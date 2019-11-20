Walmart Just Slashed The Apple Watch Series 3 Price

Verizon Media may receive a share from purchases made via links on this page. Prices and availability subject to change.

Holiday shoppers fall into one of two camps: The Planners, who meticulously devise their lists, set sale alerts, and watch out for the precise items they have in mind, and the Gut-Responders, who “add to cart” whenever they see an amazing deal, and figure out later who gets what gift (along with which to keep for the ol’ homestead).

Whichever camp you’re in, we’re here to help. With the shorter holiday shopping season this year (there are six fewer shopping days between Black Friday and Christmas) you want to get going pronto. So that you won’t have to wait till Black Friday to get the best prices, we’ve partnered with Walmart.com to give you access to awesome first-dibs deals every day in November. Take advantage and cross some names off that list (Planners) or add some treasures to your gift slush fund (Gut-Responders).

Our first deal? If you (or if someone on your list) has been lusting after the iconic Apple Watch, now is the time to strike. The Series 3 version of the smartwatch is at its lowest price ever (it’s just $170, or $29 off the original retail price) and it comes with all the bells and whistles: a GPS, activity tracker, barometric altimeter, and dozens of apps that allow you to avoid reaching for your phone as often.

Have a fitness buff on your list? The Apple Watch is great for runners, casual gym-goers, and even swimmers: the watch automatically detects when you’re in the water, and locks the screen to prevent accidental taps. It tracks all activities, from yoga and cycling to the elliptical and hiking. It can even determine if the walk you’re on is indoors or out.

“I’ve been an avid Fitbit user for a few years now and I have to say, I should have gotten an Apple Watch a long, long time ago,” one happy shopper writes. “It’s the quintessential gadget everybody needs, especially for someone who has an active and busy lifestyle. Besides tracking my workouts and sleep, I have all my favorite apps such as the Bibleapp available right there on my wrist. I didn’t realize how much I was missing out until now.”

