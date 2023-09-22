30 Beauty Products Reviewers Say Are Much Better Than Pricier Versions

Popular items from this list:
A rainbow eyeshadow palette that'll make just about any lewk possible!
This highly pigmented palette contains cool and warm tones as well as mattes and glitters.
"I really love this! The colors (that I've tried so far) go on wonderfully and blend easily. I had recently bought a palette by Morphe; I had never tried them before but it looked nice...it was HORRIBLE! The colors were chalky, didn't blend, and barely showed up. This is so much better and for a third of the price!
A plant-based Peach Slices exfoliating toner, a gentle formula that'll help clear, hydrate and smooth your skin
"This is my second time buying this product as I used up my entire bottle from the first time I purchased it. I read that this was a great alternative for the raved-about Paula’s Choice AHA/BHA Exfoliating Toner. I have to agree that the comparison is accurate. This price point can’t be beat and you get the exact same results for much less cost.
One bottle also lasts a long time and I use it by dropping the toner directly onto my hands then patting into my face rather than a cotton pad…even by doing that method one bottle still goes a long way. Non-irritating, great for acne-prone skin, and not drying." — RICH & LISA
A bold NYX liquid eyeliner you'll want in every color to match each and every one of your moods
It's available in 14 matte and metallic shades. Here's what BuzzFeed editor Amanda Davis
, pictured above, has to say about it: "I'm wearing the blue liner there on the left, and the reviews are 100% right. This liner LASTS. I love to throw it on top of my usual black liner when I want an extra pop on a night out or am just feeling a little 'adventurous.' The liner's super thin tip glides nicely and makes it easy to be precise, too!" Promising review:
"Guys, I have hella hooded eyes, and any time I tried those expensive Sephora or Ulta eyeliners, they would smudge or fade INSTANTLY. I LOVE THIS PRODUCT!!!! The color pops, it's easy to use, and it NEVER SMUDGES, NEVER FLAKES, DOES NOT MOVE IN WATER!!!
I fell asleep with it on, and it looked like I had just applied it when I woke up. ... Best eyeliner out there, take it from a girl who has tried ALL of those expensive eyeliners (Stila, Urban Decay, YOU NAME IT). I will never switch to anything else." — Jakjak
A curly hair children's leave-in detangling conditioner made with jojoba oil, vitamin B5 and plum seed oil
"I have kinky/curly hair that tangles easily and this stuff is just as good if not better than the It’s a 10 leave-in conditioner at half the price. It used to take me like 15 minutes to brush out my hair and now it’s less than 5 and I have less breakage.
Definitely buy this stuff everyone! Plus it has a neat little lock on the sprayer!" — Lauren Sheffield
A hypoallergenic cream-to-powder highlight because it'll give you that sunny glow you're after
"This is just gorgeous. It sells out in the store the second it hits the shelves so I am so glad that I can order it from Amazon. This highlighter is stunning. I wear it on the cheekbones and bridge of my nose and in the inner corners of my eyes. You will not regret buying this. I prefer it over the various Becca highlighters that cost twice as much. It has the heavenly scent of coconut, and it is slightly creamy but goes on as powder and just sinks into the skin." — Debbie
A topical hypochlorous acid spray if you need fast-acting relief from skin irritation, redness, itching or sun sensitivity
Lots of reviewers
use this gentle, vegan formula to help piercings heal! Promising review:
"Better than Tower 28. Why spend the money on the brand name when this works so well, if not better!" — LAURA Martino
Differin acne-treatment gel, a water-based and unscented topical retinoid
Since retinol makes your skin more sensitive to the sun, it's important to remember to apply sunscreen during the day. It's also a good idea to use this gel at night (rather than in the morning) to potentially prevent further discomfort. Many reviewers say it improved their skin's texture and tone with consistent use.Promising review:
"I chose to try Differin in lieu of refilling my very expensive prescription. Glad I took the chance. It works just as well. There is no scent and it goes on super easy. Highly recommend giving it a shot." — User
A revitalizing hair protein treatment for conditioning and repairing dry, damaged and over-processed hair
"I have used this product three times now and it has changed my hair drastically; it's so soft and glossy looking. I don’t even have to use any leave-in products because it’s so easy to comb through right out of the shower. So inexpensive and better than any hair salon products I’ve used in the past. Works better than K18 or Olaplex." — Alyx Ming
A rejuvenating eye cream with vegan ingredients that absorb quickly into the skin
LilyAna Naturals
is a family-owned small business using natural ingredients to craft high-quality skincare products.Promising review:
"Best eye cream I have ever used!!! Better than Benefiance by Shiseido and Clinique or Lancôme, for less than a third of the price
with the amount you get. It is rich enough to do the job but not greasy. It doesn't interfere with concealer, yet softens lines. Love it so much!!!!" — Lory Lacy
A Sol de Janeiro hair and body fragrance mist with notes of pistachio, salted caramel and vanilla
"It smells fresh and clean. Exactly what I was looking for. I bought some expensive Dolce perfume, but this body mist is stepping on necks. TRUST ME. No need to layer this scent unless you want to." — Noel
A long-lasting mascara formulated to give you bold and intense lashes even you will think are falsies
: "The best I’ve tried so far and I used Dior, Tarte, Too Faced, you name it.
