Walmart

HuffPost x Walmart This early Black Friday beauty deal is hot hot hot.

Black Friday and Cyber Monday are only a few hours away, but the real savings start now. The 28th day of our 30 Days of Savings event with Walmart includes a hot deal on a high-tech curling iron that creates perfect holiday hair.

Not only will you be saving $75, you’ll be saving the time and effort that usually goes into curling your hair. With the push of a button, the Chi Spin N Curl pulls a strand of hair into the curl chamber and heats it for the exact amount of time needed to create your perfect curl or wave.

The adjustable temperature settings and multiple hair texture heat presets on the Chi Spin N Curl ensure you get a look that works with your hair, without the heat damage.

The ceramic and infrared heat technology results in safe styling that’ll leave you with shiny, healthy hair. It also has a one-hour automatic shut off timer, so you never have to wonder if you left the curling iron on when you leave home.

The perfect gift for jet-setters, beauty lovers and busy folks alike, the Chi Spin N Curl is a time-saving beauty tool anyone on your list will love. For the new mom who needs a quick tool that’ll make her look put together, to the friend who loves to travel and needs get-ready tools that do it all, at $65 the Chi Spin N Curl is sure to please.

Or, gift it to yourself ahead of all those holiday parties on your calendar. Either way, you can’t go wrong.

