3 Korean Women Shot At Dallas Hair Salon By Unknown Gunman: Police

Three women were shot at a hair salon in Dallas on Wednesday after a gunman entered the business and opened fire, police said.

The shooting took place at Hair World Salon, which operates in a predominantly Korean business area. An unidentified man stopped his vehicle near the salon, shouted something unintelligible, and fired at least four shots inside before fleeing, according to authorities.

Advertisement

The victims were all Korean women who were shot in their extremities, police told Dallas’ NBC 5. All have been transported to area hospitals with non-life-threatening injuries and are expected to survive.

WFAA, the local ABC affiliate, said that the salon’s owner, an employee, and a customer were injured in the attack.

Police confirm 3 people shot were all Korean women. We’re at 2200 block of Royal at Hair World Salon.



1 male suspect fled in dark colored mini van, likely maroon.



No indication of hate crime at this time, but there is still an increased fear in the Asian community here. @wfaa pic.twitter.com/nfVvs9Rukc — Tiffany Liou (@tliou) May 11, 2022

NEW: 3 Korean women at Hair World Salon shot in extremities, according to DPD. Will survive. Man stopped vehicle ON Royal Lane, walked into salon, shouted something & opened fire. Left in dark minivan (maybe maroon). On loose. FBI called in. @NBCDFW https://t.co/8NJ33Qo2VN — Maria Guerrero (@Maria_NBC5) May 11, 2022

The Dallas Police Department is searching for a suspect police describe as a Black man driving a dark-colored or maroon minivan. It’s unclear what type of firearm the attacker used, or what motivated the act.

Investigators told local media on the scene that there is no indication at this time whether the shooting was a hate crime.

Advertisement

The department has called in the FBI to help with its investigation.

Dallas police did not immediately reply to HuffPost’s request for comment.