I always have a problem with brand-new mascara because they have too much product on the brush, especially first few uses, and my lashes stick together. I didn’t have this problem with this one. I could layer it without any product starting to fall off or my lashes sticking together. And I love that they don’t test on animals." — Detti
A rose water curl refresher perfect for perkin' up your curls or coils post-workout
No matter the occasion, this sulfate- and paraben-free formula will help liven up your hair's natural texture. Just spray and scrunch! TGIN
is a Black woman-owned small business making haircare products specifically for Black women.Promising review:
"I purchased this as an alternative to Vernon Francois Nourishing Water Mist
, which was out at every Sally's I went to, even on Amazon and the BSS didn't carry it. Scavenging the BSS for an alternative and landed on this. Ingredients looked pretty good and way better in comparison to Vernon Francois and it smelled divine. The test would be how it would make my hair feel after shampooing and I must say, my locs felt incredible! I will be using this from now on and it's less expensive than Vernon Francois." — Angela Davis
A waterproof cream-to-powder eyeshadow stick that's hydrating and rich in antioxidants
This double-ended stick even has a built-in smudger so you don't have to dirty another brush to get the perfect application. It comes in 46 colors.
"As I have gotten older, I want to spend less time getting ready. I love these eyeshadow sticks. I originally purchased to see if they were similar to the Laura Mercier Caviar sticks. These are more affordable and, in my opinion, better quality.
The shadows lasts all day. I even used them as eyeliner. I have repurchased several times and own a number of shades." — Kristin Jones
Or a vegan and cruelty-free E.l.f. glitter liquid eyeshadow so you can look like the magical unicorn you know you are deep down inside
Promising review:
"I love this glitter eyeshadow. I used to use Stila and this is so much more affordable and easy to spread without spotting
. Definitely recommend getting all the shades, it is worth it for a pop of shimmer." — beautyandbeast
A mattifying dry shampoo powder with a benzene-free formula designed to absorb excess sweat, oil and dirt without leaving a white cast
Promising review:
"I have tried IGK, Living Proof, Not Your Mother's, Amika, and so many others but THIS LASTS THE LONGEST! I am impressed by this product. Don't listen to the haters because I have severely fine and oily hair and this product allows me to last for one week without washing and it gives me volume without the toxicity of spray dry shampoo." — 473X
A hydrating and lightweight E.l.f concealer in 25 shades that offer long-lasting full coverage, give a satiny finish and don't flake off
"This stuff works better than my Naked concealer and it lasts all day! I will not be going back, you just can’t beat it for the price." —Leslie Strasshofer
"I used to use Tarte Shape Tape and wanted something that performs well but was more cost friendly. This is it! Doesn’t crease, sets well, and wears all day on my skin.
I have repurchased this twice now!" —Taylor
A tinted plumping lip oil made with cocoa butter, beeswax and essential oils to help lock in moisture
Promising review:
"I love this product. It's so glossy. It's definitely better than the Dior lip oil and cheaper." — Lexi
Or a nonsticky NYX lip gloss because it goes on smooth and packs a lustrous punch
"I was looking Fenty alternatives and came across this. Definitely recommend. It smells great and lasts pretty long without feeling tacky. It’s currently my fave gloss." — Tatiana
"I don't know what to say other than, after I purchased these in four colors, I got rid of my Kylie Jenner glosses
. This blows them out of the water and look at the price...under $5. No sticky feeling, it's pigmented, and doesn't get that weird white line after hours in summer heat." — amanda mas
A super soft facial cleansing brush so your skin can get the deep but gentle exfoliation it needs to serve a healthy glow
Promising review:
"I have been using this brush for a few months, and it’s definitely a great substitute for the expensive Foreos. It helped a lot with the blackheads on my nose. After using, I noticed how smooth and soft my skin was." —Blake
A vitamin C serum with hyaluronic acid, retinol and salicylic acid to help brighten skin and clear breakouts
Promising review:
"I absolutely LOVE this serum. I was spending an absurd amount of money on SkinCeuticals products. This serum is way better.
