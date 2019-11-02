Verizon Media may receive a share from purchases made via links on this page. Prices and product availability are subject to change.
There’s no need to wait till Black Friday to start your holiday shopping. With this year’s late Thanksgiving, shopping season is a full six days shorter than usual — so you’ll want to get a head start. But don’t worry — we’re here to help.
We’ve teamed up with Walmart.com to give you a leg up in the shopping wars — a first look at Walmart.com’s very best holiday savings, so you can cross items off your shopping list well before turkey time.
Every day in November, we’ll have new deals for you, spanning every type of wishlist — from electronics to kitchen appliances to the season’s hottest toys, we’ve got you covered.
Start here: This 65-inch Ultra HD LED TV is a thing of beauty, and gets high marks from reviewers for its crisp image, booming sound, and easy setup. Razor-sharp clarity turns watching anything from nature documentaries to movies to Real Housewives into an occasion. No need to invest in a sound bar, either: This best-in-class TV has it all. And at the crazy low price of $380 — marked down from $900 — it’s an absolute steal.
“It’s like having a movie theater in my living room. Incredible picture! 100% recommended,” said one happy customer.
Shop it: Sceptre 65″ Class 4K Ultra HD (2160P) HDR LED TV, $380 (was $900), walmart.com
Lifetime Adjustable Youth Portable Basketball Hoop
The little baller in your life will be thrilled with this indoor-outdoor hoop. Fill the base with water or sand to hold in place. Reviews say it’s easily assembled — taking even less time than the instructions indicate — and beloved by kids.
“It is exactly what I was looking for,” one reviewer noted. “My daughter is 4 and wanted a basketball hoop for Christmas. It is high enough to make her work at it but low enough that she can have fun and grow into it for hopefully many years to come!”
Shop it: Lifetime Adjustable Youth Portable Basketball Hoop, $70 (was $80), walmart.com
Backyard Discovery Timberlake Cedar Wooden Playhouse
Make-believe just got real. A playhouse made of cedar? We want one! Hefty and substantial, this adorable little house (on the prairie, in the woods, on the driveway) is a kiddo’s dream come true. There’s room inside for six playmates. And cedar is naturally insect-resistant and decay-resistant.
“We gave this to our 2-year-old granddaughter for her birthday, and she loved this playhouse!” one happy reviewer shared. “In fact, she kicked all the other kids out! This purchase was well worth the memories she will make!”
Shop it: Backyard Discovery Timberlake Cedar Wooden Playhouse, $139 (was $199), walmart.com
Not your grandma’s sewing machine, this computerized update offers 100 different types of stitches. There’s a built-in needle threader (yay!) and a backlit LCD display, making it a top-notch option for both new and experienced sewers (compatible with over-40 eyesight).
“The most complete features anyone could want!” one reviewer raved. “It’s made my sewing much easier, more enjoyable. It’s super light and really powerful. Totally worth the cost. Delivered to my door so quickly too.”
Shop it: Janome Fully-Featured Computerized Sewing Machine, $210 (was $289), walmart.com
Just Dance 2020
Whether the kids in your life are gamers or you’re the one at the helm, this Xbox bundle is a treasure — and you’ll want to scoop it up right now, while it’s available at an impressive markdown. Bonus? Includes is an extra controller for co-op games!
Shop it: Xbox One S bundle, $299 (was $370), walmart.com
This story was originally published on Yahoo Lifestyle. This article was paid for by Walmart and created by Yahoo Lifestyle’s commerce team. The Yahoo Lifestyle and HuffPost editorial staffs did not participate in the creation of this content. Prices and product availability are subject to change.