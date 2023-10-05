30 Cheaper Version Of Viral Expensive Products You Can Buy Instead To Save Some Money

Popular items from this list:
A quilted zip-up jacket that looks similar to a very popular Free People one, but is about a third of the price
Reviewers do mention that it's oversized, so you may want to size down if you want a closer fit. Promising reviews
: "This jacket looks just like the Free People jacket but for a much better price!" — Theresa R
"The material is amazing. It is thicker and heavier than I expected, but I totally love that! I loved it so much I bought it in three colors!
The dark gray, brown and the dusty pink. The online pictures don’t do justice for the colors. They are much more vibrant in person! The fit is oversized and perfect!!" — Ashley M
A Simple Modern tumbler many reviewers love more than the viral Stanley cup
Promising review
: "Please do not run out to Targé and waste your money on a Stanley IF you’re only using a cup for ice/cold drinks. This cup is just as good and far more affordable.
I put ice in my cup over 24 hours ago during my shift at the hospital, and there is still ice in the cup! This product is BEYOND worth it at this price point. You won’t be disappointed. If the cup isn’t in your cart at this point, I don’t know what’s wrong with you: GET IT! " — Marie
Elizavecca's CER-100 Collagen Coating Hair Protein treatment that many reviewers say is comparable to (or better than) pricey Olaplex No.3
It's recommended for damaged, over-processed hair of all textures.Promising review:
"I have continuously been hearing about this product and decided to finally give it a try. I am a religious user of Olaplex and spend lots of money on it because I have thick hair that’s down my back. I ordered this and used it once, and it’s literally SOO GOOD. It’s the same thing as Olaplex for a fraction of the price! It left my hair feeling softer and less frizzy, and it even felt stronger
! Give this a shot, it DOES NOT disappoint. Just make sure you follow the directions and use it on damp hair not soaking wet hair so you can see the full results." — natasha
A pair of pull-on cushioned boots because winter is coming and with it, so many more videos with people raving about mini Uggs
Promising review:
"So cute, so comfy, so cheap! I was super close to purchasing Uggs, however, I could not wrap my head around the price.
when I came across these I just had to buy them! The only thing I do have to say is DO NOT wear them in the snow or rain. I feel like this is a given, but the minute they get wet, they are ruined. Overall, best purchase and super happy with them!!
" — Abigail Downing
A ceramic essential oil diffuser I seriously thought was the Vitruvi one
Promising reviews:
"I was looking at getting the Vitruvi diffuser
but stumbled across this. I’m so happy I did! This is incredible quality for half the price!" — Amazon customer
"I like everything about this diffuser. It is pretty to look at, has a ceramic top, works well (I can actually see the vapor across the room), and you can smell the oil even in a large room. I am happy I found this diffuser." — jenny r
A crewneck sweater if you're already starting to think about your fall wardrobe but don't want to drop $100+ on the Free People Easy Street Tunic
Promising review:
"I love this sweater, I’m tempted to buy it in 2–3 more colors! I think it’s a great, more affordable option if you like the Free People sweater that all the influencers seem to wear.
It’s perfect for jeans or leggings, but if you want a little more butt coverage or more of an oversized fit, then I would go one size up." — Marisa Bailey
A set of makeup sponges that cost a fraction of all the other well-known brands on the market
Promising review
: "Don't hesitate, just buy these. I was using the Real Technique sponges for years, and I bought these on a whim after seeing several TikToks praising these. I love these sponges and the price. I apply liquid foundation with a damp sponge, and these work better than Real Techniques.
They are dense but soft and 'bouncy.' I wash mine between each use, and these hold up very well and are much better than the RT. I'm very happy with my purchase and the price. I will definitely continue to buy." — chris
A pair of mules your friends may mistake for the popular Gucci ones when you wear them to brunch
Promising review:
"I love these mules. I purchased them a few days ago and have walked pretty extensively in them. Extremely comfortable. I get a lot of double takes but realize they resemble the Gucci mules." — LC
A bottle of NYX setting spray, which is a great alternative to the Urban Decay one but for under $10
Promising review:
"I’ve been using the Urban Decay All Nighter setting spray forever, and this is a great replacement
. I usually spray it on before foundation and then after foundation, and it will not move. Keeps my makeup looking fresh and dewy all day.
I also have very acne-prone sensitive skin, and this spray doesn’t irritate my skin at all. For the price, you can’t go wrong." — Sara
A longline sports bra with a resemblance to the TikTok favorite Lululemon Align Tank
Promising review:
"These workout tops are perfect. Good quality. You can’t tell the difference between this and the Lululemon Align Tank.
