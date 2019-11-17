Star Wars Fans Will Love Walmart's Latest Early Black Friday Deal

Verizon Media may receive a share from purchases made via links on this page. Prices and availability subject to change.

Walmart

Yes, the holidays are stressful. There’s the crowds, the endless “Jingle Bells” on repeat in the drugstore, the stocking stuffers in your face at checkout, the cards to send, the gifts to wrap, the tree to put up, the cake to bake, the friends to meet, that awkward office party. Did we mention all those presents to buy? (We’ll help you with that one.) This should be a time for fun!

So in this installment of our 30 Days of Savings event with Walmart.com, running all through November, we’ve focused on giving you and your favorite people a heck of a good time. We’ve found five majorly discounted items that’ll elicit jumps for joy and squeals of glee, including one insanely indulgent gadget that’ll help you relax after all the holiday hoopla comes to a close.

First up, we’ve got just the thing for those Star Wars lovers in your life. Doesn’t matter if they’re 8 or 80—this irresistible BB-8 droid from Star Wars: Episode VIII, The Last Jedi makes a great interactive gift they’ll want to show off (it comes with a display stand!) long after the build is over.

And this isn’t just sculpture. BB-8 comes alive! You can turn a wheel at the side to rotate his head, and open the access hatch to extend a welding torch.

“This is a fantastic set,” says a reviewer. “Lego has pulled out all the stops in the technical area to get the movement of his head—it’s the best I have ever seen! They have also managed to capture his character beautifully. A great addition for any collector.”

Shop it: LEGO Star Wars TM BB-8 75187 Building Set, $89 (was $100), walmart.com

If you’re looking for more deals, then you won’t want to miss out on these major savings at Walmart.com: