Quick! Save 40 Percent On This Ninja Blender System

On the fifteenth day of our 30 Days of Savings event with Walmart.com, we’re sharing an epic deal on a top notch blender!

Right now, you can save over 40 percent on the Ninja Supra Kitchen Blender System with Food Processor. Originally retailing for $169.99, you can bring home this kitchen appliance for $99. So if you are a major smoothie lover or are just looking to upgrade your old standby, this blender might be just the model for you.

And this is no blender to overlook, people. This 1200 watt blender has 1.5 horsepower ― so in short, it’s a pro when it comes to pulverising ice and blending up your favorite fruits and veggies in seconds. One happy reviewer shared, “The motor never boggs [sic] down and is powerful enough to handle anything we put into it.”

“My old blender wouldn’t crush ice or mix up my drink mix. This thing does with no problem. It mixes, blends, makes any kind of drink you want. This is the best of the best,” another reviewer raves.

We love pretty much anything that makes our daily lives easier and this blender fits the bill, thanks to the two Nutri Ninja cups with to-go lids that come with the appliance. We can easily see ourselves grabbing these cups to take our smoothies or drinks with us on our commute when there’s no time for a sit-down meal. Just remember to be careful when you’re in a rush― these blades are sharp!

By the way, have you ever made cookie dough in a blender? Well, you can with the Ninja Supra Kitchen Blender’s dough blade. This model has an XL 8-cup food processor bowl that will let you “make 2 lbs of dough in 30 seconds!” So if you see yourself baking a ton of holiday cookies in the coming weeks, this blender (with BPA-free, dishwasher-safe accessories) can help you through it.

