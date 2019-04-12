Case That Began With 3 Naked Women At A Rest Stop Ends In High-Speed Chase In Florida

Three women in Florida are behind bars after lounging au naturel at a rest stop and then leading Pasco County officers on a high-speed chase that ended when one of them tried to attack officers with a pink baseball bat, authorities said.

Someone reported seeing the women Wednesday morning in their birthday suits at a rest area off Interstate 75, according to WFTS-TV in Tampa Bay.

A Florida Highway Patrol officer who responded to the call said that when she questioned the naked suspects, one of them said they had showered and were “air drying.”

The three women said they had been staying at a relative’s house but left after an argument. Having nowhere else to shower, they said they used soap and water to bathe on the grass outside the rest stop building.

The women did get dressed before speaking to the state troopers, but then got into a white 2009 Nissan Sentra and drove away before the questioning had finished, according to WTSP-TV.

Troopers tracked down the vehicle to a convenience store parking lot. One trooper tried to arrest one of the women when she left the store, but her colleague appeared to purposely drive the car at the officer, authorities reported.

At the same time, another woman got out of the car with a pink baseball bat and tried to hit the officer, according to an officer’s account in The Smoking Gun.

The Nissan again drove away and was pursued by police. Authorities said they eventually stopped the car using spike strips.

As officers busted out the windows of the car, the women interlocked arms to keep from being arrested, according to the New York Post.

The women were shocked with Tasers before being taken into custody and sent to the Pasco County Jail, where they remained behind bars as of Friday evening, according to jail records.

The three women, identified as Oasis Mcleod, 18, Jeniyah Mcleod, 19, and Cecilia Young, 19, now face charges of fleeing to elude police, three counts of resisting arrest, two counts of aggravated assault and three counts of lewd behavior.