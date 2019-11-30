Walmart extended its Black Friday deals — starting with Instant Pot's famous Air Fryer

Walmart Walmart 30 Days

It’s never easy to say goodbye...like when our 30 Days of Savings event comes to an end (wah!). But don’t despair, because there’s still one installment left—this one! And it just might have the best deals yet.

We’ve partnered with Walmart.com to bring you the very best Black Friday sales, and today, we bring you 4 can’t-miss, extended savings that are still going strong.

First up? If you’ve spent the majority of the past year wondering if you, too, need an air fryer, you’re not alone. Air fryers have become the kitchen appliance du jour, and it’s no surprise why. They’re fast, they’re better for you than deep-frying, and they’re so easy to use, it’s almost comical.

The Instant Vortex fries, roasts, bakes and even reheats your favorite foods. It’s super simple to use: There are just eight touch controls, so you won’t spend precious time poring over instruction manuals. It’s surprisingly roomy, too: The air fry basket can easily fit a two-pound bag of fries, or a four-pound chicken.

The most impressive quality about the Instant Vortex, however, is just how deceptively good for you it is. The appliance uses 95 percent less oil than traditional deep frying, yet you still get that delicious crispy texture you love. Would you expect anything less than perfect from the makers of Instant Pot?

“Great air fryer plus more,” shares one shopper. “The Instant Vortex is nothing short of awesome. Bakes, fries, dehydrates and roasts. The first thing I cooked was a beef roast and it came out perfect, less time than my oven. The roast was juicy with a nice crust to it! Next, I made chicken fingers, so crispy and the chicken was moist. All in all fantastic machine. This has a permanent place on my countertop!”

