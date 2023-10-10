3 Teenagers Arrested In LGBTQ Hate Crime Against 72-Year-Old Man

On Sept. 15, four males assaulted a 72-year-old man while using anti-LGBTQ slurs, according to the New York Police Department. They punched and kicked his head and body, and then fled the scene on foot. The man went to a local hospital, where it was determined that he had a broken jaw and lacerations to his face and hands. The NYPD said its Hate Crime Task Force is investigating the incident.