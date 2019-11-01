Verizon Media may receive a share from purchases made via links on this page. Prices and product availability are subject to change.

With a late Thanksgiving this year, holiday shopping season is a full six days shorter than usual: 26 days instead of the typical 32.

Don’t panic. We’ve teamed up with Walmart.com to give you an awesome head start—a first look at their best holiday sales, to help you cross items off your shopping list well before turkey time. Every day in November, we’ll have new deals for you to check out spanning every type of wishlist — from 4K TVs to coffee makers to the season’s hottest toys, we’ve got you covered.

First up, we have a fantastic 4K TV that’ll rock your world: the VIZIO 55″ Class M-Series Quantum 4K Ultra HD for $498 (was $548). A sick 55-inch TV for less than 400 bucks? Yep. And this isn’t just any TV: With Quantum dot technology, this model promises up to one billion colors. (We didn’t realize one billion colors even existed.) Watching the morning news will wake you up in no time. And think how great that Macy’s Thanksgiving Day Parade will look in vivid Ultra HD.

Said one reviewer: “Clarity so real/life like you feel as if you could touch the action. Color is breathtaking on nature programs and the interactive function available on programs is a hoot. Have had several Vizios over the years — they just keep getting better!”

Shop it: VIZIO 55″ Class M-Series Quantum 4K Ultra HD (2160P) HDR Smart LED TV, $498 (was $548), walmart.com

Want more? Keep scrolling for more must-shop-now deals:

Walmart Shop it: Pompeii3 1/4 Carat Genuine Diamond Stud Earrings 14k Gold, $90 (was $321), Treat your daughter, niece, best friend— or yourself— to these gorgeous brilliant-cut .25 carat diamond studs, set in 14k solid gold mounts. Real diamonds for under $100? We’ll take two pairs!: Pompeii3 1/4 Carat Genuine Diamond Stud Earrings 14k Gold, $90 (was $321), walmart.com Walmart Shop it: KitchenAid Classic Plus Series 4.5 Quart Tilt-Head Stand Mixer - Silver, $200 (was $260), You deserve the mixer you’ve been dreaming of forever. This is the moment—just in time to to help you out with holiday baking and entertaining. And this is definitely the price. At just $200, you can’t miss out on this deal.In a classic brushed-stainless finish, this 10-speed powerhouse—which comes with a dough hook, a flat beater, and a six-wire whip—will make holiday prep feel like a cooking show. The massive 4.5-quart bowl easily handles a batch of dough that yields six dozen cookies. Or three loaves of bread. Or six pounds of mashed potatoes. Need we go on? Suddenly, hosting Thanksgiving is a walk in the park. “This was a gift for my bridal shower and I was so surprised!!!” one enthusiastic reviewer shared. “This mixer's quality is noticeable from the minute you unbox it. It makes baking and cooking an ease and washing is no problem!!”: KitchenAid Classic Plus Series 4.5 Quart Tilt-Head Stand Mixer - Silver, $200 (was $260), walmart.com Walmart Shop it: Hyper E-ride Electric Bike, $598 (was $798), Get moving, with a little push. This is a great way to get back in the exercise game if you haven’t had time for yourself in a while—and the price has never been better. This sleek six-speed electric bike runs for 60 minutes (or 20 miles) on a four-hour charge. This bike has front suspension forks for a comfortable ride and a brushless motor, so not only will you ride in style, but you’ll also experience less stress on the body. The feeling of pedaling with a little bit of extra propulsion is a little like flying. Once you try it, you’ll be hooked. A great way to jumpstart your New Year’s resolution ahead of schedule.: Hyper E-ride Electric Bike, $598 (was $798), walmart.com Walmart Shop it: Dyson V7 Motorhead Origin Cord-Free Vacuum, $224 (was $279), Last-minute guests popping by for hot cider? Drive this baby around your place and carpets and floors look like new. It’s super-easy to go from room to room because there’s no cord to worry about, and it quickly transforms to a handheld for spot cleaning. Equipped with the supersonic power Dyson is famous for, this iconic vacuum sets the standard for all others. A life-changer.: Dyson V7 Motorhead Origin Cord-Free Vacuum, $224 (was $279), walmart.com Walmart Shop it: Protege 5-Piece Luggage Set w/ Carry On and Checked Bag, $85 (was $100), A great way to end your year is to start thinking about your trips for next year. This sleek five-piece set has you prepped for everything from a weekend getaway to a two-week cruise—for the price of what you’d normally pay for a single suitcase!: Protege 5-Piece Luggage Set w/ Carry On and Checked Bag, $85 (was $100), walmart.com