Verizon Media may receive a share from purchases made via links on this page. Prices and product availability are subject to change.

HuffPost x Walmart Shop: Power 6-Quart AirFryer Oven Plus, $109 (orig. $149)

On this third day of our 30 Days of Savings event with Walmart.com, we have an affordable new gadget that might just become the best new addition to your kitchen ― and you can save big on it today! If you cook nonstop during the holidays, this airfryer could become your new secret weapon.

If you’re new to wonderful world of airfryers, you’re probably wondering how air can “fry” food. (We were!) This “magic” happens as the machine circulates superheated air around your favorite foods, mimicking what oil accomplishes in the traditional frying process. This technology allows you to fry, roast, bake or grill without using oil, which keeps the calorie and fat levels lower and means you don’t have to feel bad about going for seconds (or thirds).

Walmart

Whether you want to cook up some homemade french fries, a whole rotisserie chicken or even a dessert, the Power 6-Quart AirFryer Oven Plus can help your culinary vision come to life. And if you’re nervous about getting meals right with this new technology, don’t be. This particular airfryer has eight preset functions to help take the guesswork out of cooking everything from shrimp to a rack of ribs.

Heating up to a max of 400 degrees, this airfryer can help to take some stress off your oven (and you) when it comes to tackling holiday cooking, baking or just keeping your dishes warm. Our favorite feature? Definitely the fact that the included accessories (the drip tray, mesh basket, skewers and rotisserie spit) are all dishwasher-safe.

Make life easier for your future self with this kitchen must-have― plus, today, you can save $40 when you bring home the Power 6-Quart AirFryer Oven Plus at Walmart.com!

If you’re looking for more deals, then you won’t want to miss out these major savings at Walmart.com:

