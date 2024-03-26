This New Sci-Fi Adaptation Is The Top Show On Netflix Right Now

“3 Body Problem” is currently the most popular show on Netflix, according to the streaming service’s public ranking system.
Based on the Chinese novel “The Three-Body Problem” by Liu Cixin, this sci-fi series is the latest release from “Game of Thrones” showrunners David Benioff and D. B. Weiss, along with Alexander Woo. It premiered on March 21 to generally favorable reviews from critics but a more mixed reaction from Chinese audiences.
“3 Body Problem” follows a group of present-day scientists who must band together to protect humanity from a looming threat that stems from an astrophysicist’s fateful decision during the Chinese Cultural Revolution in the 1960s. The cast includes Jovan Adepo, John Bradley, Rosalind Chao, Liam Cunningham, Eiza González and Jess Hong.
Read on for more trending shows of the moment across streaming services including Max, Hulu, Apple TV+ and Disney+.
The top show on Max right now is the docuseries “Quiet on Set: The Dark Side of Kids TV.”
Released on March 17 and 18, the four-part series delves into the toxic culture of children’s television production from the late 1990s into the early 2010s. “Quiet on Set” particularly focuses on Dan Schneider’s time as a Nickelodeon producers and Drake Bell’s allegations of sexual abuse by dialogue coach Brian Peck.
“Palm Royale” is the most popular show on Apple TV+ at the moment. The 10-part comedy-drama is based on Juliet McDaniel’s 2018 novel “Mr. & Mrs. American Pie” and follows a woman’s efforts to break into Palm Beach high society in the 1960s.
The first three episodes premiered on March 20, with new installments to come every Wednesday until May 8. “Palm Royale” stars Kristen Wiig, Ricky Martin, Josh Lucas, Leslie Bibb, Amber Chardae Robinson, Laura Dern and Allison Janney.
“X-Men ’97” is trending on Disney+ following the animated show’s premiere on March 20.
A revival of the 1990s show “X-Men: The Animated Series,” this new series picks up where the original left off and features several of the original voice actors. Marvel Studios has already confirmed that a second season is in development, though creator and head writer Beau DeMayo was fired just before the series’ release.
The long-running medical drama “Grey’s Anatomy” is currently one of the top shows on Hulu, according to the streamer’s public data.
Set at a fictional Seattle hospital, the hit Shonda Rhimes series chronicles the career and personal life of Dr. Meredith Grey and her numerous colleagues in the medical field. Although the titular star Ellen Pompeo stepped back from the show after 19 seasons, “Grey’s Anatomy” returned for season 20 on March 14.