It might be a little bit shorter, but that’s not noticeable to me. If you’re thinking about it… just buy it you won’t regret it. You’ll probably go back and buy more colors as I did. 😂" — Kindle customer
A plush blanket reviewers swear is super comparable to the cult-favorite Barefoot Dreams one people are obsessed with
Promising review
: "This blanket beats others because it is softer (a buttery and fluffy feeling), it is long enough for a 5'10 tall person, it is not too light and not too heavy (works year-round in Virginia), and it has a stretch to the material that I haven’t experienced with other soft blankets. The design is just so-so, but the colors are nice, and the price is right. If they updated the designs with more colors, patterns, then these would be absolutely perfect. I like this as much as my much more expensive Barefoot Dreams blanket.
" — JH
E.l.f.'s Poreless Putty Primer that's lightweight like the Tatcha Silk primer
Promising review:
"I was super impressed with this primer after having tried Tatcha Silk Canvas
and saw Jeffree Star had approved Elf. The textures in my opinion were nearly identical!
It was easy to spread, it felt like silk but not like super silicone or anything like that, very velvet-like. No scent, and my makeup didn’t separate nor crease, key is a little goes a very long way. For the price, you can’t beat it!" — Brandy Dail
A pair of faux leather straight-leg pants very similar to the Abercrombie style that went viral
See one TikToker compare these to the Abercrombie faux leather pants here
. Promising review:
"Perfect!! Omg, just buy them now! Don't hesitate! These are going to go fast once the word gets out how great they are! They have some stretch to them!" — Amazon customer
A teeth-whitening pen that's a fraction of the cost of favorite Crest Whitestrips
Promising reviews:
"Throw your expensive Crest Whitestrips away!
Being the son of a dental hygienist, clean bright white teeth have always been important to me. Though I had my reservations about the whitening pen, it certainly didn't disappoint and works far better than the Whitestrips I've been using for the last several years, not to mention it's a much better deal for your money. I'm a total coffee connoisseur, which has always made having a bright white smile all the more challenging, but the Pen is giving me the upper hand." — Franknsd
"We like these better than Crest Whitestrips
and for a fraction of the price! The Crest Whitestrips make my teeth way too sensitive, these work JUST AS WELL and no tooth sensitivity
." — Travis Sheveland
An adjustable mini belted pack that reviewers say has a striking resemblance to the Lululemon belt bag seen all over TikTok
Promising review
: "Just like the Lululemon belt bag
that I spent way more money on. This is perfect, and for this price, I can get more fun colors!" — Launie Thompson
A set of two buttery-soft satin pillowcases with a friendlier price tag than popular Slip pillowcases
Promising review:
"My husband and I notice the difference in our hair and skin when we sleep on these pillowcases. Instead of 'hanging on' to your hair, the pillowcases let your hair slide. The satiny softness is great for your face as well. I've tried really expensive pillowcases and didn't like them nearly as much as I like these
. I bought a second pair." — Brenda A. Rodgers
A puff-sleeve maxi dress with an elastic bodice and puff sleeves for a super romantic look that resembles the Free People Oasis dress
Promising review:
"Literally perfect. Long and beautiful I’m 8 months pregnant, and I absolutely ADORE IT. My expectations were low, but honestly, I need it in more colors. The fabric is definitely some sort of cotton blend and is thick and not see-through. I’m so glad I got it, and I trusted myself! Worth the money! It is a knockoff of Free People, and it’s sooo worth it.
"— Valeria Osuna Yrízar
Oversized square sunnies many reviewers say actually look pretty similar to a certain designer pair that rhymes with Tottega Beneta
Promising review:
"Love these so so much. I wanted the chic Bottega Veneta designer pair, but these look exactly like those for less than $20.Deal of the century.
They are comfortable and extremely well made and I seriously can’t get over the price. I’m thinking about buying another color because I love them so much." — Kam
A trio of hydrating lip sleeping masks resembling the Laneige lip mask you may have seen a million times
Promising review
: "This is the most moisturizing lip treatment in the market.
When my lips started getting dry I was thinking of buying the Laneige lip mask
, but it’s soooo expensive. This is a fraction of the cost and feels just the same.
Very good product." — Riya
A bodysuit one reviewer confirms had people asking if it was Skims, which is so so so popular on the clock app
Promising review:
"10/10 buying in every color. Finally a bodysuit that fits and hugs, without giving underwear lines! Seriously, best bang for your buck. I had so many people ask if it’s Skims.
I’m in love." — Lfugatey00
A sunrise alarm clock that has reviewers reevaluating if they need to shell out more money for the viral Hatch alarm clock
This can be programmed with seven different light settings and seven different calming "wake up" noises, and to start gradually lighting up at 30, 20, or 10 minutes before you wake. Promising review:
"I’ve always wanted one of these alarm clocks! It works so great! A much more peaceful way to wake up for sure, if you’re a heavy sleeper this may not work for you, but as someone who easily wakes up to light, it is great! Wayyyy cheaper than the Hatch one and does the exact same thing!
