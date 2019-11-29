Deal alert! Take $200 off this Dyson vacuum cleaner right now

Walmart Walmart 30 Days

On the second to last day of our 30 Days of Savings event with Walmart.com, we’re sharing a massive deal that will make keeping your house clean during the holidays a total breeze.

Right now, you can bring home the Dyson Cyclone V10 Motorhead Vacuum Cleaner for just $299! Originally retailing for $500, this vacuum is 40 percent off for a limited time.

Walmart Dyson Cyclone V10 Motorhead Vacuum Cleaner

This cord-free vacuum is perfect for multiroom and multifloor houses since you aren’t bogged down by plugging in a cord and dragging it around with you. Plus, you can choose from the vacuum’s three different power modes to easily tackle any mess on any type of flooring. And with 60 minutes of power, you don’t have to worry about this vacuum quitting on you!

This Dyson also transforms from a regular stick vacuum to a handheld that is perfect for getting into those hard-to-reach spaces or grabbing when you have a quick mess to clean up. And putting it away is effortless, thanks to its included docking station that can be mounted on your wall.

One pleased reviewer said, “Great vacuum with absolutely no issues. I use mine primarily on the Low setting and it picks up everything on my Hard floors and Carpet... It’s nice to be able to just grab the vacuum and go without dealing with the restrictions a corded vacuum brings.”

Another chimed in with, “I love this Dyson, it’s powerful and easy to use, I do wish the battery lasted longer, but no big deal. I vacuumed the living room after using an older vac and I could not believe how much came up.”

You can shop this incredible deal here.

