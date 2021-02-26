3 Percenter Sticker Found On Truck At Capitol Riot Belongs To GOP Rep's Husband

A truck belonging to an Illinois state representative who attended the Jan. 6 rally in Washington that culminated in the attack on the U.S. Capitol featured the sticker of anti-government militia group the Three Percenters.

Illinois state Rep. Chris Miller, a 66-year-old second-term Republican, was seen on video the day of the fear-mongering about “dangerous democrat terrorists” shortly before violence at the Capitol left five people dead.

“This is Chris Miller from the 110th district from the great state of Illinois,” Miller said on the video. “I think it’s important to know we’re engaged in a great cultural war to see which worldview will survive, whether we will remain a free people under free-market capitalism or whether they will put us into the tyranny of socialism and communism and the dangerous Democrat terrorists that are trying to destroy our country.”

YouTube Illinois state Rep. Chris Miller (R) attended the Jan. 6 rally in Washington that sparked the siege of the U.S. Capitol. The truck he drove that day featured the insignia of the Three Percenters, an anti-government extremist group. His wife, Mary Miller, is a newly elected GOP congresswoman from Illinois.

Twitter account Capitol Hunters, which aims to identify those involved in the insurrection, first posted a photo of Miller’s truck on Wednesday night. The picture showed a decal for the Three Percenters, an anti-government extremist movement with chapters all across the country. The Daily Beast later confirmed Miller as the owner of the truck.

Miller, one of dozens of GOP state and local officials who attended the gathering that evolved into the insurrection, is the husband of freshman Republican U.S. Rep. Mary Miller of Illinois. At a rally in Washington the day before the insurrection, Mary Miller made an approving reference to Adolf Hitler that sparked national headlines.

“Each generation has the responsibility to teach and train the next generation,” Mary Miller said at the Jan. 5 rally. “You know, if we win a few elections, we’re still going to be losing, unless we win the hearts and minds of our children. This is the battle. Hitler was right on one thing: He said, ‘Whoever has the youth, has the future.’ Our children are being propagandized.”

Mary Miller later apologized following backlash to her comments.

Chris Miller told The Daily Beast in an email on Thursday that he was given the sticker by a friend and “thought it was a cool decal.”

“Army friend gave me decal,” Miller told the publication. “Thought it was a cool decal. Took it off because of negative pub,”

Miller added that he “didn’t know anything about 3% till fake news started this fake story and read about them.”

In a news report by WCIA-TV, based in Champaign, Illinois, Miller is quoted as offering a slightly different story, saying, “My son received the sticker that was on my truck from a family friend who said that it represented patriotism and love of country... I have since removed the sticker. My intention was to display what I thought was a patriotic statement. I love our country and consider myself a patriot.”