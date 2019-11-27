You Can Save $55 On A Sonicare Toothbrush Before Black Friday

Verizon Media may receive a share from purchases made via links on this page. Prices and product availability are subject to change.
There’s no way to put it nicely: You’re running out of time—to buy holiday presents, that is. Sure, it’s still November, but December descends in a couple of days. Next thing you know, it’s time for the tree and the guests. We just want what’s best for you! As in, no unnecessary last-minute stress. To that end, we’re here for you every single day this month, with awesome deals from Walmart.
We’ve partnered with the one-stop-shop on all things gift-worthy, to give you early access to Black Friday pricing—because this year’s gift-buying season is 6 days shorter than usual (all due to that late Thanksgiving). Take advantage and cross some names off your list, or even buy a treat for yourself—gotta keep that morale up to power through the season.
The Philips Sonicare is the Maserati of toothbrushes. With a range of “brushing modes,” it’s like your own personal dental hygienist. Rather than nag your college kid from a distance (“honey, are you flossing every day?”) buy him one of these. It’s a gadget that’s fun to use and that removes up to seven times more plaque than a regular toothbrush.
“Hands down the Philips Sonicare FlexCare tooth brush is the best toothbrush I have ever used,” said one enthusiastic shopper. “My teeth have never felt so clean...”
And while the price is right (down to $75 from $130!), get a Sonicare for yourself. You’ll get hooked on the feeling of “gum-care mode.” And you’ll get an A+ at your next dental checkup.
Shop it: Philips Sonicare FlexCare+ Rechargeable Electric Toothbrush, HX6921/04, $75 (was $130), walmart.com
If you’re looking for more deals, then you won’t want to miss out on these major savings at Walmart.com:
xBeats Solo3 Wireless On-Ear Headphones - Beats Pop Collection: $199 (was $300), walmart.com
Apple iPad (6th Gen) 128GB Wi-Fi: $350 (was $429), walmart.com
Burberry Classic Eau De Parfum Spray: $39 (was $98), walmart.com
