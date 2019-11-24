Get Pre-Black Friday Deals On The Xbox One And PS4

HuffPost and Verizon Media may receive a share from purchases made via links on this page. Prices and product availability are subject to change.

It’s not easy to find the right gift for the gamer in your life, especially when they don’t want to take their eyes off their screen for a few seconds.

And it might seem harder if you don’t know what the best console out there is — or, even, if it’s one that they really are hoping to open among their presents.

Maybe you’re thinking that they might like a Nintendo Switch or a wireless charger for their phone. Still, you might be wondering what they’ll actually get the most use out of in their gaming adventures.

Fortunately, we found two deals from two of the most popular names in gaming, Xbox and PlayStation, that are sure to surprise and delight any gamer.

THE XBOX DEAL

This Xbox One bundle comes with the console, a wireless controller, a month-long Xbox Live Gold subscription and download codes for Minecraft. Forza Horizon 3 and Sea of Thieves.

The biggest feature of the Xbox One is that it’s all digital, meaning that it’s disc-free. So the gamer in your life won’t have to worry about scratchy discs ruining their day.

If there’s another Xbox One nearby, gamers can just sign into their account and they’ll be ready to go, even when they’re not a

Plus, it has a feature that can pre-install games before the games are even launched. So gamers can be already all ready when the game is released.

THE PS4 DEAL

The PlayStation bundle includes the console, a DualShock 4 wireless controller and three games: God Of War, The Last Of Us and Horizon Zero Dawn: The Complete Edition. It has a terabyte of hard drive, so you can store your collection of games, and is compatible with the newest game titles.

This PS4 also has the capacity for gamers to watch Blu-ray and DVD video content. Gamers also have access to PlayStation VR, or virtual reality, with this console.

So you might be able to cross out another box in your gift checklist for the gamer in your life who might not be so simple to shop for.

