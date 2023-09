30 Beauty Products Reviewers Say Are Much Better Than Pricier Versions

A bold NYX liquid eyeliner you'll want in every color to match each and every one of your moods

It's available in 14 matte and metallic shades. Here's what BuzzFeed editor Amanda Davis , pictured above, has to say about it: "I'm wearing the blue liner there on the left, and the reviews are 100% right. This liner LASTS. I love to throw it on top of my usual black liner when I want an extra pop on a night out or am just feeling a little 'adventurous.' The liner's super thin tip glides nicely and makes it easy to be precise, too!""Guys, I have hella hooded eyes, and any time I tried those expensive Sephora or Ulta eyeliners, they would smudge or fade INSTANTLY. I LOVE THIS PRODUCT!!!!I fell asleep with it on, and it looked like I had just applied it when I woke up. ... Best eyeliner out there, take it from a girl who has tried ALL of those expensive eyeliners (Stila, Urban Decay, YOU NAME IT). I will never switch to anything else." — Jakjak