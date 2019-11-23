Walmart's Pre-Black Friday Sales On Samsung Electronics Are Too Good To Miss

Verizon Media may receive a share from purchases made via links on this page. Prices and availability subject to change.

On the 23rd day of our 30 Days of Savings event with Walmart.com, we’re bringing you pre-Black Friday deals on Samsung tech that are almost too good to be true.

From savings on tablets and a smartwatch to a smartphone and an earbud bundle, keep reading to find the breakdown on all these epic offerings happening now!

Equipped with Dolby Atmos surround sound and a battery life of up to 13 hours, the Galaxy Tab is built for entertainment-lovers. Plus, with front- and rear-facing cameras, you can also easily video chat with all of your loved ones, and with a 10.10″ screen, this small but mighty tablet is the perfect compact travel companion.

Very similar to the version above, this Galaxy Tab is the same size and has the same battery life as the above model, but this tablet comes with four times the space for all your favorite content! “You’ll never again have to delete songs, photos or videos to make more room, thanks to ample built-in memory. Plus you can expand your storage space anytime up to 512 GB with a micro-SD card.” If you are looking for more bang for your buck, we’d recommend this deal of the two.

Upgrade your smartwatch to the Samsung Galaxy Watch Active 2! While it tracks your steps, how many calories you’ve burned and how long you’ve exercised, this sleek watch does so much more than a typical fitness tracker. With a sleep tracker, a built-in pace coach and a heart-rate and stress-level monitor, you’ll get more utility out of your smartwatch with this model that is currently retailing for under $250!

If you’re looking for the best bundle deals this Black Friday, you’ll want to take notice of this one! Right now, you can bring home an unlocked Samsung Galaxy S10+/S10 smartphone and get a free pair of Samsung’s wireless Galaxy Buds (plus, $200 off the MSRP!). We love a deal, but we are truly obsessed with this phone, thanks to its super-clear picture, in-display fingerprint ID lock and it’s pro-grade camera that has a smart virtual camera assistant that can help you to get the perfect shot.

If you’re looking for more deals, then you won’t want to miss out on these major savings at Walmart.com:

iRobot® Roomba® 960 Wi-Fi® Connected Robot Vacuum, $449 (orig. $699.99) : Let this robot vacuum do the cleaning for you! Moving from room to room seamlessly, the Roomba 960 “loosens, lifts, and suctions dirt with up to 5x more air power and requires less maintenance.”

: Let this robot vacuum do the cleaning for you! Moving from room to room seamlessly, the Roomba 960 “loosens, lifts, and suctions dirt with up to 5x more air power and requires less maintenance.” Titleist Pro V1 Golf Balls, Prior Generation, 12 Pack, $39.95 (orig. $47.99): Golf lovers will jump at the chance to take advantage of this deal on a 12-pack of professional golf balls. For under $40, golfers “will experience even longer distance on all shots with lower long-game spin and even more consistent flight, along with Drop-and-Stop™ greenside control, very soft feel and lasting durability.”