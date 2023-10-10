What's Hot

3 Teenagers Arrested In LGBTQ Hate Crime Against 72-Year-Old Man

The incident took place in September in New York City.
Police vehicles appear on the street in Manhattan, New York.
georgeclerk via Getty Images

Three teenagers were arrested Monday following an LGBTQ hate crime against a 72-year-old man in New York City.

The boys, ages 16, 14 and 13, are charged with gang assault, hate crime assault and criminal possession of a weapon.

On Sept. 15, four males assaulted a 72-year-old man while using anti-LGBTQ slurs, according to the New York Police Department. They punched and kicked his head and body, and then fled the scene on foot. The man went to a local hospital, where it was determined that he had a broken jaw and lacerations to his face and hands. The NYPD said its Hate Crime Task Force is investigating the incident.

According to FBI statistics for 2020, over 20% of reported hate crimes were related to sexual orientation, and roughly 3% were about gender identity.

