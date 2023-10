30 Cheaper Version Of Viral Expensive Products You Can Buy Instead To Save Some Money

A chunky-heeled designer lookalike that'll leave you doing a double-take because they look so much like the viral Versace shoes you've been lusting over

Prime members: You can try before you buy . I saw a TikToker share these so I snatched them up immediately. I’m in love!!! I’m a 5.5 in heels so I got the 5 and they fit perfectly. They are pretty comfy too, which is nice. I’m thinking about getting them in different colors now." — Courtney Van Court "Baby goooorl...They're really comfortable, which I wasn't expecting at all except for the ankle strap, but I think that's because I'm sensitive???. Obviously they're not perfect, but if you want that, you should probably go talk Versace with $1,800 in your pocket." — Anika