life's little messes should be quick and easy to clean
Promising review: "I was blown away by how it took stains out that I had tried for months to remove. I’m a forever user!!" — tiffmmc
$6.65 at Amazon
3
A reparative K-beauty snail mucin essence with a hydrating and hypoallergenic formula
Promising review: "I saw this product on TikTok. I was skeptical but decided to go ahead and give it a shot. I’ll be 42 this month, and I’ve noticed small fine lines starting to show around my eyes. I’m in total awe of the improvement I already see in my skin. My pores appear smaller, my fine lines seem to be fading, and I had a nurse at the hospital tell me that I’m glowing. All skepticism is gone. I will be using this product forever!" — Ieti Teo
$16.90 at Amazon
4
An anti-bacterial butt acne-clearing lotion made with tea tree oil to help prevent breakouts
Promising review: "I’ve been using this product for about a month and a half now. I struggled really badly with breakouts. Nothing worked. Really didn’t think this would work. And boy was I wrong! I’m completely clear and haven’t struggled since using this! I started to clear up about two weeks into using it. Just ordered my second bottle for when my first is gone! Will forever use! 10/10!!!" — Kelsey
$24.99 at Amazon
5
A curly hair children's leave-in detangling conditioner made with jojoba oil, vitamin B5 and plum seed oil
Promising review: "I have been struggling with my toddler’s super curly hair. (my hair is hopelessly straight). Bath time hair-brushing lead to meltdown-level screaming no matter how gentle I tried to be, y’all. It was constantly super tangled in the back where he shifted on his pillow at night. This spray at night before bed and occasionally as a refresh in the morning has COMPLETELY changed his hair. There’s no more fight to brush his hair at bath time! I just wish it were available in bulk because I will be buying this spray forever. It even helps my preteen’s wavy hair; she’s obsessed with it, too." — LDacy
$7.99 at Amazon
6
A splurge-worthy reparative K18 leave-in hair mask with biotech-powered peptides if you need help with damage caused by bleach, color or heat
Promising review: "LOVE! LOVE! LOVE! I have long, thick dyed hair, and this is a MUST! I’ve been using this product 3x a week for a month and see such a difference. Really helped to repair my ends which was my concern. This will forever be in my haircare routine!" — Angela315
$29+ at Amazon
7
Or a more inexpensive in-shower hair protein treatment that some reviewers swear is just as good
Promising review: "I saw this product mentioned in so many articles about cheap products that are great. I don't know what took me so long to purchase this, but I am kicking myself for waiting!! My hair is DAMAGED. Beyond fried. I've bleached it so many times. I am consistently changing my hair color, and while the semi-permanent dyes don't hurt it, the bleach sure does! My hair always feels like straw. My hair looks and feels INCREDIBLE!!! It is so soft and I am just absolutely in love! This will forever be used by me from now on!" — Krystle
$7.15 at Amazon
8
A rejuvenating eye cream because its vegan ingredients absorb quickly into the skin to help start the process of brightening and lifting your under-eye area
LilyAna Naturals is a family-owned small business using natural ingredients to craft high-quality skincare products.

