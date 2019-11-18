Go Big! Take $200 Off This 75-inch Smart TV From VIZIO

Verizon Media may receive a share from purchases made via links on this page. Prices and availability subject to change.

On the 18th day of our 30 Days of Savings event with Walmart.com, we’re sharing a TV deal that big screen lovers will flip over.

Today, you can save 20 percent on the VIZIO 75-inch Class V-Series HDR Smart LED TV! Originally retailing for $998, you can grab this steal for $798 right now.

So if you have been looking to replace your current TV with a larger model, this HDR TV has impressive clarity, vivid colors and smart streaming capabilities making it pretty irresistible. And with holiday movie marathons, award shows and the Super Bowl coming up, this TV will help you to take your viewing parties to the next level.

This model comes ready to watch thanks to VIZIO’s SmartCast with Apple AirPlay 2 support and Chromecast Built-in, which will make accessing and streaming your favorite shows and movies super simple (with no extra remotes needed). And this LED TV has voice control support for your Google Assistant, Amazon Alexa or Siri, letting you ask your device to start streaming whatever you’d like!

One happy reviewer said that, “Vizio got it right with this line of TVs,” and went on to share that they “love the integrated Chromecast, the quality of the picture, and the price. [Sic] I can link it to Google Home, Alexa, use my iphone, Ipad, etc to control it. Lots of options.”

Another reviewer chimed in and said about the TV, “Great picture quality, Excellent sound, and just an all around great experience!” You won’t want to miss out on this deal ― shop the VIZIO 75-inch Class V-Series HDR Smart LED TV above.

