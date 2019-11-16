This On-Sale Vacuum Cleans So Well, It Grosses People Out

Verizon Media may receive a share from purchases made via links on this page. Prices and availability subject to change.

Walmart

Which kind of holiday shopper are you? The type who starts thinking about options at the first hint of crisp weather, searching high and low for just-right presents that you know will wow? Or do you jet to the store two hours before closing time on December 24?

Whichever camp you fall into, we’ve got you covered. If you’re a planner, we’ve got a slew of gifts to consider for all those different characters in your life. If you like to fly by the seat of your holiday pants, we’re going to make it super-easy for you to shop—and save your Christmas Eve.

Fair warning: Holiday season is shorter this year. With Thanksgiving falling so late in the month, there are six fewer shopping days between Black Friday and Christmas. Just more reason to get in the game pronto.

To help you out, we’ve partnered with Walmart.com for a fabulous 30 Days of Savings event, running all through November.

One of today’s incredible deals? Perhaps the best vacuum ever. Perfect for the clean freak on your list—or the person who needs some help in the cleaning department—this lightweight vacuum is so fun to drive, it makes sucking up dirt and debris a pleasure. We particularly love that the entire handle lifts up and out of the machine to clean high corners, drapes and ceiling fans.

LED lights on the nozzle guide the way like Rudolph (and make those dust bunnies easier to spot), and the HEPA filter eradicates allergens from pets and more.

And it’s so easy to maneuver, you’ll have to hold on tight! “It’s very, very powerful,” says one happy reviewer. “So much so, it almost seems to ‘take off.’ It actually pulls slightly forward as though it’s trying to take flight! It cleans the carpet so well. I was kind of grossed out how much it pulled up!”

Shop it: Shark DuoClean Lift-Away Speed Upright Vacuum NV770, $149 (was $239), walmart.com