Promising review: "I have searched high and far for an eye cream that does this much! I have sensitive skin but I also have dark circles and wrinkles. This eye cream feels so good and actually works! I feel like my wrinkles have significantly decreased and my under eye circles have diminished extensively. I will keep buying this product forever!!" — Rebecca
$14.99+ at Amazon
9
A jetted tub cleaner scientifically engineered to get all the yuck from soap and body oil buildup out of your tub's jets in 15 minutes!
Promising review: "Holy crap, this stuff works and the name speaks for itself. I’m a big cleaner and I always clean my jetted tub after every use. We rent our house and when we moved in, I used bleach to clean out the lines. Recently though I noticed a bit of mold in the jets so I snagged this. As soon as the water hit the first jet I started to see 'sludge' come out and start to clump. As it reached higher I was mortified. Once I turned the jets ON dear lord, it was over. I wanted to throw up. This stuff WORKS and I will forever buy it until I no longer have a jet tub." — Charlie
$17.84 at Amazon
10
A six-pack of Affresh dishwasher cleaner tablets so you don't risk limescale and mineral buildup affecting your dishwasher's performance
Promising review: "We have well water and my dishwasher had very bad hard water stains. Used one tablet and couldn’t believe it! Used a second one the next week and it was even better! This is one product that I’m glad I tried and will keep using forever!" — Tasha Marie Hupp
$7.99 at Amazon
11
A bottle of Feed-N-Wax wood polish and conditioner that'll not only enhance your floor's and furniture's glow, but will also layer them with a protective coating of carnauba wax and beeswax
Promising review: "This stuff works really well. My cabinets had dry spots on them. This cleaned everything right up and gave them new life. I will be using this forever on my wood products." — Kindle Customer
$8.55 at Amazon
12
A bottle of Wet & Forget shower cleaner because no one wants to scrub their bathtub clean
Promising review: "I absolutely hate cleaning my shower. I'd rather clean my toilet 10 times than blow my back out cleaning my shower once. Prior to this I was using drill brushes and a suite of different chemicals, which still managed to be highly labor intensive and never got my shower truly 'clean.' This stuff gets it shiny, and I'll be using this forever." — Jake
$20.76 at Amazon
13
A pair of reusable nipple pasties for those 'fits you just don't wanna wear an uncomfortable bra with
Promising review: "So I decided to put these to the ultimate test for 4th of July underneath my white, semi-sheer swimsuit. I wore them out in the Florida heat in the ocean all day and they did not budge or peel off. I thought for sure these would take skin off by the time I got home because I just couldn't believe they stayed on the entire day (humidity is real). I was able to remove them with ease. I washed them with warm water and soap and let them dry and the next day they were super sticky like they were brand new out of the package again. Buying these forever." — Marisa
$26.50+ at Amazon
14
An exfoliating glove to help you bring the spa experience home
Promising review: "Where has this been my whole life! I’ve been a mummy for decades! Dead skin floating everywhere, super itchy, my skin was so patchy and parched. All this gray gross nasty flesh came peeling away from my body and I was glowing!! Like actually radiating new young skin! My expectations were absolutely fulfilled and I will forever use these." — Erin okelly
$7.99+ at Amazon
15
A vegan rice water shampoo bar if you're looking for something that'll be kind to your curls and the planet
Promising reviews: "I have been using for about 3 months now, and I have the best hair of my life. I use it with the rice water conditioner. I LOVE the smell. I wish the whole world smelled like this shampoo. It lathers great, and rinses easily and completely. The first time I used it my husband said 'Ooo, your hair is so shiny.' My forever shampoo." — Nathan Long
$12.59 at Amazon
16
Soft chew allergy supplements that'll help your itchy pup stop scratching due to skin, seasonal or environmental allergy issues
Promising review: "I bought these out of desperation. Our pup has seasonal allergies where she gets a belly rash, gunky eyes, the works. Poor thing is allergic to everything outside it seems, but she loves to run in the grass! After 30 days of one snack a day (she's only 35 pounds), her belly rash is completely gone, she's not itchy, and her eyes are clear! We will be buying these forever!" — CH
$19.97+ at Amazon
17
The Pink Stuff cleaning paste because no sticky saucepans, streaky stainless steel or gunked-up glass shall prosper against you or this versatile and easy-to-use cleaner
Promising review: "A house I manage had an ongoing slow leak in the toilet that had gone on for several months. Our water is very hard, and horrible hard water stains had built up over time that looked black and disgusting. Nothing would get the toilet clean and so with nothing to lose (other than this toilet for a new one!), I ordered The Pink Stuff from Amazon. I was amazed at how easy it was to use, basically zero smell. With a little bit of elbow grease, the toilet looked BRAND NEW in less than 15 minutes of cleaning! Surprise, I barely used any of the product; a little bit goes a long way!!! I’ll be keeping The Pink Stuff in my cleaning kit forever!!!" — Annie willow
$4.99 at Amazon
18
A long-lasting mascara formulated to give you bold and intense lashes even you will think are falsies
Promising review: "It’s great! Shocked at the quality given the price. I really like how I can use just a bit of product. Also holds curl well, which I’ve never found to be the case with non-waterproof. I’ve tried with and without primer and didn’t need it. This will be my forever go-to mascara." — CR
$4.99 at Amazon
19
A 15-pack of cold sore healing patches containing hydrocolloid that'll help your skin heal faster
Promising review: "I only wish I had found these sooner. I put one on, cleaned my house, drank a smoothie, then after six hours I brushed my teeth and went to bed. It was still completely intact when I woke up. Life-changing stuff. I love these and will use forever." — Chelsea
$11.89 at Amazon
20
A reusable pet hair remover so good you might not recognize your couch after just one use!
Promising review: "I had pillows, cushions, and a couch that was covered in cat hair from my cats sleeping on them and the hair was removed in seconds. Seriously love this product and if this ever breaks I will continue to buy it forever. Thinking of giving this as a gift to all of my friends and family with pets. If you have ever struggled or have put off cleaning up pet hair because you didn’t have the right tools or nothing worked, buy this now!!! This has made cleaning pet hair enjoyable and not something that I put off. I’m no longer afraid to have people come over and sit on my furniture and worry whether or not they will leave with a hairy butt! It’s like I don’t have pets at all!!" — Amazon Customer
$24.99 at Amazon
21
A bottle of natural nail and cuticle repair oil for softer cuticles and stronger nails when used daily
Promising review: "This really works. It’s like a miracle in a bottle. The skin around the nails and the cuticles have always been dry and tough, but no more. My nails look nourished, and the skin and cuticles have softened and are moisturized. Will keep using forever!" — Nechan
$9.90 at Amazon
22
A clinical-strength Secret deodorant because it provides 72 hours of sweat and odor protection
Promising review: "This product is the bomb! It’s exactly as described and keeps me dry without embarrassing sweat spots. I can’t go without it! Will be a faithful customer forever." — rachel vaslowski
$8.89 at Amazon
23
A fan-fave Elizavecca pore control serum that works to restore your skin's moisture balance while leaving it feeling soft and smooth
Promising review: "I think I found my forever product. A little goes a long way. Plus you get so much product for the price! This jar could EASILY last me four months of daily use. Goes on super smooth and doesn’t leave any sticky or tackiness. It has helped reduce my rosacea enough to not have to wear makeup every day. I love it." — Briana
$7 at Amazon
24
Emma Lord / BuzzFeed
Some deep-reaching ergonomic "flossing toothbrushes" with dual-layered flossing bristles for getting deep into the grooves of your teeth and gums
Mouthwatchers is a small business established by a dentist that specializes in antimicrobial toothbrushes designed for deeper cleans.

