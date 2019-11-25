HuffPost and Verizon Media may receive a share from purchases made via links on this page. Prices and product availability are subject to change.

The holidays are all about getting some much needed time together with your loved ones before the year’s end. Whether it’s catching up with cousins, playing board games with your family or drinking mistletoe martinis with friends, the season’s sure to be filled with merrymaking with as many people as possible.

One of the things you might be gathered around, besides being by a chimney dotted with stockings, is the jolly ol’ TV that hasn’t been upgraded in awhile. But you might not enjoy watching the third season of “The Crown” or using your new Disney+ subscription on a TV that has seen better days.

But you don’t want to wait for Black Friday for deals on TVs.

In deals that made us do a double take, this 2019-model Samsung 55-inch Class 4K Ultra HD HDR Smart QLED TV is on sale right now on Walmart. Originally $1,200, this Samsung TV is almost half-off and marked down to $698 right now.

This TV has a 4.8-star rating across more than 1,300 reviews with reviewers praising its quality, color and sound especially. Quantum Dot technology gives the TV the ability to display a range of colors that’s actually clear to see. That good news for folks who are using their free trial of Disney+ to watch all of the “out of the vault” classics Disney is unveiling.

You won’t have to search for multiple remotes with this TV — it’s “OneRemote” automatically detects and controls all compatible and connected devices and content. AirPlay 2 is built into this TV, so you can stream content from your iPhone, iPad or Mac on it.

If you have Amazon’s Alexa or Google Assistant, you’ll be excited to know that the TV works with both assistants. The TV also has its own version of an assistant, Bixby, so you can use your TV with just your voice.

So whether you’re shopping for someone who’s hard to get a gift for or just hoping to binge-watch from the comfort of your couch or bed, this TV might be what you’ve been waiting for. And you don’t have to wait for Black Friday to get it.