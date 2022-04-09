3 Killed At Georgia Shooting Range

Three people were killed during a robbery at a gun range in Georgia on Friday.

The owner of Lock Stock & Barrel Shooting Range in Grantville was found dead along with his wife and grandson, the Grantville Police Department said in a statement. At least 40 weapons and a camera DVR were stolen from the gun range.

“Let’s keep Richard Hawk and Family in our prayers,” the department said in a statement.

The Georgia Bureau of Investigation and the federal Bureau of Alcohol, Tobacco, Firearms and Explosives are investigating the crime.