Here's what BuzzFeed Shopping writer Emma Lord has to say: "I love it just after the first few days of use! I use an electric toothbrush usually, but I feel like I'm getting a much more satisfying clean from these?? Especially because I tend to get yellow stains between my teeth no matter how much I floss, and these bristles seem to actually target that a lot more effectively."

Promising review: "Excellent toothbrush. I will buy forever." — Caridad Alfaro
$9.90 at Amazon
25
Super concentrated eco-friendly detergent sheets if you're tired of lugging around huge, messy bottles filled with detergent that doesn't even get the stains out of your clothes
Promising reviews: "I loved this the moment I tried it. I'll be a customer forever." —Clay

"These laundry sheets are game-changers. Easy to use. Excellent job cleaning our clothes and linens. No perfume/scent. No problems with residue irritating my skin. No container to recycle. I love these laundry sheets!" —Paul Bergman
$19.95+ at Amazon
26
A bottle of dandruff shampoo formulated with ketoconazole so you can find relief from flaking, scaling and itching
Promising review: "This is the only thing that has ever really gotten rid of my dandruff. I am so glad I discovered this product! I followed some advice I read in another review and it worked great: Since this shampoo doesn’t really lather up, it can be hard to distribute through your hair, so I put about a quarter size of whatever other shampoo I have in the shower in my hand, then mix in a pea size amount of the Nizoral. This way it gets evenly distributed and you get that lather that makes you feel clean. I will continue to use this shampoo forever." — luxadrianicus
$15.88 at Amazon
27
A shoe stretch spray to soften and stretch tight-fitting shoes as you walk in them
Fellow BuzzFeed writer Amanda Davis swears by this spray. Check out her Foot Matters Shoe Stretch spray review (#46) for more information!

Promising review: "I purchased my second pair of Doc Martens three days before I was headed to New Orleans. Seemed like a mistake, right? Maybe it would have been, if I didn't have this spray. I used it once and then walked around the house for a bit with some thick socks on. Then I sprayed the boots again, and put beer cans inside of them and let them sit overnight. I wore my NEW boots all over three different airports (thanks layovers), and all over New Orleans. These were the only boots I packed too. It could have ended up a nightmare but it didn't! My boots still have a little ways to go to be fully broken in, but definitely ahead of schedule when I compare them to my first pair. I will use this spray on every pair of boots from now to forever." — lauren
$9.99 at Amazon
28
An extreme hold tinted eyebrow gel that'll not only help you create the perfect brow shape, but also help you keep that shape for up to 16 hours
Promising review: "I would use hair spray to hold my eyebrows and throughout the day I would sweat through it and it wouldn’t last. I tried this because the price was great and I’m glad I did. This product is awesome. I’ve had it on my brows for a nine-hour shift and they are still in place! It doesn’t dry and get flakey, nor does it feel uncomfortable on the skin. Lastly, I use brow powder and this does NOT affect the look of the powder nor does it smudge it. I will FOREVER buy this product." — Shelby
$8.57+ at Amazon
29
A toilet tank cleaner with a citric acid formula that works to remove hard-water deposits and other stains in your toilet tank without any elbow grease
Promising review: "I was skeptical at first, but after one use I’m a believer. I had moved into an apartment where both the toilet tanks had what looked like black mold, mineral deposits, and rust. Every time we flushed the toilet, you could smell mold. I had tried multiple products and even draining the tank and trying to scrub it. Nothing worked. After one treatment, only half a bottle per tank, and the tank is pristine, white as can be. All of the mold, rust stains, and minerals are gone. I will continue to buy this product forever! Literally you pour half a bottle in, stir, wait eight hours, and presto!!!!" — AD
$8.99 at Amazon