" — Hannah
A bodycon maxi dress that's great if you're not ready to purchase the uber-popular Skims one but still want a simple style that will make you feel good
Promising review:
"I have the Skims dress
and wanted to look for a cheaper version. If you want a snatched look, definitely get a size smaller as it is very stretchy. In comparison to the Skims, the material is smoother while Sims has a ribbed texture. You honestly can't tell the difference. Good bang for your buck, if you ask me!
Would recommend this dress." — Amazon customer
A set of cylindrical wineglasses with such a modern and elegant look, they feel like the fan-favorite Crate & Barrel ones
Joy Jolt
is a small business that offers modern and pop culture-themed drinkware and other kitchen products. Promising review:
"Crate & Barrel
look for less. These look and feel very high-end — almost like a thin crystal." — Lauren
A luxury scented candle comparable to fancy-schmancy Le Labo one
Lulu Candles
is a small business offering candles, diffusers, perfumes and more. Promising review
: "This is such a great candle that fills the room quickly with a really nice strong smell that is soothing and relaxing. I was looking for a less expensive Lelabo Santal 33 scent candle, and this one is very very close!
it's a bit stronger, but I love it! I just love how fast it fills up the room without being lit for so long!" — Cristina Bertolotto
A pair of drawstring lounge pants designed with fabric that many reviewers say compares to Lululemon's On The Fly pants
Promising review:
"These pants are amazing!! I got them for an office environment, and they are easy to dress up or down. Previously, I couldn’t get out of my work clothes fast enough. Now I’m comfy ALL DAY! I tried these because I have a pair of Lululemon On The Fly pants that I like, but I didn’t want to pay that price to fill my closet with options… I think these are even better!
The fabric isn’t as thick, which I actually prefer. In my Lulus I’m a size 4. The small fits me great and gives me room to eat without feeling suffocated. JUST BUY THEM!" — Shelly Gardanier
Wireless Bluetooth earbuds that have reviewers reevaluating if they need to purchase AirPods because these are just as great
The earbuds come in a wireless charging case with up to 14 hours of additional charge. The earbuds themselves can play for up to four hours on a full charge. You also get different-sized silicon tips to make sure these fit your ear perfectly. Promising review:
"These put AirPods to shame!
You can do different things with music from either earbud (volume up, volume down, skip a song, etc.) I’ve heard of people constantly having to replace their AirPods or the knockoff version. They last long, and I bought another pair!" — Dot
A pair of high-waisted quick-dry running shorts giving Lululemon's Hottie Hot shorts a run for their money
Promising review
: "I actually have Lululemon shorts, but I was looking for a cheaper alternative… This is the one!
Super cute, true to size, and comes in a lot of colors. The material feels the exact same as the Lululemon! — Abuchanan
A chunky-heeled designer lookalike that'll leave you doing a double-take because they look so much like the viral Versace shoes you've been lusting over
Prime members: You can try before you buy
!Promising reviews:
"I’ve been wanting the Versace ones but obviously can’t afford them
. I saw a TikToker share these so I snatched them up immediately. I’m in love!!! I’m a 5.5 in heels so I got the 5 and they fit perfectly. They are pretty comfy too, which is nice. I’m thinking about getting them in different colors now." — Courtney Van Court
"Baby goooorl... March yourself into the checkout browser because these are so so so good!!
They're really comfortable, which I wasn't expecting at all except for the ankle strap, but I think that's because I'm sensitive??? The height was something I was a little scared of, but they're so easy to walk in; I suppose the platform cancels out a portion of the heel
. Obviously they're not perfect, but if you want that, you should probably go talk Versace with $1,800 in your pocket." — Anika
Maybelline's Cheek Heat gel-cream blush because, yes, you've probably seen videos about Glossier's Cloud Paint, but spending $20 on a tube just isn't always feasible
BuzzFeed Shopping writer Emma Lord says:"I'm a Glossier Cloud Paint stan, so I'll continue to buy it, but I love this affordable alternative, too!
It spreads on super easily and can either go on sheer or build for a bolder effect. I got the Rose Flush
shade and enjoy it for ~everyday wear~ since it's so easy to squirt a bit on my fingers, swirl it into my cheeks, and be on my merry way. It lasts all day and looks super natural to boot!" Promising review:
"This is a great, cheap alternative to Glossier Cloud Paint. It’s less pigmented and blends more easily, so it looks very natural." — Amazon customer
A fuzzy three-piece loungewear sets that's super similar to the Skims one everyone on TikTok has been showing off
Promising review:
"No joke, these are pretty much exactly the same as my Skims lounge set for half the price.
The pants graze the tops of my feet even when I wear them high-waisted at my belly button, so I think they’re plenty long. The robe is like wearing a blanket but still looks put together. Anyway, I’m back here to buy a second color because I love the set so much!" — Jenna