My skin is clearer and more bright. The only negative about this serum is the smell. It's awful! I will tolerate it and continue to use it because of its effectiveness and price!" —Tish
A L'Oreal natural glow enhancer infused with glycerin and shea butter for an illuminating tint and a sun-kissed glow
Promising review:
"This is the product to buy instead of the more expensive brand (the well-known one with the tipsy animal name lol). The color is beautiful. It's just as good as the $$$ brand." —ANDREA BALKIEWICZ
A Garnier micellar water facial cleanser that removes makeup and oil, cleanses and soothes skin without the need for a rinse
Promising reviews:
"OMG!!! I can not believe that I have to say that this product is better (and cheaper of course) than Lancôme Bi-Facil makeup remover." —sarampion2000
"I used to use Bioderma micellar water and it was my favorite. Then I came across this little gem, which works just as great and is a heck of a lot cheaper
. This is my favorite makeup remover. It's great for sensitive skin and removes heavy makeup." —Patrick Mahone
A cruelty-free Milani powder blush for natural-looking rosy cheeks even Cupid would be jealous of
Promising review:
"I bought this on a whim and wondered how it would be, and I am so happy I did. It glides on so smoothly and has a soft dewy look to the skin. I am very fair with blonde hair and blue eyes and I don't want to look like a Kewpie doll with big rosy fake colored cheeks. This blush is great. Five stars. I highly recommend Milani. It's a lot less expensive than Dior or Estee Lauder.
An advanced retinol night cream to smooth and hydrate skin, even tone and prevent moisture loss with a combination of shea butter, glycolic acid and squalane
Promising review:
"Honestly I prefer this over tretinoin. It works just as well, is less expensive, and it doesn’t burn my face like the tretinoin did." — Melanie
A Nivea face and body cream for moisturizing any and all dry skin
"Works as a great alternative to the expensive La Mer moisturizing cream." —Amazon Customer
"I've used this as a night cream and eye cream for over a month now. I love it! I can really see a difference in my rosacea. It is clear. I stopped using Nivea for a couple of days and my rosacea got worse. My skin is very soft. It's better than the expensive creams I have." —A. Tsames
An organic and antioxidant-rich cleansing balm
Juno & Co.
"Takes off all makeup, even mascara, just as well as the more expensive brand Elemis. A little goes a long way! Using over time I've noticed my skin barrier has improved, not near as many breakouts! Love this product" — Pamela74
An Eva NYC 10-in-1 primer and heat protectant spray that's sulfate-, silicone- and paraben-free
"My stylist recommended this product to me as a less expensive leave-in spray. I would say it is comparable to the One United spray by Redken for a much lower price, plus the bottle is recyclable." — Alexa
"This spray is the best I've ever used. It's easy to spray, lightweight, and the scent is AMAZING! it does a great job at detangling and it helps protect with heat damage! Highly recommend. Magic in a bottle." — Keri Burke
A moisturizing remedy oil if your face, nails or hair need help on the rejuvenation front
Promising reviews:
"I love this scent, and I love this product! Super moisturizing. I use it like a traditional serum, before my lotion. I think it's a close alternative to the Kiehl's Midnight Recovery." — Amber Lange
"I’ve used the expensive skin serums from other companies because I couldn’t find any other great options until I found this. I use it on my face, body and hair and it works great! Quality skincare on a budget" — David
A Revlon hot air brush for drying, styling AND adding volume to your hair in one fell swoop
Have coilier hair? This paddle brush
might work better for you!Promising reviews:
"I've had my eye on a Dyson Airwrap
, but given the cost, I figured I'd try this while I save up. This thing is fantastic. I have waist length hair that's naturally straight, but gets frizzy when damp. I've had salon blowouts that have left my hair looking great, but I simply can't manage a round brush without it getting tangled in my hair. This device has been a game changer. It works best if you air dry for a while before you use it, then use it to finish your style. My hair miraculously doesn't get snarled in it, and it leaves my hair looking like I've had it professionally styled. I love it, and I'm no longer interested in blowing $500 on a Dyson.
Highly recommend!" — Ilsa
An extreme hold tinted eyebrow gel because it'll not only help you create the perfect brow shape, but also help you keep that shape for up to 16 hours
If you like feathery soap brows, this product is for you! Less is more! Cute packaging and the price blows my mind.
Much better then Patrick Ta compact of soap brow product and about 30$ cheaper!" — ShellBell
"This is a great product if you want that hold! It really does keep the brows exactly as you want them. I used to use the one from Anastasia, but it's nothing special and far too expensive. This is my new go-to!" — Mel