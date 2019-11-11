In Deals Not To Miss, This 65-Inch TV Is Only $420 At Walmart

Verizon Media may receive a share from purchases made via links on this page. Prices and product availability are subject to change.

When you’re ahead of your holiday shopping, it’s all “Joy to the World.” But when you lag behind, it’s more like “Grandma Got Run Over by a Reindeer.” Not to stress you out, but there are six fewer shopping days between Black Friday and Christmas this year. Just sayin’.

But have no fear! We’ve joined forces with Walmart.com to get you early access to the very best holiday savings right now: Every day this month, we’re bringing you new deals on Yahoo Shopping—all part of our 30 Days of Savings event. The upshot? You don’t have to wait till Black Friday to get great prices—you can shop right this second, and begin crossing things off your list. Whew!

On the 11th day of savings (sung to the tune of “The 12 Days of Christmas”), we bring you gadgets and equipment galore, including a home gym that’ll have you burning off those mashed potatoes in no time.

But first, get a load of this massive 65-inch 4K TV on sale for only $420. With a great picture and insane content access (browse 500,000 movies and TV shows!), this baby is sure to make a majestic entertainment hearth and hub. We particularly love that this 4K TV offers Featured Free, which gives you instant access to free movies and shows. No hidden fees or sneaky surprise charges when you curl up to watch that flick you’ve been excited about.

Shop it: Sanyo 65″ Class 4K Ultra HD (2160p) HDR Roku Smart TV (FW65R70F), $420 (was $498), walmart.com.

Want more deals? Check out these other major savings at Walmart going on right now: