3 Korean Women Shot At Dallas Hair Salon By Unknown Gunman: Police

Three women were shot at a hair salon in Dallas on Wednesday after a gunman entered the business and opened fire, police said.
The shooting took place at Hair World Salon, which operates in a predominantly Korean business area. An unidentified man stopped his vehicle near the salon, shouted something unintelligible, and fired at least four shots inside before fleeing, according to authorities.
The victims were all Korean women who were shot in their extremities, police told Dallas’ NBC 5. All have been transported to area hospitals with non-life-threatening injuries and are expected to survive.
WFAA, the local ABC affiliate, said that the salon’s owner, an employee, and a customer were injured in the attack.
The Dallas Police Department is searching for a suspect police describe as a Black man driving a dark-colored or maroon minivan. It’s unclear what type of firearm the attacker used, or what motivated the act.
Investigators told local media on the scene that there is no indication at this time whether the shooting was a hate crime.
The department has called in the FBI to help with its investigation.
Dallas police did not immediately reply to HuffPost’s request for comment.
This is a developing story. Please check back for updates.