Whether it’s the first time you’re cooking Thanksgiving dinner yourself, or you want a more efficient way to bang out all those delicious (and requisite) sides like stuffing and green bean casserole, you’ll need the right cooking tools to get through the season.

That’s where this latest early Black Friday deal from our 30 Days Of Savings event with Walmart comes in.

The Ninja Foodi does the work of a pressure cooker, air fryer, steamer and slow cooker all in one.

Better still, this family-sized 6.5-quart model is on sale at Walmart right now for $180 — a big markdown from its typical $230 price tag.

The Ninja Foodi bills itself as a space-saving pressure cooker that also crisps, so you’ll be able to crisp up fries and braise beef with little to no effort on your part. It has seven function including pressure cook, air fry and air crisp, steam, sear and sauté, bake and roast, slow cook and yogurt. Plus, the air fryer feature uses less fat than if you were deep frying.

This 6.5-quart model is big enough to roast a small turkey or chicken, and comes with a crisp basket, crisping lid and steamer rack. It also includes a 15-recipe book so you can get started on your Ninja Foodi journey. All cooking components are nonstick and dishwasher safe.

It has a 4.7-star rating on Walmart right now, and more than 180 reviews.

In case that doesn’t seal the deal, the Ninja Foodi isn’t only a savior during holiday meals. It’s great for a one-pot meal when it’s too cold to dine out, and in the summer when it’s too hot to turn on the oven and stove.